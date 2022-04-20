Roads expected to dominate election race in Tain and Easter Ross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Roads expected to dominate election race in Tain and Easter Ross

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
April 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Tain election candidates have the area's roads firmly in their sights. Photo: Shutterstock
Tain election candidates have the area's roads firmly in their sights. Photo: Shutterstock

Across the political spectrum, the Tain and Easter Ross election candidates are all decrying the state of their roads.

Ward 7 is one of only two areas where all three sitting councillors are standing for re-election. Liberal Democrat hopeful Sarah Rawlings and Conservative candidate Veronica Morrison have also joined the race.

Their politics might be different, but their priorities are strikingly similar.

Fiona Robertson put it succinctly: roads, roads, roads.

Sustained investment needed

Ms Robertson is former chairwoman of Tain and Easter Ross area committee, and is standing for re-election.

Last month, the independent candidate blasted the council for the state of Tain’s roads, saying she is “embarrassed and ashamed” by their condition.

Tain and Easter Ross candidates say action is needed to repair the roads. Picture supplied by Fiona Robertson.

Asked for her re-election priorities, Ms Robertson put roads top of the list, alongside schools and housing. She also wants to capitalise on local economic opportunities.

“I will provide support for our local businesses, who have suffered greatly through the pandemic,” said Ms Robertson. “I will also work with Global, the Scottish Government and other agencies to bring more quality jobs and apprenticeships to Nigg.”

SNP candidate Derek Louden is also standing for re-election. Mr Louden was heavily involved in the council’s budget process. He said Tain and the wider Highlands needs “sustained investment in roads – at a higher level – for an extended period of time.”

SNP candidate Derek Louden. Picture by Sandy McCook

Mr Louden wants to provide more opportunities for Tain’s young people by boosting local employment, and to tackle the growing issues of fuel poverty and rising prices.

Military approach to delivering results

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat Sarah Rawlings hopes her army background will help her deliver results in the Tain election. “I’m former army so I have a ‘how can I’ attitude, but I won’t overpromise without having all the facts,” said Ms Rawlings.

Ms Rawlings said she can “feel” the different issues coming through on the doorsteps. Some people are struggling more than others, she says, and this makes her more determined to “get stuck in”.

Liberal Democrat candidate Sarah Rawlings. Picture supplied by Sarah Rawlings.

Ms Rawlings describes local roads as “dreadful” and is concerned about waiting times for health services. However, if elected she says she will get a firm grip on the facts before deciding on a strategy to tackle it.

Her Conservative rival Veronica Morrison also takes aim at roads, health and the school estate.

However, Ms Morrison’s campaign brochure does not shy away from where blame lies. It claims that roads in Tain and Easter Ross are “among the worst in the country”.

“Highland Council has failed the people for too long,” it states. “Veronica will fight to ensure that council taxes are spent wisely and that our communities get their fair share.”

The candidates standing for election in Tain and Easter Ross are Derek Louden (SNP, incumbent), Veronica Morrison (Conservative), Sarah Rawlings (Liberal Democrat), Alasdair Rhind (independent, incumbent) and Fiona Robertson (independent, incumbent).

