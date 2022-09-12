Fire crews called to lorry crash near Barcaldine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A west coast road was blocked this afternoon after a lorry landed on its side.

Emergency services were called to B845 Barcaldine to Bonawe road following reports of an overturned lorry.

Four fire appliances were dispatched to the scene around 4.20pm.

RNLI Oban lifeboat was also called to assist with the incident.

A coastguard spokeswoman said the team was dispatched following reports of a possible driver being trapped in a lorry which had fallen into the water.

It was later confirmed the initial report was inaccurate.

The stop message was received at 4.57pm.

The driver escaped uninjured.

The road has since reopened.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended following reports of a lorry having overturned on the B845 between Barcaldine and Bonawe around 4.20pm on Monday, September 12. No-one was injured.”