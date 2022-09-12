Fire crews called to lorry crash near Barcaldine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fire crews called to lorry crash near Barcaldine

By Michelle Henderson
September 12, 2022, 6:37 pm Updated: September 12, 2022, 9:30 pm
Four fire appliances were called to the incident which happened on the B845 Barcaldine to Bonawe road.
Four fire appliances were called to the incident which happened on the B845 Barcaldine to Bonawe road.

A west coast road was blocked this afternoon after a lorry landed on its side.

Emergency services were called to B845 Barcaldine to Bonawe road following reports of an overturned lorry.

Four fire appliances were dispatched to the scene around 4.20pm.

RNLI Oban lifeboat was also called to assist with the incident.

A coastguard spokeswoman said the team was dispatched following reports of a possible driver being trapped in a lorry which had fallen into the water.

It was later confirmed the initial report was inaccurate.

The stop message was received at 4.57pm.

The driver escaped uninjured.

The road has since reopened.

A police  spokesman said: “Emergency services attended following reports of a lorry having overturned on the B845 between Barcaldine and Bonawe around 4.20pm on Monday, September 12. No-one was injured.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Four fire appliances were called to the incident which happened on the B845 Barcaldine to Bonawe road.
West Highland laird to 'outsource' himself and sever ties with Serco
Four fire appliances were called to the incident which happened on the B845 Barcaldine to Bonawe road.
'He loves Caithness and the people love him': How King Charles kept a promise…
0
Four fire appliances were called to the incident which happened on the B845 Barcaldine to Bonawe road.
Mystery of Highland war hero medals found in secret drawer of antique desk during…
0
Four fire appliances were called to the incident which happened on the B845 Barcaldine to Bonawe road.
Joe Telfer the 'Swan Man' of Nairn dies aged 77
0
Four fire appliances were called to the incident which happened on the B845 Barcaldine to Bonawe road.
New visitor centre plans for Loch Garten approved, static caravans stances at Grannie's Heilan…
0
Four fire appliances were called to the incident which happened on the B845 Barcaldine to Bonawe road.
Crown of Scotland placed on Queen's coffin in St Giles Cathedral as she takes…
0
Air Traffic Control tower with an aircraft wing in foreground.
Budget cuts force Highlands and Islands Airports to scale back 'modernisation' plan
0
Four fire appliances were called to the incident which happened on the B845 Barcaldine to Bonawe road.
Weekend court roll - police predators and rogue traders
Four fire appliances were called to the incident which happened on the B845 Barcaldine to Bonawe road.
Police investigation after window smashed at Muir of Ord chipper that celebrated Queen's death
Four fire appliances were called to the incident which happened on the B845 Barcaldine to Bonawe road.
'It's a bright future for His Majesty': Inverness hosts proclamation of King Charles III…
0

More from Press and Journal

Four fire appliances were called to the incident which happened on the B845 Barcaldine to Bonawe road.
Cove Rangers secure loan capture of top young Hibs defender Kyle McClelland
0
Four fire appliances were called to the incident which happened on the B845 Barcaldine to Bonawe road.
Five-year-old girl hit by vehicle in Aberdeen
0
Four fire appliances were called to the incident which happened on the B845 Barcaldine to Bonawe road.
King Charles pledges to 'seek always' the welfare of Scotland in first Holyrood appearance
Four fire appliances were called to the incident which happened on the B845 Barcaldine to Bonawe road.
Stores and businesses to be closed on the day of Queen's funeral
Four fire appliances were called to the incident which happened on the B845 Barcaldine to Bonawe road.
Ross County midfield starlet Andrew Macleod makes loan move to Clachnacuddin
0
Four fire appliances were called to the incident which happened on the B845 Barcaldine to Bonawe road.
West Highland laird to 'outsource' himself and sever ties with Serco