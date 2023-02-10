Four Highland charities scoop rewards from Press Ball fundraising

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four charities will benefit from the 34th annual edition of the Highlands and Islands Press Ball.

The event at the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness attracted a record attendance of nearly 250 media representatives, politicians and heads of public and private organisations.

The ball is the only event that brings together industry colleagues from across a huge and dispersed region.

Money raised stays in the region

The ball, and associated Highlands and Islands Media Awards, attracted journalists from Shetland to Argyll and from Moray to the Outer Hebrides serving print, broadcast and online media.

The event raised more than £4,000 which will benefit four local charities – Highland Hospice, Centred (formerly Birchwood Highland), Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) and the Liam Colgan Music Fund.

The ball has now raised £120,000 for good causes, with all the money staying in the Highlands and Islands.

Ball chairman John Ross said: “We are delighted the Press Ball continues to bring together colleagues from across the area where they are an essential part of local communities.

“Our charity fundraising is also a vital part of the occasion.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to contribute in a small way to some fantastic local causes.”

Principal sponsor of the evening was Diageo, with additional support from Statkraft, Chivas Brothers, the National Union of Journalists, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Hub North Scotland, the Kane Partnership, Highland Tourism CIC and Bord na Gàidhlig.

P&J success at media awards

The Press and Journal’s Inverness-based team collected two main prizes at the awards ceremony.

Stuart Findlay was named reporter of the year.

Donna MacAllister received the environment and sustainability writer of the year award.

The business writer of the year award was also handed over to freelance journalist Peter Ranscombe for his work in the P&J.

In all, seven Press and Journal reporters were shortlisted in the annual awards.

Rita Campbell, based in Oban, was also nominated in the reporter of the year category.

Sean McAngus and Chloe Irvine, who work in Moray, were shortlisted for young reporter of the year.

Inverness-based Andy Skinner was a finalist for sports writer of the year. Simon Warburton was shortlisted in the business writer of the year category.

