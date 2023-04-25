Lynx could be reintroduced to the Highlands in the future

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Discussions about the reintroduction of the lynx to Highland forests were held at the Scottish Parliament.

Organised by Highlands MSP Ariane Burgess along with the charity, Lynx to Scotland, the talks reflect growing support for the return of the Eurasian lynx.

The animal has been extinct in the UK for more than 500 years due to human activity and habitat loss.

Talks come as the Saving Wildcats conservation project is due to reintroduce Scottish wildcats back into the wild, following a successful breeding programme.

The final stage of the project will release 20 wildcats back into the wild in June at a site in the Cairngorms National Park.

Research on the lynx has found the Highlands to be a suitable habitat for around 400 animals, should they be reintroduced in Scotland.

Peter Cairns, executive director of Scotland: The Big Picture, a partner to Lynx to Scotland, said: “It’s good news that politicians and policymakers are now seriously discussing the return of the lynx, which would have strong public support.

“Scotland is one of the poorest places on Earth for nature, and if we are serious about tackling the nature and climate emergencies, these conversations really matter.”

Reintroducing lynx was debated in the Scottish Parliament on April 20, after a motion by the SNP’s Kenneth Gibson received cross-party support.

‘Scotland could become the world’s first rewilding nation’

The motion outlined a staggered approach to the species return and emphasised the benefits animals like these have in enriching the Scottish natural landscape.

In addition, Scotland has a larger than preferred population of roe deer, which also happens to be a favourite prey of the lynx.

The lynx could help rebalance the natural order by helping maintain deer numbers without human intervention.

Experts say lynx are shy and solitary creatures and are unlikely to pose a threat to humans.

Steve Micklewright, chief executive of Trees for Life, added: “Scotland could become the world’s first rewilding nation, but is still one of Europe’s only countries lacking large predators.

“The support or acceptance of the land management community for a well-considered, carefully managed lynx reintroduction would help deliver on commitments to restore 30% of nature by 2030.”