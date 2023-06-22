North tourists claim they are being chased away by anti-motorhome sentiment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

North tourists claim they are being chased away by anti-motorhome sentiment

One holidaymaker has decided not to take her hire van to the islands, while another said she is starting to feel unwelcome.

By Rita Campbell
A motorhome parked in front of the gate for Luskentyre Beach, blocking access.
A motorhome parked in front of the gate for Luskentyre Beach, blocking access.

Following a backlash against irresponsible motorhome users on the islands, some have said they are beginning to feel unwelcome.

The issue reared its head in Harris, home of the stunning and world-famous Luskentyre Beach.

Islanders there are considering locking a cemetery car park to stop visitors to the beach taking up parking spaces intended for mourners.

Luskentyre Sands, Isle of Harris.

Lynne Mackay, a widow in Harris, started a petition on the Change.org website.

The main cemetery on the island is right beside Luskentyre Beach beauty spot, which appears regularly on lists of the best beaches throughout the world.

Miss Mackay has been unable to get near her husband’s grave during the summer months.

Islanders blast irresponsible behaviour of motorhome users

Her petition simply asks, “Stop the parking of motorhomes and cars in designated cemetery parking spaces.”

It has generated a lot of media attention, with many islanders taking to social media to blast irresponsible behaviour by motorhome users.

One person even suggested banning motorhomes from the ferry.

Tourists were criticised for turning the car park into a changing room, hanging towels and wetsuits on the fence.

‘We are not all the same’

Sue Brown, a motorhome user from North Yorkshire, is currently visiting the Gairloch area.

She contacted The Press and Journal to let people know that not every who drives a motorhome is the same.

Miss Brown and her partner have been coming to the Highlands and Islands for more than 25 years.

But this could be their last trip, as they are staring to feel unwelcome.

Cars and camper vans visiting Luskentyre Beach are taking up parking spaces for patrons to Luskentyre Cemetery.

They are “appalled to see the upset, damage and disrespect a small number of campervan and motorhomers are causing at the moment”.

Miss Brown said: “A large number of owners use recognised sites, visit local attractions and spend money within the local community.

“In my case I would say we have made a positive contribution visiting Scotland for many years now and love being here.

“However, this anti motorhome sentiment is starting to make me feel unwelcome.”

Visitor cancels trip after reading about problems

She added: “I know there are examples of poor behaviour with regard to parking, dumping of waste, not spending money locally and so on.”

Meanwhile, another holidaymaker wrote on a popular social media page that she had decided against visiting this summer.

Simone Carter said ferries were booked for August.

But was she said “gutted” to read about the problems tourists, motorhomes and campervans bring to the island.

She wrote: “I’ve watched this group closely over the last few days and have just cancelled all our arrangements. Reading some of the comments has actually been really upsetting and I don’t want to come anywhere I don’t feel welcome.

The busy car park at Luskentyre cemetery.

“Nor do I want to feel my presence creates a nuisance for locals.

“We’re still hiring our motorhome but will go somewhere else.

“Hopefully we’ll make it to your beautiful island another time.”

Mrs Mackay, who started the petition, said motorhome users are “more than welcome” in Harris and other islands.

She said: “All we ask is for a wee bit of respect for the cemetery car park.

“They should be booking into campsites, not parking in cemetery car parks.”

