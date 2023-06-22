North tourists claim they are being chased away by anti-motorhome sentiment

Following a backlash against irresponsible motorhome users on the islands, some have said they are beginning to feel unwelcome.

The issue reared its head in Harris, home of the stunning and world-famous Luskentyre Beach.

Islanders there are considering locking a cemetery car park to stop visitors to the beach taking up parking spaces intended for mourners.

Lynne Mackay, a widow in Harris, started a petition on the Change.org website.

The main cemetery on the island is right beside Luskentyre Beach beauty spot, which appears regularly on lists of the best beaches throughout the world.

Miss Mackay has been unable to get near her husband’s grave during the summer months.

Islanders blast irresponsible behaviour of motorhome users

Her petition simply asks, “Stop the parking of motorhomes and cars in designated cemetery parking spaces.”

It has generated a lot of media attention, with many islanders taking to social media to blast irresponsible behaviour by motorhome users.

One person even suggested banning motorhomes from the ferry.

Tourists were criticised for turning the car park into a changing room, hanging towels and wetsuits on the fence.

‘We are not all the same’

Sue Brown, a motorhome user from North Yorkshire, is currently visiting the Gairloch area.

She contacted The Press and Journal to let people know that not every who drives a motorhome is the same.

Miss Brown and her partner have been coming to the Highlands and Islands for more than 25 years.

But this could be their last trip, as they are staring to feel unwelcome.

They are “appalled to see the upset, damage and disrespect a small number of campervan and motorhomers are causing at the moment”.

Miss Brown said: “A large number of owners use recognised sites, visit local attractions and spend money within the local community.

“In my case I would say we have made a positive contribution visiting Scotland for many years now and love being here.

“However, this anti motorhome sentiment is starting to make me feel unwelcome.”

Visitor cancels trip after reading about problems

She added: “I know there are examples of poor behaviour with regard to parking, dumping of waste, not spending money locally and so on.”

Meanwhile, another holidaymaker wrote on a popular social media page that she had decided against visiting this summer.

Simone Carter said ferries were booked for August.

But was she said “gutted” to read about the problems tourists, motorhomes and campervans bring to the island.

She wrote: “I’ve watched this group closely over the last few days and have just cancelled all our arrangements. Reading some of the comments has actually been really upsetting and I don’t want to come anywhere I don’t feel welcome.

“Nor do I want to feel my presence creates a nuisance for locals.

“We’re still hiring our motorhome but will go somewhere else.

“Hopefully we’ll make it to your beautiful island another time.”

Mrs Mackay, who started the petition, said motorhome users are “more than welcome” in Harris and other islands.

She said: “All we ask is for a wee bit of respect for the cemetery car park.

“They should be booking into campsites, not parking in cemetery car parks.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from The P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page.