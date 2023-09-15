Scottish Water lifts tap water ban in South Uist with ‘immediate effect’

Restrictions on using tap water in South Uist have been lifted with immediate effect, Scottish Water has announced.

Residents were advised on Wednesday not to use their tap water for drinking, cooking or washing following reports of an oily taste and smell.

Warnings were also issued to households and businesses on the neighbouring island of Benbecula.

More than 1,000 properties have been affected.

The source of the problem was traced to a fuel leak from a generator that provides a back-up power supply for a pumping station at Loch Eilean Iain.

On Thursday, Scottish Water teams worked into the night to distribute a second doorstep delivery of bottled water to homes and businesses as engineers battled to restore normal supplies in the area.

Restrictions in South Uist lifted

This evening, Scottish Water has announced restrictions in South Uist have now been lifted.

However, islanders on Benbecula are to continue avoiding the use of tap water until further notice.

Kevin Roy, Scottish Water’s customer service general manager, said: “We are very pleased to have been able to lift the notice in the parts of South Uist affected and are working to restore normal supplies to Benbecula so that we can also lift the notice there. But we reiterate that the notice in Benbecula still applies.

“We recognise that these significant and disruptive restrictions have now been in place for three days in Benbecula and that customers are anxious to know when they will be lifted.

“Restoring supplies safely in these circumstances unfortunately takes time and progress can only be confirmed via successive sets of sample results, that are confirmed to meet all of the strict quality standards that apply.”

Water supply in Benbecula remains out of order

Scottish Water has outlined plans to update Benbecula residents on the restoration timescale on Saturday as engineers work through the night to fix the fault.

Teams have been going door-to-door today to update customers on the situation.

Alternative arrangements, including the delivery of water supplies, will remain in place.

Pop-up water tanks are also in operation at various locations.

Mr Roy added: “We would stress that customers in Benbecula should not use their tap water for drinking, cooking or washing until they receive confirmation of any change from us. The timescale for progress is dependent on each set of sample results that we receive.”