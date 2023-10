A section of the A9 has been closed in the Highlands following a two-vehicle crash.

The collision took place on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road near Mybster at about 3pm.

Police have closed the A9 in both directions between the junction for the B870 and the A99 junction at Latheron.

The incident involved two vehicles.

There are no reports of an injuries at this point.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and use an alternative route until further notice.

More to follow.