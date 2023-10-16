Body found in search for missing diver at Scapa Flow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Body found in search for missing diver at Scapa Flow

The diver was reported missing on September 28.

By Ellie Milne
Scapa Flow
The search was carried out in the Scapa Flow area. Image: DC Thomson.

A body has been found in the search for a diver who went missing in the Scapa Flow area last month.

A major search and rescue effort was launched when the male diver failed to return to a vessel near the Orkney Islands.

HM Coastguard coordinated the search which involved lifeboats from Stromness and Longhope and helicopters from Inverness, Stornoway and Sumburgh.

Rescue teams from Kirkwall, Hoy and Stromness also attended with further assistance from local vessels.

The search was scaled back after about 10 hours.

Family of Scapa Flow diver informed

Today, police confirmed a body had been recovered near the uninhabited island of Cava.

A team of Royal Navy divers assisted officers with the recovery.

Formal identification has not taken place but the missing diver’s family have been informed.

A police spokeswoman said: “On Monday, October 16, the body of a man was recovered near the island of Cava, in the Scapa Flow area.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of a diver reported missing on Thursday, September 28, has been made aware.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

More from Highlands & Islands

The search was carried out in the Scapa Flow area. Image: DC Thomson.
Storm Babet: Flood experts say to 'start preparing now'
The search was carried out in the Scapa Flow area. Image: DC Thomson.
Timmy Mallett slammed for likening Bonnie Prince Charlie's disguise to a Ku Klux Klan…
Breaking news image.
Two people rescued from water following multi-agency response in Ullapool
Breaking news image.
A9 closed near Mybster following two-vehicle crash
The search was carried out in the Scapa Flow area. Image: DC Thomson.
Highland neighbours hit out over Stella McCartney's £5 million coastal mansion plan
The search was carried out in the Scapa Flow area. Image: DC Thomson.
Investigation launched over Flying Scotsman collision in Aviemore
The search was carried out in the Scapa Flow area. Image: DC Thomson.
Weekend court roll – a serial stalker and a fraudster who used magic
The search was carried out in the Scapa Flow area. Image: DC Thomson.
Gallery: Gaels stop to reflect following day one of competitions at the Royal National…
Outside of Makarios III Hospital.
Inverness boy, 6, dies after being found unresponsive in Cyprus swimming pool
Lecht Ski Centre chairlifts.
Skiers rejoice! Snow hits Lecht as cold snap hits north and north-east

Conversation