Body found in search for missing diver at Scapa Flow

A body has been found in the search for a diver who went missing in the Scapa Flow area last month.

A major search and rescue effort was launched when the male diver failed to return to a vessel near the Orkney Islands.

HM Coastguard coordinated the search which involved lifeboats from Stromness and Longhope and helicopters from Inverness, Stornoway and Sumburgh.

Rescue teams from Kirkwall, Hoy and Stromness also attended with further assistance from local vessels.

The search was scaled back after about 10 hours.

Family of Scapa Flow diver informed

Today, police confirmed a body had been recovered near the uninhabited island of Cava.

A team of Royal Navy divers assisted officers with the recovery.

Formal identification has not taken place but the missing diver’s family have been informed.

A police spokeswoman said: “On Monday, October 16, the body of a man was recovered near the island of Cava, in the Scapa Flow area.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of a diver reported missing on Thursday, September 28, has been made aware.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”