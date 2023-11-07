Family pay tribute to ‘beautiful’ Inverness boy who died in Cyprus holiday tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family pay tribute to ‘beautiful’ Inverness boy who died in Cyprus holiday tragedy

Six-year-old Ruaridh Nairne, known as 'Roo', died by drowning in a hotel swimming pool in Paphos.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The family of Inverness six-year-old Ruaridh Nairne have paid tribute to their boy after he died on holiday in Cyprus. Image: D. Chisholm & Sons
The family of Inverness six-year-old Ruaridh Nairne have paid tribute to their boy after he died on holiday in Cyprus. Image: D. Chisholm & Sons

The family of a six-year-old boy from Inverness who died on holiday in Cyprus have paid tribute to their “beloved and beautiful” boy.

Ruaridh Nairne tragically passed away on October 14 after being found unconscious in a swimming pool in Paphos.

The primary two pupil at Ness Castle Primary School received first aid treatment at the scene by a lifeguard before being rushed to Paphos General Hospital.

He was later taken to Makario Children’s Hospital in Nicosia, where he sadly died.

Family pays tribute to Inverness boy who died in Cyprus

A touching tribute shared by funeral director D. Chisholm & Sons explained that a ceremony to celebrate the life of “beautiful little hurricane Roo” will be held on November 13 at 12pm at Inverness’ Kingsmills Hotel.

It will be followed by the burial, which will take place at Kilvean Cementery.

Family and friends attending Roo’s final farwell are encouraged to dress as brightly as possible.

The tribute said that “Disney, Lego, Marvel or Pokémon apparel” are welcomed.

The full tribute reads:

“It is with profound sadness and unimaginable pain we announce the passing on the 14th October 2023 of our beloved and beautiful Ruaridh (Roo), whilst on holiday in Cyprus.

“Cherished and adored son of Fiona and the late Peter. Protective and the most wonderful big brother to baby Archie.

“So much more than a nephew to his incredible Aunty Sandra.

“Very much loved by Ann, Granny Carmen, Big Archie, Hayley, Lauren and Michael.

“Also a cherished grandson, nephew, cousin and best friend to so, so many.

“A celebration of the life of our beautiful little hurricane Roo will be held on the 13th November, 12pm at the Kingsmills Hotel with burial thereafter at Kilvean Cemetery.

“All family, friends and anyone that may have crossed paths with our boy are warmly invited.

“Dress code is optional but to truly celebrate Roo we actively encourage you to dress as brightly as possible.

“Any Disney, Lego, Marvel or Pokémon apparel you may find lurking at the back of your wardrobe would most definitely meet with his seal of approval.”

Tribute was also paid by his Inverness school

The six-year-old attended Ness Castle Primary School in Inverness, which was devastated by the dead of the youngster in October.

Headteacher Craig Connon paid tribute to his pupil in a letter informing parents and carers of other kids.

Little ‘Roo’ was a pupil at Ness Castle Primary School in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He said: “I am writing to share the very sad news that Ruaridh Nairne, from P2, has died whilst on holiday during the October break. Ruaridh was a popular member of the class and will be sorely missed across the whole school community. Our thoughts are very much with his family.”

Mr Connon added: “We will be sharing this news with each class during the school day on Monday, but you may wish to take time before then to let your own child know.

“As a school community, we will be supported during this time by members of the Highland Council educational psychology team.”

Youngster from Inverness who died on Cyprus holiday named

