Family pay tribute to ‘beautiful’ Inverness boy who died in Cyprus holiday tragedy

The family of a six-year-old boy from Inverness who died on holiday in Cyprus have paid tribute to their “beloved and beautiful” boy.

Ruaridh Nairne tragically passed away on October 14 after being found unconscious in a swimming pool in Paphos.

The primary two pupil at Ness Castle Primary School received first aid treatment at the scene by a lifeguard before being rushed to Paphos General Hospital.

He was later taken to Makario Children’s Hospital in Nicosia, where he sadly died.

Family pays tribute to Inverness boy who died in Cyprus

A touching tribute shared by funeral director D. Chisholm & Sons explained that a ceremony to celebrate the life of “beautiful little hurricane Roo” will be held on November 13 at 12pm at Inverness’ Kingsmills Hotel.

It will be followed by the burial, which will take place at Kilvean Cementery.

Family and friends attending Roo’s final farwell are encouraged to dress as brightly as possible.

The tribute said that “Disney, Lego, Marvel or Pokémon apparel” are welcomed.

The full tribute reads:

“It is with profound sadness and unimaginable pain we announce the passing on the 14th October 2023 of our beloved and beautiful Ruaridh (Roo), whilst on holiday in Cyprus.

“Cherished and adored son of Fiona and the late Peter. Protective and the most wonderful big brother to baby Archie.

“So much more than a nephew to his incredible Aunty Sandra.

“Very much loved by Ann, Granny Carmen, Big Archie, Hayley, Lauren and Michael.

“Also a cherished grandson, nephew, cousin and best friend to so, so many.

“A celebration of the life of our beautiful little hurricane Roo will be held on the 13th November, 12pm at the Kingsmills Hotel with burial thereafter at Kilvean Cemetery.

“All family, friends and anyone that may have crossed paths with our boy are warmly invited.

“Dress code is optional but to truly celebrate Roo we actively encourage you to dress as brightly as possible.

“Any Disney, Lego, Marvel or Pokémon apparel you may find lurking at the back of your wardrobe would most definitely meet with his seal of approval.”

Tribute was also paid by his Inverness school

The six-year-old attended Ness Castle Primary School in Inverness, which was devastated by the dead of the youngster in October.

Headteacher Craig Connon paid tribute to his pupil in a letter informing parents and carers of other kids.

He said: “I am writing to share the very sad news that Ruaridh Nairne, from P2, has died whilst on holiday during the October break. Ruaridh was a popular member of the class and will be sorely missed across the whole school community. Our thoughts are very much with his family.”

Mr Connon added: “We will be sharing this news with each class during the school day on Monday, but you may wish to take time before then to let your own child know.

“As a school community, we will be supported during this time by members of the Highland Council educational psychology team.”