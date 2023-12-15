Caley Thistle set to score from multi million pound Loch Ness hydro deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Caley Thistle set to score from multi million pound Loch Ness hydro deal

Statkraft to acquire Red John scheme from football club sponsor Intelligent Land Investments

By John Ross
An artist impression of the scheme from 2021
An artist impression of the scheme from 2021

Inverness Caley Thistle are set to benefit from a multi million pound deal that will see a hydro scheme on Loch Ness change hands.

Norwegian firm Statkraft has acquired the Red John pumped storage project from green energy group Intelligent Land Investments (ILI).

It is the first hydro project acquisition in Scotland for Statkraft, Europe’s largest renewable power generator.

Following a series of surveys, construction is expected to start in 2026, with the aim of having the project operating by 2029.

ILI, Caley Thistle’s main shirt sponsor, conceived the 450MW project in 2015.

It obtained planning permission for the scheme at Dores in 2021 after a public inquiry.

Hundreds of jobs predicted

The Red John project, previously costed at £625 million, is expected to create hundreds of jobs during construction and local permanent posts once operational.

As part of the deal, Statkraft will operate a park and ride scheme at the Caledonian Stadium’s north car park during construction when it is not being used by the club.

The move will generate regular income for the club.

The hydro scheme will capture surplus renewable energy and store it until needed which the developers say will help provide security of supply as the electricity network shifts from fossil fuels.

Statkraft already has a number of pumped storage plants in Norway and Germany.

It also has more than 350 other hydro power plants, including Rheidol, near Aberystwyth.

The project is expected to create hundreds of jobs

The deal strengthens its presence in Scotland where it has a base in Glasgow and operates the Keith Greener Grid Park in Moray.

It also operates several wind farms, while projects in planning or under construction are worth at least £2bn of potential future capital investment in Scotland.

In March, it announced it is providing scholarships for students at the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Last month it was revealed as a premier sponsor for Highland Renewables, a partnership between the tourism and renewables sectors.

Statkraft will provide specific support for a series of roadshows by MSP Kate Forbes, an ambassador for Highland Tourism Community Interest Company, who helped launched Highland Renewables.

Commitment to the Highlands

Iain Robertson, head of Statkraft Scotland, said the Red John acquisition expands its relationships in the Highlands.

“This acquisition and the jobs it will bring further cements our commitment to the region, and to Scotland.

“But there needs to be an appropriate support mechanism in place, so we’re now looking to the UK Government to provide the certainty that will allow us to proceed with confidence.”

Mark Wilson, CEO of ILI, said the Red John deal reflects its confidence in Statkraft to realise is potential and “rekindle Scotland’s hydro legacy”.

Iain Robertson says the deal expands Statkraft’s relationships in the Highlands

“Our intentions were always to take it to a certian stage then pass the baton to an experienced developer to bring this to fruition.”

He said ILI remains committed to Caley Thistle and the deal will mean a “considerable injection of cash” into the club.

“We see ourselves being part of Caley Thistle for a long time in the future.

“This is a big step forward for the club. It’s fantastic news, a major positive and good news all round.”

Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison also welcomed the news.

“It’s a big boost financially for us,” he said.

Other pumped storage schemes on Loch Ness

Highland Council’s south planning applications committee objected to the Red John plans in 2019 over fears for public safety in the eventually of a reservoir breach.

A later public consultation in Dores brought mixed views on the scheme.

Red John is one of three pumped storage projects operating, or in the pipeline, at Loch Ness.

SSE has an existing pumped hydro scheme at Foyers and Stratera Energy have submitted an application for a 600MW project near Whitebridge first announced in 2021.

 

