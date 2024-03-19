Shetland murder probe: ‘Relief’ as Claire Leveque’s body released to her family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shetland murder probe: ‘Relief’ as Claire Leveque’s body released to her family

The 24-year-old Canadian was found dead in the Sandness area.

By Ross Hempseed
Claire Leveque who died in Shetland last month.
Claire Leveque's remains to be released to her family including father, Clint Leveque. Image: Facebook.

The body of Claire Leveque, who was allegedly murdered in Shetland last month, has been released to her grieving family.

The 24-year-old from Westock, Alberta, was found dead near the Melby Pier area of Sandness on Sunday, February 11.

Now, a little over a month since her death, Claire’s body will be transferred to her family with plans for her remains to be cremated and sent back to Canada.

The official release of Claire’s remains came earlier this week from the lead investigator on the case, Det. Insp Richard Baird of Police Scotland.

Mr Baird contacted the family, including her father, Clint Leveque, who said he was “relieved” his daughter would finally be back home.

Claire Leveque had come over from Canada to Shetland and was living there for a few months before her death.
Claire Leveque had come over from Canada to Shetland and was living there for a few months before her death. Image: Clint Leveque.

It is understood that the family are working with an international repatriation company to help bring Claire’s remains back to Canada.

A family spokeswoman said: “We’re not having a full funeral but we are getting this entity [company] to help us. They coordinate everything — they handle the cremation, they’ll handle all the paperwork, which is very complicated.”

The spokeswoman confirmed there had been a delay in the release of Claire’s remains as the prosecution team wanted to carry out a thorough autopsy.

Claire Leveque’s remains to be returned to her family

She added: “We’re reassured, once we got the information that it was actually on the prosecution side. It took a bit of a load off for us.

“It was, unfortunately, a necessary delay to ensure everything was done correctly in preparation for trial.”

A man, a fellow Canadian, Aren Pearson appeared in court in Lerwick on February 22 on a murder charge. He made no plea.

It is understood that Claire had lived in Shetland for a matter of months before her death.

In a statement issued during the investigation, police said: “Officers were called to the Sandness area around 4.55pm on Sunday 11 February following a report of a disturbance at a property.

“A 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Family plea to bring Claire Leveque killed in Shetland home to Canada

