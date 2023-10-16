Will anyone step up and fill this prime Inverness city centre location?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Will anyone step up and fill this prime Inverness city centre location?

The home of the Filling Station is being marketed to rent for more than £6,000 a month as the restaurant prepares to depart.

By Stuart Findlay
The Filling Station in Inverness.
The Filling Station in Inverness.

A new tenant is being sought for the Inverness city centre building that’s been home to the Filling Station for the last 18 years.

It was announced last month that the American-style diner was calling time on its venture in the Highland capital.

And now a prospective new business is being given the chance to take over.

Upmarket estate agent Savills is marketing the building at 8-10 Academy Street for rent at £6,250 a month.

Closure is latest blow for city centre

The 1,900 sq ft space is described as a ready-to-go “fitted restaurant unit”.

It makes sense for another food and drink business to try to plug the gap.

But the costly fee and challenging economic climate is likely to scare off most independent retailers.

Inside the Filling Station. Image: Savills

The city centre has also been rocked by several closures in recent months, Clarks the shoe shop and the Los Burrito Mexican takeaway among them.

The property at 8-10 Academy Street is held on a 15-year lease which began in April 2022.

In addition to the main floorspace, there is also a 986 sq ft space in the basement.

What will happen to the Filling Station staff?

The Filling Station opened its doors to customers in 2005, the latest expansion for a nationwide firm serving drink and fast food.

Before that, it was the Deep Pan Pizza Company, a restaurant known for its “all you can eat” promo.

The firm is owned by the Restaurant Group, which runs more than 400 bars and restaurants across the UK.

Among its best-known brands are Frankie and Benny’s and Wagamama’s.

How the building used to look in the early 2000s. Image: DC Thomson

A spokesman for the Restaurant Group said a decision had been taken to leave the site after a widescale review.

He added: “We announced a review of our leisure estate in March and made the difficult decision to exit some of our sites.

“We are working closely with our impacted teams and will look to redeploy colleagues to neighbouring sites across our wider estate wherever possible.”

The spokesman declined to elaborate on how many staff are affected or where they will be redeployed to.

The restaurant is due to close for good on October 21.

For more Inverness news and updates join our local Facebook group.

