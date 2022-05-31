Demolition work to ‘recycle’ old Lossiemouth bridge to begin within days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Demolition work to ‘recycle’ old Lossiemouth bridge to begin within days

By David Mackay
May 31, 2022, 2:57 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 4:05 pm
The old Lossiemouth East Beach bridge.
The old Lossiemouth East Beach bridge. Photo by Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Demolition work on the much-loved old East Beach bridge in Lossiemouth is to begin next week – just days after the new crossing was opened.

The wooden structure has stood at the mouth of the River Lossie for more than a century.

Generations of beach-goers and dog walkers have made their way across the narrow span to enjoy the golden sands.

Old Lossiemouth bridge to be ‘recycled’

However, after 106 years of foot traffic it eventually buckled under the weight of people in July 2019.

Locals in Lossiemouth had hoped the old bridge would be preserved in some way as part of the project for the new crossing.

East Beach bridge in Lossiemouth. Picture by Jason Hedges

Rab Forbes, chairman of Lossiemouth Community Development Trust’s bridge committee, hopes the modern structure will find a similar place in the town’s heart.

He said: “This town loved the old bridge, and I’m hoping one day they’ll love the new bridge as much.”

Contractors Beaver Bridges, who built the replacement bridge, have now confirmed work will begin on dismantling the much-loved wooden bridge within days.

At the opening ceremony, Pete Dalzell, managing director of Beaver Bridges, praised the Moray community for welcoming the workers over recent months.

He said: “Most importantly, most importantly, all you people of Lossiemouth who welcomed my team so wholeheartedly into the community.

I’m afraid you haven’t got rid of us just yet because, I think it’s next week, we’re going to come back and dismantle and recycle in a sustainable way the old bridge.”

History of old Lossiemouth bridge

The old East Beach bridge was first built in 1913 and actually stood where the new bridge is now, spanning the river from the Esplanade.

However, the crossing was deemed too low for fishing boats and was dismantled and moved to its current location in 1918.

Lossiemouth locals can finally enjoy East Beach again. Picture by Kenny Elrick

When Elgin Harbour Board, who built the bridge, folded the bridge was surveyed by the Lossiemouth Town Council.

It was assumed the crossing had passed into public ownership, but it was later confirmed it had not been and the Crown Estate declined to take ownership of it.

The predicament meant that despite its landmark and vital position in Lossiemouth, the bridge was legally ownerless, which contributed to its deteriorating condition.

