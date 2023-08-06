New purpose for former Elgin gift shop, Maynes Coaches expansion plans and new signs for Kinloss landmark

Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications to Moray Council.

The former home of an Elgin gift shop could potentially be renovated into offices for counselling services.

Kinloss Abbey Trust wants to install a new information board at the entrance of the grounds.

A bus firm based in Buckie has proposed converting vacant land into dedicated coach spaces.

SUBMITTED: Expansion plans for bus firm

Maynes Coaches wants to transform a vacant piece of land into a coach storage area.

Last year, the family-run business purchased the land near their Buckie depot on 4 March Road West.

It is part of plans to expand their Buckie depot.

The firm set up in 1947, is seeking the council’s permission to form 56 spaces at the site.

There are currently 18 spaces on the site.

Grant and Geoghegan is representing the business in the application.

SUBMITTED: Elgin gift shop may get new purpose

Elgin Counselling Centre wants to convert a ground floor shop into additional offices.

The business is run by trained counsellor Helen McDermott.

She currently has three counselling rooms and one comfort room for media counselling at 19A Blackfriars Road.

Now she is seeking to transform the ground floor building at 19 Blackfriars Road to use for her counselling services.

The proposals include six rooms and a meeting and training room.

The ground floor unit has been home to Heather’s Gifts.

Moray Coast Architectural Consultants is representing the applicant in the application.

SUBMITTED: New signs for historic landmark

Volunteers from Kinloss Abbey, the largest Cistercian monastery in North Scotland, plan to set up an new information board at the entrance of the grounds.

Despite being owned by Moray Council, the site is managed and promoted by locals through the Kinloss Abbey Trust.

NB Planning and Architecture is representing the trust in this application.

Why is new signage needed?

The existing signs at the entrance are faded and outdated.

Therefore the trust wants to erect a new black metal signboard with simple lettering to replace the current one.

This sign for visitors will be on the grass next to the existing footpath.

The proposal will be funded through a grant award made by the Wolfson Foundation.

The Trust’s archaeologist Steve Worth and conservation architect Dr Nick Brown will supervise the specialist contractor who will install the sign.

