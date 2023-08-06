New purpose for former Elgin gift shop, Maynes Coaches expansion plans and new signs for Kinloss landmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New purpose for former Elgin gift shop, Maynes Coaches expansion plans and new signs for Kinloss landmark

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Former gift shop could be given new purpose.
Former gift shop could be given new purpose.

Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications to Moray Council.

The former home of an Elgin gift shop could potentially be renovated into offices for counselling services.

Kinloss Abbey Trust wants to install a new information board at the entrance of the grounds.

A bus firm based in Buckie has proposed converting vacant land into dedicated coach spaces.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Expansion plans for bus firm

Maynes Coaches wants to transform a vacant piece of land into a coach storage area.

Last year, the family-run business purchased the land near their Buckie depot on 4 March Road West.

It is part of plans to expand their Buckie depot.

Site plan for the transformation of the vacant land.

The firm set up in 1947, is seeking the council’s permission to form 56 spaces at the site.

There are currently 18 spaces on the site.

Grant and Geoghegan is representing the business in the application.

Kevin Mayne, operations director of Maynes Coaches.

SUBMITTED: Elgin gift shop may get new purpose

Elgin Counselling Centre wants to convert a ground floor shop into additional offices.

The business is run by trained counsellor Helen McDermott.

She currently has three counselling rooms and one comfort room for media counselling at 19A Blackfriars Road.

Elgin gift shop could be converted into offices. Google Maps

Now she is seeking to transform the ground floor building at 19 Blackfriars Road to use for her counselling services.

The proposals include six rooms and a meeting and training room.

The ground floor unit has been home to Heather’s Gifts.

Inside Heather’s Gifts. Image: Google Maps

Moray Coast Architectural Consultants is representing the applicant in the application.

SUBMITTED: New signs for historic landmark

Volunteers from Kinloss Abbey, the largest Cistercian monastery in North Scotland, plan to set up an new information board at the entrance of the grounds.

Despite being owned by Moray Council, the site is managed and promoted by locals through the Kinloss Abbey Trust.

NB Planning and Architecture is representing the trust in this application.

Kinloss Abbey.

Why is new signage needed?

The existing signs at the entrance are faded and outdated.

Therefore the trust wants to erect a new black metal signboard with simple lettering to replace the current one.

This sign for visitors will be on the grass next to the existing footpath.

New information board for Kinloss Abbey.

The proposal will be funded through a grant award made by the Wolfson Foundation.

The Trust’s archaeologist Steve Worth and conservation architect Dr Nick Brown will supervise the specialist contractor who will install the sign.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

More from Moray

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a TikTok paedophile and truck show bust-up
20Mar11. Dr Grays, Elgin, Moray. LOCATOR. Pictured, Dr Grays hospital, Elgin, Moray. Story......NHS senior nurse management cuts. Copy:- Donna. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .20/03/11
Dr Gray's Hospital: What is happening to the planned new MRI facility in Elgin?
Moray Council suggests residents should bin wild dead birds, even if they are suspected to have been infected with bird flu. Image: DC Thomson.
What should you do if you find dead birds in Moray?
Stock image of the Police Scotland logo on the sleeve of a police officer.
Two men spotted 'acting suspiciously' in Elgin spark garden search
Stagecoach bosses met with councillor Jeremie Fernandes. Image: DC Thomson/ Design team
Timetable revealed for vacant Stagecoach driver posts in Elgin to be filled
Have sonar devices helped alleviate Elgin's urban gull menace? Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Have sonar devices curbed Elgin's gull menace?
Buses parked at Elgin bus station with passengers queuing.
Stagecoach: What is happening to the number 38 bus from Elgin to Buckie?
The A96 Elgin to Inverness road at loft junction. Image: Google Maps.
A96 near Forres reopens following three-vehicle crash
Image: DC Thomson.
Aberlour man reported missing traced following online appeal
Seven Stills in Dufftown has hit the market. Image: ASG Commercial.
Exceptional restaurant and whisky lounge in Dufftown hits the market

Conversation