Home News Moray

Apartments plan for Lossiemouth guest house and refusal for Buckie church hall conversion

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sarah Bruce
A large house on a wide street with a bus stop on the pavement in front.
This Lossiemouth guest house could be transformed into apartments. Image: DC Thomson design team

Welcome to our weekly round-up of planning applications to Moray Council.

Architects have submitted an application to turn a Lossie guest house into apartments.

Meanwhile, an application to turn a former church hall in Buckie into a family home has been refused.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Norland guest house plans

In Lossiemouth, Norland guest house has been a successful business for years.

But times are changing, according to this application, and the Stotfield Road property is ready for transformation.

The design statement described Norland as “a substantial property in substantial grounds”.

It has been operated successfully as a bed and breakfast business for more than 20 years.

The statement reads: “The house is in first class order and has been well cared for, but its age and inherent inefficiencies are growing increasingly uneconomical for the current guest house business model.

An artist impression of Norland guest house as it could be. Image: CM Design

“The virtues of the property continue to offer opportunities for redevelopment which would see a building of this size and character carried into the next century and beyond.”

The application is for Norland House to be converted into six separate apartments.

There was a previous plan to redevelop, but the statement says this one is improved.

REFUSED: Conversion of former church hall to home

It is understood the Church of Christ hall in Buckie was most recently used as a funeral home. It is on the corner of Seaview Place and Cluny Place in Buckie.

Chris Burton was seeking permission for a change of use of the church hall to a house.

According to the planning papers, the only alterations proposed were the blocking up of a door, replacement windows and installation of vents.

A long one-storey brown brick building with lots of windows
Church of Christ hall, Buckie. Image: Google Streetview

It passed most of the tests for approval, but there was a stumbling block.

In the report, officials said the application was refused because a commuted payment towards affordable housing was not provided or secured via legal agreement prior to determination of the application.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

