Moray Town Centre Task Force: Everything you need to know about the new group on a mission to boost the region’s high streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray Town Centre Task Force: Everything you need to know about the new group on a mission to boost the region’s high streets

Our guide to the newly-formed group that could hold the key to helping Moray town centres thrive.

By Sean McAngus
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf is driving the new town centres taskforce.
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf is driving the new town centres taskforce.

Moray’s Town Centre Task Force is the new group determined to breathe new life into the region’s town centres.

It comes as locals call for more action to help town centres evolve.

Challenges include empty units, the rise of online shopping and business parks.

Despite this, people from across the region are joining together in a drive to make a difference.

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

When did the task force come together?

Moray’s Town Centre Summit, run by the Moray Chamber of Commerce brought people together. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

In April, representatives across businesses, public sector organisations and charities came together to discuss ideas to improve town centres.

Click here to read about some of the creative ideas suggested at the summit to improve the Elgin town centre.

The idea of Moray’s Town Centre Task Force emerged from these crunch talks at the Elgin Town Hall.

Since then, the specialist coalition has moved forward.

The group will focus on Aberlour, Buckie, Dufftown, Elgin, Forres, Keith and Lossiemouth.

A newspaper article about the Moray's Town Centre Task Force from The P&J with the headline: 'Morat Task Force looking for help to improve town centres'
News of the commitment to the taskforce. Image: DC Thomson/ Design team

What is the latest on the Moray Town Centre Task Force?

A meeting of the Moray Town Centre Task Force
The people who attended the meeting included Business Gateway’s Lorna Williamson, Dufftown and District Community Association’s Viktoria Eriksson,  Moray Chamber of Commerce’s Sarah Medcraf and Findhorn Bay Arts’ Kresanna Aigner. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Earlier this week, the inception meeting of Moray’s Town Centres Task Force chaired by Moray Chamber of Commerce CEO Sarah Medcraf took place.

Sarah Medcraf told us: “People realise there is going be challenges ahead.

“The commitment and enthusiasm to make a difference is really heart warming.

“We will be creating short, medium and long-term goals for Moray collectable and then tailor it to towns.”

Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf is happy with the response. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Who is in the taskforce?

Elgin High Street with St Giles Church in background and fountain in foreground.
Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The final line up of the Moray’s Town Centre Task Force is still to be completed.

Moray Chamber Of Commerce still needs to talk to other members who couldn’t manage to attend to confirm their position on the taskforce.

Dufftown clock tower
Iconic Dufftown clock tower. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Here’s a list of people who have joined Moray’s Town Centre Task Force so far:

  • Findhorn Bay Arts director Kresanna Aigner
  • Keith & Strathisla Regeneration Partnership community development officer Bryony Beck
  •  Lossiemouth Community Development Trust trustee Robbie Conti
  •  Sirology owner Richard Cumming
  • Dufftown and District Community Association’s Viktoria Eriksson
  • Elgin Community Council’s Graham Jarvis
  • Forres Area Community Trust director Sandra MacLennan
  • Elgin BID’s manager Angela Norrie
  • Pozzi Limited director David Robertson
  • Moray Council’s Strategic Planning and Delivery Manager Gary Templeton
  • Moray Council’s Principal Planning officer Eily Webster
  •  Business Gateway manager Lorna Williamson

Support for the taskforce

In autumn, it is hoped the Town Centres Development Manager will be appointed and ready to help the Moray’s Town Centre Task Force drive forward positive changes.

This part-time role with a one year contract is being funded from Moray Council’s existing £4.3 million award from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

An exterior shot of Moray Council offices.
Moray Council offices.

Meanwhile, this week, councillors on the Economic Development and Infrastructure Services Committee have agreed to set up a £171,000 grant scheme.

This scheme across Moray will be aimed at town centre business start-ups, bringing vacant properties back into suitable use and sub-division of premises.

Two vacant shops on Elgin High Street
Some of the empty units on Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

The cash has come from the local authority budget of £466,000 from the Scottish Government’s Place-Based Improvement Fund.

Meanwhile, £25,000 will go towards new signage in town centres and £210,000 towards the South Street Elgin regeneration project towards an early site acquisition.

The remaining £60,000 will go towards a Conservation Area grant scheme across Moray.

The Future of Elgin

More from Moray

Councillor Graham Leadbitter is backing a tourist tax that could generate around £1.3 million for the Moray area
Moray councillors back tourism tax in principle
Parklands managing director Ron Taylor.
Parklands to invest £1 million in its two new care homes in Moray
Work on the Poundland building in Elgin is having a profound impact on the way traffic moves around the town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Car parking charges on the horizon for Moray towns beyond Elgin
Crumbling buildings containing RAAC across the north and north-east.
RAAC concrete: Buildings affected in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands
Kevin McKidd with his thumbs up outside the Kimberley Inn in Findhorn.
Actor Kevin McKidd delights customers at bakers and pub in north-east on trip home
Harry Allen standing next to TV that says "Welcome to the P-8A Integrated Training Centre".
Elgin man proving to be critical link for UK's anti-submarine warfare aircraft at RAF…
Moray College UHI. Image:Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
UHI Moray closes one of its buildings as a 'precautionary measure' amid concerns over…
Residents of Roseisle have raised serious safety concerns regarding the speed of traffic travelling through the community.
Moray representatives team up to restore village bus service
John Craig with partner and assistant Instructor Amanda Walker pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How a karate instructor who has learned with Japanese masters has transformed a former…
Moray bouncer Sam Beaven, with motorcyclists at Thunder in the Glens.
Moray bouncer and biker to be honoured with motorcycle funeral escort

Conversation