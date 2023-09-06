Moray Town Centre Task Force: Everything you need to know about the new group on a mission to boost the region’s high streets

Moray’s Town Centre Task Force is the new group determined to breathe new life into the region’s town centres.

It comes as locals call for more action to help town centres evolve.

Challenges include empty units, the rise of online shopping and business parks.

Despite this, people from across the region are joining together in a drive to make a difference.

When did the task force come together?

In April, representatives across businesses, public sector organisations and charities came together to discuss ideas to improve town centres.

The idea of Moray’s Town Centre Task Force emerged from these crunch talks at the Elgin Town Hall.

Since then, the specialist coalition has moved forward.

The group will focus on Aberlour, Buckie, Dufftown, Elgin, Forres, Keith and Lossiemouth.

What is the latest on the Moray Town Centre Task Force?

Earlier this week, the inception meeting of Moray’s Town Centres Task Force chaired by Moray Chamber of Commerce CEO Sarah Medcraf took place.

Sarah Medcraf told us: “People realise there is going be challenges ahead.

“The commitment and enthusiasm to make a difference is really heart warming.

“We will be creating short, medium and long-term goals for Moray collectable and then tailor it to towns.”

Who is in the taskforce?

The final line up of the Moray’s Town Centre Task Force is still to be completed.

Moray Chamber Of Commerce still needs to talk to other members who couldn’t manage to attend to confirm their position on the taskforce.

Here’s a list of people who have joined Moray’s Town Centre Task Force so far:

Findhorn Bay Arts director Kresanna Aigner

Keith & Strathisla Regeneration Partnership community development officer Bryony Beck

Lossiemouth Community Development Trust trustee Robbie Conti

Sirology owner Richard Cumming

Dufftown and District Community Association’s Viktoria Eriksson

Elgin Community Council’s Graham Jarvis

Forres Area Community Trust director Sandra MacLennan

Elgin BID’s manager Angela Norrie

Pozzi Limited director David Robertson

Moray Council’s Strategic Planning and Delivery Manager Gary Templeton

Moray Council’s Principal Planning officer Eily Webster

Business Gateway manager Lorna Williamson

Support for the taskforce

In autumn, it is hoped the Town Centres Development Manager will be appointed and ready to help the Moray’s Town Centre Task Force drive forward positive changes.

This part-time role with a one year contract is being funded from Moray Council’s existing £4.3 million award from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Meanwhile, this week, councillors on the Economic Development and Infrastructure Services Committee have agreed to set up a £171,000 grant scheme.

This scheme across Moray will be aimed at town centre business start-ups, bringing vacant properties back into suitable use and sub-division of premises.

The cash has come from the local authority budget of £466,000 from the Scottish Government’s Place-Based Improvement Fund.

Meanwhile, £25,000 will go towards new signage in town centres and £210,000 towards the South Street Elgin regeneration project towards an early site acquisition.

The remaining £60,000 will go towards a Conservation Area grant scheme across Moray.