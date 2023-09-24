Scottish Cup: Defeats for Lossiemouth, Keith, Wick Academy, Nairn County and Strathspey Thistle

A failure to defend set-pieces cost Lossiemouth dear as they were bundled out of the Scottish Cup at the first hurdle by West of Scotland League Premier Division leaders Beith Juniors at Grant Park.

Beith’s first three goals in the 4-0 win all came from set-piece moves as the Ayrshire club ran out convincing winners.

The Coasters competed well for almost an hour, but two goals in a six-minute spell killed off any hopes of a Scottish Cup run.

Lossie assistant manager Ian Campbell said: “I thought we did alright in the first half and when we lost the goal the boys didn’t fold.

“When we came out in the second half I thought we looked the better team but then we lose two set piece goals.

“The boys are absolutely gutted but they have to start getting a lot better at defending set pieces.

“Beith were a decent enough side but I don’t think they were four goals better than us.

“We’ll just have to regroup and go again. It’s disappointing because it’s another chance missed in the Scottish Cup.

“We just need to be a bit more clinical and need somebody to find the back of the net.”

Ayrshire visitors are clinical

After a lively start with chances at either end the deadlock was broken in the 37th minute.

Beith’s Aaron Mason swung over a free kick into a crowded goal area and Blair Rossiter was first to react to bundle the ball over the line from close in.

Early in the second half Lossie enjoyed their best spell in the game and Beith keeper Owen Stott did well to keep out a fierce shot from Michael Weir after the home side’s best move of the match.

GOAL! Lossiemouth 0-1 BEITH (Blair Rossiter (37)) #scottishcup — Lossiemouth FC (@lossiemouthfc) September 23, 2023

But Beith forced a corner at the other end in the 56th minute and centre back Scot Rough nodded in Mason’s delivery to make it 2-0.

It was all over as a contest six minutes later when another Mason corner was met by Ciaran Diver who powered home a header for number three.

Carlo Monti completed the scoring six minutes from the end when he tucked away a Jordan Scott knock down.

Keith 2-5 Luncarty

Keith were never at the races as Scottish Cup debutants Luncarty sent the Breedon Highland League outfit crashing out of the national competition with a 5-2 win at Kynoch Park.

The East of Scotland League Premier Division strugglers had lost all eight of their league matches, but they rose to the occasion with a superb nap hand.

Keith manager Craig Ewen was bitterly disappointed and said: “Unfortunately we turned up and put in our worst performance of the season.

“At any level of football you can’t play like we did and expect to get anything from the game. From start to finish we were very poor.

“In recent games we’ve been competing well against the top teams, but for reasons unknown to us, we’ve been terrible today to be honest.

“I’m so disappointed with every part of our game, it’s just not good enough.

“All credit to Luncarty, they came up with a game plan and worked hard for each other.

“They fully deserved their win, and we wish them all the best in the next round.”

Maroons undone

The Perthshire outfit dictated play, forcing a string of corners and the only surprise was it took them until the 28th minute to open the scoring, Kyle Woolley racing through to rifle home from 15 yards.

It was all square seven minutes later when a lung-bursting Gavin Elphinstone run ended with him being upended inside the box, and he made no mistake with the resultant spot kick.

That was Keith’s solitary glimmer, as four minutes from half time Maroons’ goalie Craig Reid failed to keep out Kyle Green’s 20 yarder.

After the break it was all Luncarty and they edged further ahead in the 49th minute.

They were awarded a penalty, but Reid brilliantly saved Rhys Davies shot, however, the striker followed up to head home the loose ball.

Slack defending on the hour saw Green easily net from 10 yards, before the Maroons got a consolation through Jordan Cooper ten minutes from the end. The visitors completed the rout in stoppage time when Craig Mitchell blasted into the roof of the net.

Wick Academy 1-3 Jeanfield Swifts

Elsewhere, Wick Academy were defeated 3-1 by East of Scotland League Premier Division side Jeanfield Swifts at Harmsworth Park.

An own goal from Robert McLean gave the visitors from Perthshire the lead before Fraser Smith added a second a minute before half-time.

Chris McLeish made it three for Jeanfield on the hour and despite Jack Halliday pulling a goal back for the Scorries in the 69th minute they couldn’t mount a comeback.

Broxburn Athletic 2-1 Nairn County

Nairn County also exited the Scottish Cup, losing 2-1 to East of Scotland League Premier Division leaders Broxburn Athletic.

The home side took the lead after two minutes at Albyn Park with Lewis Turner’s header beating Dylan MacLean.

Shortly before half-time Greg Page doubled Broxburn’s lead, after the break Ciaran Young hit the crossbar for the Wee County and late on player-manager Steven Mackay netted with a header.

In the dying embers Nairn’s Wayne MacKintosh was sent off for a late challenge.

Gala Fairydean Rovers 8-2 Strathspey Thistle

Strathspey Thistle took an early lead against Gala Fairydean Rovers at Netherdale, but were eventually thrashed 8-2.

Kane Davies and Michael Mackenzie had the Grantown Jags two up after the first quarter.

But Jack Beaumont, Nicky Reid (two), Liam Watt, Jamie Semple (three) and Lasana Drammeh turned the tie in favour of the Lowland League side.