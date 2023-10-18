Invercauld Estate ‘eyesore’ phone mast approved amid fears of storms wiping out signal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Invercauld Estate ‘eyesore’ phone mast approved amid fears of storms wiping out signal

The 25 metre telecommunications tower will be constructed on land near Daldownie.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The EE 4G mast at Rest and be Thankful is similar to the one due to be placed at the Invercauld Estate. Image: EE
The EE 4G mast at Rest and be Thankful is similar to the one due to be placed at the Invercauld Estate. Image: EE

A signal-boosting mobile phone mast will be built on the Invercauld Estate to keep residents connected during extreme weather – despite fears it would be a blot on the landscape.

The 25 metre tall lattice structure will be erected near Daldownie.

National mobile infrastructure firm Cornerstone says the structure is needed as part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) scheme, which is supported by the UK Government.

The mast location site looking towards Daldownie and the River Gairn. Image: Cornerstone

The SRN was established by mobile network operators EE, O2, Three and Vodafone and aims to deliver 4G coverage to 95% of the UK by 2025.

Cornerstone argued the tower would help to enhance connectivity in rural areas, where mobile coverage can be patchy.

Concerns mobile phone mast would be an ‘eyesore’

However the proposal attracted four objections, including one that claimed the tower location and design was “inappropriate”.

Those opposing the plans also said the structure would have a negative visual impact on the area and cause a potential disturbance to wildlife.

Ballater and Crathie Community Council objected too, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the mast at the proposed location.

This image shows what the predicted mobile phone coverage around Daldownie would be. Image: Virgin Media/O2

Trustees of Invercauld Estate, who own the land, also spoke out against the proposal.

They claimed the mast was “unnecessary” and would only benefit the mobile operators.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Thomson wrote an objection on behalf of the long-established hillwalking and mountaineering group, the Cairngorm Club.

The view into Glen Gairn. Image: Alan Rowan

He said members were “surprised” to see proposal and they believed “few if any” Glen Gairn residents would benefit from the mast.

They also raised concerns about the visual aspect of the plan, describing the path to the tower as an “obvious and unnatural scar on the landscape”.

Ballater resident Richard Frimston wrote to the local authority to bemoan the “eyesore”.

Mobile mast ‘vital’ to keep rural residents connected

The application went before members of the Marr area committee recently.

Council senior planner Neil Mair explained the tower would help address a signal “blackspot”.

Councillor Gwyneth Petrie believed the mast was needed to ensure residents could retain mobile signal at all times, especially during extreme weather.

Councillors argued that the mobile phone mast, similar to this one, will help keep residents connected. Image: Shutterstock

She explained: “Rewind back to some of the storms we’ve had when we completely lost mobile signal.

“Every one of these masts tries to ensure that doesn’t happen again and are so vital to coverage.

“If something happens in that area and people don’t have mobile signal, it could be catastrophic and lead to so many awful situations.

“There’s no magic way of bringing 3G or 4G to these areas, it has to be done through the masts.

“We have to be realistic about the need for them.”

Councillor Jeff Goodhall suggested it be approved but asked that no building work be carried out during the breeding season of important species living in the area.

The committee went on to unanimously back the application.

Conversation