Lossiemouth will finally get its skatepark after decade-long community mission

The ten-year dream to create a surfing-inspired haven for skateboarders at a Lossiemouth park is moving a step closer to becoming a reality.

In 2014, the Lossiemouth Skatepark Initiative was formed after secondary school pupils and a youth worker banded together with skaters.

Their plan was to build a skatepark on ground at Coulardbank Playing Fields.

In February 2021, the group’s community asset transfer was officially approved for the land at the Coulardbank Playing Fields.

The successful bid was backed by the likes of Lossiemouth Community Council, Lossiemouth Business Association and RAF Lossiemouth.

And now, they have had an official green light.

Surf skatepark plans

In December, we revealed the proposals had been submitted to planning officials about the surf skatepark.

At the time, a group spokesman had raised hopes the park would be built and used before the summer ends.

The Scottish Surfing Federation has previously described the plans as a “significant asset” to the sport and the area.

Bendcrete Skateparks will build the surf style skatepark in Lossiemouth.

The firm has built skateparks in Moray before in Elgin and Buckie.

This new free-to-use facility will be suitable for wheeled sports such as skateboarding, BMX, in-line skating, rollerblades and scooters.

It will be for all ages and abilities.

What is the latest on the proposals?

This week, the group was given planning permission to build the flood lit concrete skatepark.

The facility will have four skating features including bowls and ramps.

Meanwhile, four floodlights will be installed around the edge of the skatepark.

Once the new skatepark is built, Lossiemouth Skatepark Initiative an sub group of the Lossiemouth Community Development Trust will assume ownership and management responsibility.

Alan Jones Associates is representing the group in the planning process.