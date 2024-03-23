Lossiemouth will finally get its skatepark after decade-long community mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lossiemouth will finally get its skatepark after decade-long community mission

In 2014, the Lossiemouth Skatepark Initiative was formed - and so much work has gone on behind the scenes since.

By Sean McAngus
What the skatepark could look like.
What the skatepark could look like.

The ten-year dream to create a surfing-inspired haven for skateboarders at a Lossiemouth park is moving a step closer to becoming a reality.

In 2014, the Lossiemouth Skatepark Initiative was formed after secondary school pupils and a youth worker banded together with skaters.

Their plan was to build a skatepark on ground at Coulardbank Playing Fields.

Our coverage about the Lossiemouth Skatepark Initiative. Image: Design/ DC Thomson

In February 2021, the group’s community asset transfer was officially approved for the land at the Coulardbank Playing Fields.

The successful bid was backed by the likes of  Lossiemouth Community Council, Lossiemouth Business Association and RAF Lossiemouth.

And now, they have had an official green light.

Coulardbank Playing Fields.  Image: Google Maps

Surf skatepark plans

In December, we revealed the proposals had been submitted to planning officials about the surf skatepark.

At the time, a group spokesman had raised hopes the park would be built and used before the summer ends.

The Scottish Surfing Federation has previously described the plans as a “significant asset” to the sport and the area.

Design of the new facility. Image: Bendcrete Skateparks

Bendcrete Skateparks will build the surf style skatepark in Lossiemouth.

The firm has built skateparks in Moray before in Elgin and Buckie.

This new free-to-use facility will be suitable for wheeled sports such as skateboarding, BMX, in-line skating, rollerblades and scooters.

It will be for all ages and abilities.

What is the latest on the proposals?

What the skate park could look like.  Image: Bendcrete Skateparks

This week, the group was given planning permission to build the flood lit concrete skatepark.

The facility will have four skating features including bowls and ramps.

Meanwhile, four floodlights will be installed around the edge of the skatepark.

Once the new skatepark is built, Lossiemouth Skatepark Initiative an sub group of the Lossiemouth Community Development Trust will assume ownership and management  responsibility.

Alan Jones Associates is representing the group in the planning process.

All the latest Moray planning news

