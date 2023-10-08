New life for former Buckie police station, holiday let near 19th century distillery and changes to Procurator Fiscal office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New life for former Buckie police station, holiday let near 19th century distillery and changes to Procurator Fiscal office

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
New life could be given to former site of Buckie police. Image: Design team.
New life could be given to former site of Buckie police. Image: Design team.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week’s instalment features visual improvements to a Procurator Fiscal office in Elgin.

It is good news for Coleburn Distillery as a former pagoda will be transformed into a tourist let.

We start with plans for new homes on site of former Buckie police station.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: New life for site of former Buckie police station

Earlier this year, when work started to demolish the old Buckie police station. Image: Ruth Keddie

Back in July, we revealed work had started to demolish the former Buckie police station.

Now Milne Property Developments Limited has lodged plans to build five three bedroom homes at the site.

The proposals include 10 car parking spaces.

Charles Milne, picture by Jason Hedges

Director Charles Milne previously told us: “We bought the site four months ago.

“I’m sure neighbours to the site will be pleased to see it cleared and new life given to it.”

What the new homes might look like!

History of Buckie police station

The former Buckie police station pictured before it was demolished.

In 2013, the station on South West Street was closed as officers moved into new premises at East Cathcart Street.

At the time, the force wanted to strengthen its presence in the community. Politicians said the move would stand officers in good stead for the launch of Scotland’s single force.

In 2013, police moved into new premises. Image:DC Thomson/ Design team

Since then, it has lain empty.

When in operation, the building’s ground floor had a reception office, ten offices, six cells, toilets and locker room with toilets.

Meanwhile, the first floor had a locker room and staffroom with kitchenette.

SUBMITTED: Changes to Procurator Fiscal office

Procurator Fiscal office at South Street in Elgin.

Plans have been submitted to make visual improvements to the Procurator Fiscal office in Elgin.

Around two months ago, work started on the £2.2m environmentally friendlier refit of the office at 48 South Street.

The overall renovation could take up to nine months.

It is part of a Scotland-wide commitment made by the Crown Office to reduce carbon emissions in COPFS premises by 2.5% each year and become carbon neutral by 2040.

Drawing impressions of new glazed screens.

What are the changes?

In this planning application, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service wants to makes changes to the ground floor façade by installing new glazed screens with standing seam zinc infill.

Meanwhile, the existing shutters, glazed screens and fascia will all be removed.

Michael Laurie Architects Limited is representing the authority.

The Elgin office has been relocated temporarily to the Moray town’s police station on Moray Street.

Drawing impression showing the proposed changes.

APPROVED: Coleburn Distillery near Elgin plans for holiday let

Coleburn Distillery.

Coleburn Distillery, south of Elgin, will convert the unused former pagoda into a tourist let.

It is hoped it would further enhance the offering at the distillery.

Also the brothers Dale and Mark Winchester who own the 19th century distillery, which is near Fogwatt south of Elgin have wanted to create a whisky shop and cafe for more than a decade.

Inside proposed holiday let. Image: Farningham Planning Ltd

The pagoda forms the end of the main distillery building.

The brothers say the design for the holiday let will be sensitive to external fabric and appearance of the building whilst forming an exciting space.

It is one of the more prominent features of the distillery visible on arrival.

What are the approved changes?

The changes to the pagoda include:

  • Replace windows with new timber units.
  • The pagoda will provide accommodation over three floors.
  • The ground floor will include a kitchen, living area, bedroom and shower room.
  • The first floor will have a lounge area and bedroom.
  • Meanwhile, the second floor will have a lounge area.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

More from Moray

Several roads across the north and north-east have been closed due to flooding. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Travel disruption as trains cancelled and roads closed following weekend of torrential rain
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer domestic abuser and cruel foster mum
Aberdeen Community Energy site surrounded by water on the River Don. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Shocking photos show extent of flooding across north and north-east
The River Dee in Aberdeen has burst its banks. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Rain warning lifted after Rivers Dee and Spey burst their banks
Heavy rain across the north and north-east. Image: Derek Laidler.
West Coast flooded as drivers warned not to travel in the north-west by police
Elgin Town Hall full with Scottish and German flags hanging from balcony.
It's back! All you need to know about return of Moktoberfest in Elgin after…
Truerlein underfire for owing money to Sandend business.
Sandend fish processors reveals regeneration firm Truerlein owes them money for supplying fish
Two Royal Mail workers sorting post in a sorting room.
'Breaking point': Royal Mail delivery offices in Highlands and Moray considering strikes as staff…
2
Heavy rain with man holding umbrella.
Amber weather warning in place as month's worth of rain to fall in a…
Cars parked on both sides of narrow street.
Moray fire station warns bad parking could delay response to emergencies

Conversation