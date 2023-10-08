New life for former Buckie police station, holiday let near 19th century distillery and changes to Procurator Fiscal office

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week’s instalment features visual improvements to a Procurator Fiscal office in Elgin.

It is good news for Coleburn Distillery as a former pagoda will be transformed into a tourist let.

We start with plans for new homes on site of former Buckie police station.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: New life for site of former Buckie police station

Back in July, we revealed work had started to demolish the former Buckie police station.

Now Milne Property Developments Limited has lodged plans to build five three bedroom homes at the site.

The proposals include 10 car parking spaces.

Director Charles Milne previously told us: “We bought the site four months ago.

“I’m sure neighbours to the site will be pleased to see it cleared and new life given to it.”

History of Buckie police station

In 2013, the station on South West Street was closed as officers moved into new premises at East Cathcart Street.

At the time, the force wanted to strengthen its presence in the community. Politicians said the move would stand officers in good stead for the launch of Scotland’s single force.

Since then, it has lain empty.

When in operation, the building’s ground floor had a reception office, ten offices, six cells, toilets and locker room with toilets.

Meanwhile, the first floor had a locker room and staffroom with kitchenette.

SUBMITTED: Changes to Procurator Fiscal office

Plans have been submitted to make visual improvements to the Procurator Fiscal office in Elgin.

Around two months ago, work started on the £2.2m environmentally friendlier refit of the office at 48 South Street.

The overall renovation could take up to nine months.

It is part of a Scotland-wide commitment made by the Crown Office to reduce carbon emissions in COPFS premises by 2.5% each year and become carbon neutral by 2040.

What are the changes?

In this planning application, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service wants to makes changes to the ground floor façade by installing new glazed screens with standing seam zinc infill.

Meanwhile, the existing shutters, glazed screens and fascia will all be removed.

Michael Laurie Architects Limited is representing the authority.

The Elgin office has been relocated temporarily to the Moray town’s police station on Moray Street.

APPROVED: Coleburn Distillery near Elgin plans for holiday let

Coleburn Distillery, south of Elgin, will convert the unused former pagoda into a tourist let.

It is hoped it would further enhance the offering at the distillery.

Also the brothers Dale and Mark Winchester who own the 19th century distillery, which is near Fogwatt south of Elgin have wanted to create a whisky shop and cafe for more than a decade.

The pagoda forms the end of the main distillery building.

The brothers say the design for the holiday let will be sensitive to external fabric and appearance of the building whilst forming an exciting space.

It is one of the more prominent features of the distillery visible on arrival.

What are the approved changes?

The changes to the pagoda include:

Replace windows with new timber units.

The pagoda will provide accommodation over three floors.

The ground floor will include a kitchen, living area, bedroom and shower room.

The first floor will have a lounge area and bedroom.

Meanwhile, the second floor will have a lounge area.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk