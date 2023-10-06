Wrong date on Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge plaque unveiled by King Charles after last-minute schedule change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Wrong date on Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge plaque unveiled by King Charles after last-minute schedule change

King Charles was in Royal Deeside to open the new £4m bridge.

By Ross Hempseed
The wrong date was put on the commemorative plaque unveiled by King Charles on the Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge.
The wrong date was put on the commemorative plaque unveiled by King Charles on the Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/DC Thomson.

A “last-minute diary change” meant King Charles unveiled a plaque featuring the wrong date in Deeside this week.

The monarch was in Aberdeenshire to open a new crossing replacing the 271-year-old Gairnshiel Bridge.

It has emerged that the panel was created in anticipation of the event taking place the following day.

Eager to still ensure a “worthy celebration”, the council opted to go ahead with the event despite the inconsistency.

And officials have confirmed that, due to the “cost implications”, it won’t be replaced.

Construction on the Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge began in 2022 to commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

The project cost nearly £4m, with King Charles officially opening the new bridge on Thursday, October 5.

The King and others watching the Lonach Highlanders and Lonach Pipe Band march past.
The King watches the Lonach Highlanders and Lonach Pipe Band Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

The King is currently residing at Balmoral for the summer and has been spending time out and about in the north-east.

In the past few days, he’s visited an Aboyne sawmill and helped operate an underwater robot in Westhill… With so much going on, his schedule can be hard to manage.

At the opening ceremony, the King unveiled a plaque, which read: “Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge to commemorate HM Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Opened by HM King Charles III on 6th October 2023.”

King Charles unveiled the plaque in honour of his late mother

While the plaque sits proudly on the siding of the bridge, keen observers have pointed out that the date of the unveiling is incorrect.

King Charles officially opened the bridge on October 5, not October 6 as stated on the plaque.

Commemorative plaque unveiled by King Charles on October 5 not October 6 as stated.
Commemorative plaque unveiled by King Charles on October 5 not October 6 as stated. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Why was the date wrong?

Aberdeenshire Council noted that due plaque had the wrong date due to a “last-minute diary change”.

A spokesman said: “To accommodate a last-minute change in diaries, the date for opening the Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge was brought forward by one day to ensure a worthy celebration of this important investment.

“The plaque was produced in advance of the opening and, as a result of cost implications, will not be replaced.”

It’s not the first time a plaque unveiled by  King Charles has hit the headlines.

Back in July, whilst in Wales he was due to unveil a plaque at the Theatr Brycheiniog, a cultural hub in the Brecon, when a gust of wind beat him to it leading to laughter from the monarch and those present.

Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge is the newest crossing along the A939 Tomintoul to Ballater road and replaces the old bridge, deemed unsuitable for modern-day traffic.

The “faithful old servant” will be retained for use by pedestrians and cyclists.

Read about the King’s recent visit to the Aboyne sawmill here.

And we also covered his recent trip to the Global Underwater Hub in Westhill.

