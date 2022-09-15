Aberdeen confirm winter training camp friendly against Atlanta XI

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen will take on an Atlanta XI in a friendly during their winter training camp in November.

The Dons will travel to America on November 14 for a week-long camp during the break of league fixtures, as a result of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Aberdeen entered into a strategic partnership with Atlanta United in late 2019, which is aimed towards boosting football and commercial operations for both clubs.

The Dons will be based at the “world-class” Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta training ground in the suburb of Marietta, north of Atlanta, during their time in the USA.

The friendly against an Atlanta XI will be played on November 16.

Fans are being invited to join manager Jim Goodwin, his staff and first team players for a meet-and-greet event after the game.

Both the match and the meet-and-greet events will be free of charge but will be ticketed events. Fans will be able to register for tickets next Tuesday.