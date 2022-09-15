Aberdeen confirm winter training camp friendly against Atlanta XI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen confirm winter training camp friendly against Atlanta XI

By Sophie Goodwin
September 15, 2022, 9:04 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 9:37 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.

Aberdeen will take on an Atlanta XI in a friendly during their winter training camp in November.

The Dons will travel to America on November 14 for a week-long camp during the break of league fixtures, as a result of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Aberdeen entered into a strategic partnership with Atlanta United in late 2019, which is aimed towards boosting football and commercial operations for both clubs.

The Dons will be based at the “world-class” Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta training ground in the suburb of Marietta, north of Atlanta, during their time in the USA.

The friendly against an Atlanta XI will be played on November 16.

Fans are being invited to join manager Jim Goodwin, his staff and first team players for a meet-and-greet event after the game.

Both the match and the meet-and-greet events will be free of charge but will be ticketed events. Fans will be able to register for tickets next Tuesday.

