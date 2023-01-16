Aberdeen’s ticket share for Darvel tie in Scottish Cup slashed by 550 after safety review

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen will be handed 540 fewer tickets than planned for Monday’s Scottish Cup trip to West of Scotland Premier League leaders Darvel.

The Ayrshire side, who play five levels below the Premiership Dons, were set to give their opponents 1,750 briefs.

However, an independent safety review has now been completed and their home of Recreation Park will now only house 1,210 away supporters, with 2,250 home fans set to roar on the underdogs.

Darvel chairman John Gall said East Ayrshire Council had given the green light for a 4,000 capacity and was reportedly unhappy with the club having to carry out a second safety review at the behest of Aberdeen and Police Scotland.

🎟️ Tickets for our Scottish Cup tie with Darvel at Recreation Park will be available to book from 8am tomorrow. Full info ⤵️ — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 16, 2023

The fourth-round tie, which will be screened live on BBC Scotland, is the biggest match in Darvel’s 133-year history and interest has been huge since the draw was made.

The club have splashed out £50,000 to get the ground ship-shape, including adding new emergency exits, a temporary stand and anti-crush barriers.

They knocked back the chance to use Premiership Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park for the match, with Gall stating keeping it at home was a decision made for their fans.

He said: “Aberdeen coming to town will be a momentous occasion. For Darvel fans, it’s what dreams are made of. It’s a huge day for the town.”

Aberdeen, who lost 2-1 after extra-time in Sunday’s League Cup semi-final against Rangers, have announced tickets for the cup-tie at Darvel will go on sale to Dons fans at 8am on Tuesday.

A statement from the Reds said: “Following consultation today with all relevant partners, the club can confirm 1,210 tickets have been released for our Scottish Cup fixture against Darvel FC.

“Tickets for this match will be available to book online from 8am on Tuesday 17th January and 9.30am from the Pittodrie Ticket Office or by calling 01224 63 1903.”

🎟️ Home tickets for our Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Aberdeen are on general sale today between 12pm & 8pm in the Keir White Suite at Recreation Park. pic.twitter.com/lt94jWWh80 — Darvel FC (@darvelfc) January 16, 2023