Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald targets Scotland call-up

Angus MacDonald has set his sights on working his way into Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad.

The 30-year-old, who was born in Winchester, qualifies for Scotland through his Scottish grandfather Jimmy from Inverness.

The central defender has been pivotal to Aberdeen’s huge turnaround in form since moving to Pittodrie from Swindon Town in January.

The former Hull City player revealed he was on the brink of receiving a Scotland call-up before being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019.

MacDonald has previously represented England at under-16, under-18 and C level.

Ahead of his side’s meeting with Rangers on Sunday, he said: “I think at the lower age groups level, England pipped them.

“But three or four years ago, I definitely had some interest from the Scottish national team. It would be a goal of mine.

“It would be some achievement. My dad Robert and his side of the family would be so proud, I would be proud.

“I just have to keep playing well and then hopefully one day it happens.

“Interest in me was all done through agents and then, unfortunately, I was hit with bowel cancer and that put a stop to it.

“I was telling everyone that my grandad came from Falkirk, but my dad called me and told me it’s Inverness.

“I’m not sure when he left Scotland. I remember him having a very strong Scottish accent.

“He was a Royal Marine, so he travelled all over.”

Proving the doubters wrong

MacDonald, meanwhile, hopes he has proven Swindon Town were wrong to let him leave the club and join the Dons earlier this year.

The defender moved to Aberdeen on a short-term deal until the end of the season but last month agreed a two-year extension.

He said: “I still had a year-and-a-half left there, so it was a big risk to leave.

“I had to back myself, but luckily it paid off.

“I hope people at Swindon are maybe looking at me now and thinking they made a mistake.

“The way it ended there wasn’t how I’d imagined or hoped it would end.

“But I think it was a mistake on their part. That’s not me being big-headed.

“I’m excited about what’s to come here. Since I joined, it’s been an amazing experience and turnaround in performances.

“The Rangers result (2-0 win at Pittodrie last month) felt like a landmark moment for us, but it was just a small bit of what I think we can achieve with this team.

“I’m really pleased to extend my stay by signing a two-year contract extension. That was always the end goal for me.

“I could say a lot about what happened at Swindon.

“They wanted a few older bodies out the door to bring through the younger generation. But it doesn’t always work if you don’t have a mix of experience and younger lads.”