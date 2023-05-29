Aberdeen FC 2022-23 end-of-season awards – Best players, goal, most memorable moments and quotes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The dust has settled on another season for Aberdeen and it’s fair to say it has been quite the trip for Dons fans.

To label this one a rollercoaster does it a disservice somehow. If it was, then it must surely be Kingda Ka in New Jersey. The United States ride is regarded as the scariest in the world.

The dizzy heights were followed by crushing lows and then another crescendo of joy with a third-place finish in the league and a return to Europe.

All followed by one last thump with a 5-0 defeat at Celtic Park in their final game of the season on Saturday.

Whatever it was, the twists and turns were unpredictable and bumpy.

Players and manager turnover were at alarming levels this season, but throughout the uncertainty, there were some fantastic moments to savour.

We thought we’d take a look back at the best – and worst – of an astonishing campaign for the Dons.

Player of the season – Duk

This was tougher than you would expect and Bojan Miovski certainly deserves to be in the conversation, too.

But Luis “Duk” Lopes edges it for a few reasons.

First of all, nobody saw it coming.

Miovski was the high-profile arrival, the man to lead the line after taking Christian Ramirez’s place and number in the team.

Duk was the project player – a raw talent from Benfica’s B team who had missed pre-season training and had work to do to get himself up to speed.

But boy, once he found his feet in Scottish football – or, to be more accurate, his fitness – he didn’t look back.

Spectacular goals, assists, and a fine partnership with Miovksi, all with a healthy dose of humility to go with his undoubted talent.

You get the feeling there is so much more to come, too.

Young player of the season – Leighton Clarkson

Midfielder Clarkson set the tone from his first appearance, as he fired in a spectacular goal on his debut in a 4-1 win against St Mirren.

Following that with a peach of a free-kick at St Johnstone two weeks later only added to the excitement he generated.

Clarkson has played two roles for the Dons while on loan from Liverpool – a deep-lying midfielder who starts moves or, as was the case under Barry Robson, a more attack-minded player with a keen eye for goal, but just as importantly the ability to spot and make a pass.

With six goals and nine assists, it is no wonder Aberdeen are keen to bring the player back from Liverpool next season.

Loan player of the season – Graeme Shinnie

A little harsh on Clarkson, Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales this one, but the return of Shinnie was the catalyst.

Had Angus MacDonald not been a short-term signing initially, he would have pushed Shinnie all the way for this one as his role in transforming a backline which leaked goals into a miserly monster was hugely significant in Aberdeen’s rise up the table.

But Shinnie has that X factor.

The link between the fans and the club on the pitch, Shinnie’s passion encapsulates how fans feel about their club and what they want from their players on the field of play.

He was named captain despite being on loan from Wigan for a reason and that same reason is why Barry Robson wants to bring him back this summer.

Goal of the season – Duk v Dundee United

How this one did not even make the shortlist for the Premiership goal of the season will remain one of Scottish football’s great mysteries.

The goal summed up what Duk is. Workrate in charging down a ball, pace in winning the race for it, skill for drifting past United players in the box… and then the jaw-dropping brilliance of a back-heel finish.

Duk’s goal at Ross County in the 1-1 draw earlier in the season, any one of Clarkson’s crackers and Miovski’s brilliant lob at Motherwell were all worthy contenders.

But Duk at Dundee United edges it. A crucial goal in a huge game which helped the Dons on the road to Europe.

It’s 30 seconds into the video above – you know you want to.

Moment to remember of the season – Kelle Roos’ save at St Johnstone

It wasn’t all about goals of course – keeping them out of the net is just as important and Kelle Roos made a few in the second half of the season as Aberdeen surged up the Premiership table.

His penalty save against Hibernian in the Gothenburg Greats’ homecoming weekend earlier this month was crucial as it ensured Aberdeen claimed a point when they were poor.

But don’t forget the outstanding fingertip effort to turn Liam Gordon of St Johnstone’s header onto the crossbar on April 1.

With the match deep into stoppage time, the Dons were hanging on in Perth and Gordon’s header looked destined for the net until Roos flung out a hand to tip it on to the bar.

He got up and held the follow-up, too, before the whistle blew for a vital three points.

Moment to forget – Darvel

The opposing club who will forever be synonymous with Aberdeen due to the biggest upset in the history of the Scottish Cup.

The 5-0 defeat at Hearts was horrendous, while the 6-0 rout by Hibs in the game after the cup exit spelled the end for Jim Goodwin in the Dons dugout.

But Darvel will never be forgotten. The night Aberdeen were humbled by a team from the sixth tier of Scottish football as the home side beat the Dons (deservedly) 1-0.

Quote of the season – Dave Cormack

Jim Goodwin’s last game in charge of the Dons was notable for being the club’s biggest defeat of the season.

His tenure was brought to an end after a crushing 6-0 defeat at Hibernian on January 28.

An emotional Cormack explained the decision: “I am the chairman and take responsibility when things go like this, when you have to part company with managers.

“It doesn’t really matter that things off the field commercially and otherwise are going well; that our academy is going well.

“At the end of the day, first-team results is what matters and our fans deserve better.

“I apologise to them. It has been a really tough period of being home here.”

A difficult decision which had to be made. However, time has shown it was 100% the correct call, no matter how tough it was.