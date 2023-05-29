Aberdeen FC 2022-23 end-of-season awards – Best players, goal, most memorable moments and quotes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC 2022-23 end-of-season awards – Best players, goal, most memorable moments and quotes

We recap the highs and lows of a rollercoaster season at Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Duk celebrates scoring the opener for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock

The dust has settled on another season for Aberdeen and it’s fair to say it has been quite the trip for Dons fans.

To label this one a rollercoaster does it a disservice somehow. If it was, then it must surely be Kingda Ka in New Jersey. The United States ride is regarded as the scariest in the world.

A visual representation of Aberdeen’s 2022-23 season. Image: Shutterstock

The dizzy heights were followed by crushing lows and then another crescendo of joy with a third-place finish in the league and a return to Europe.

All followed by one last thump with a 5-0 defeat at Celtic Park in their final game of the season on Saturday.

Whatever it was, the twists and turns were unpredictable and bumpy.

Players and manager turnover were at alarming levels this season, but throughout the uncertainty, there were some fantastic moments to savour.

We thought we’d take a look back at the best – and worst – of an astonishing campaign for the Dons.

Player of the season – Duk

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes scored 18 goals for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

This was tougher than you would expect and Bojan Miovski certainly deserves to be in the conversation, too.

But Luis “Duk” Lopes edges it for a few reasons.

First of all, nobody saw it coming.

Miovski was the high-profile arrival, the man to lead the line after taking Christian Ramirez’s place and number in the team.

Duk was the project player – a raw talent from Benfica’s B team who had missed pre-season training and had work to do to get himself up to speed.

But boy, once he found his feet in Scottish football – or, to be more accurate, his fitness –  he didn’t look back.

Spectacular goals, assists, and a fine partnership with Miovksi, all with a healthy dose of humility to go with his undoubted talent.

You get the feeling there is so much more to come, too.

Young player of the season – Leighton Clarkson

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates his goal against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Midfielder Clarkson set the tone from his first appearance, as he fired in a spectacular goal on his debut in a 4-1 win against St Mirren.

Following that with a peach of a free-kick at St Johnstone two weeks later only added to the excitement he generated.

Clarkson has played two roles for the Dons while on loan from Liverpool – a deep-lying midfielder who starts moves or, as was the case under Barry Robson, a more attack-minded player with a keen eye for goal, but just as importantly the ability to spot and make a pass.

With six goals and nine assists, it is no wonder Aberdeen are keen to bring the player back from Liverpool next season.

Loan player of the season – Graeme Shinnie

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A little harsh on Clarkson, Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales this one, but the return of Shinnie was the catalyst.

Had Angus MacDonald not been a short-term signing initially, he would have pushed Shinnie all the way for this one as his role in transforming a backline which leaked goals into a miserly monster was hugely significant in Aberdeen’s rise up the table.

But Shinnie has that X factor.

The link between the fans and the club on the pitch, Shinnie’s passion encapsulates how fans feel about their club and what they want from their players on the field of play.

He was named captain despite being on loan from Wigan for a reason and that same reason is why Barry Robson wants to bring him back this summer.

Goal of the season – Duk v Dundee United

How this one did not even make the shortlist for the Premiership goal of the season will remain one of Scottish football’s great mysteries.

The goal summed up what Duk is. Workrate in charging down a ball, pace in winning the race for it, skill for drifting past United players in the box… and then the jaw-dropping brilliance of a back-heel finish.

Duk’s goal at Ross County in the 1-1 draw earlier in the season, any one of Clarkson’s crackers and Miovski’s brilliant lob at Motherwell were all worthy contenders.

But Duk at Dundee United edges it. A crucial goal in a huge game which helped the Dons on the road to Europe.

It’s 30 seconds into the video above – you know you want to.

Moment to remember of the season – Kelle Roos’ save at St Johnstone

It wasn’t all about goals of course – keeping them out of the net is just as important and Kelle Roos made a few in the second half of the season as Aberdeen surged up the Premiership table.

 

His penalty save against Hibernian in the Gothenburg Greats’ homecoming weekend earlier this month was crucial as it ensured Aberdeen claimed a point when they were poor.

But don’t forget the outstanding fingertip effort to turn Liam Gordon of St Johnstone’s header onto the crossbar on April 1.

With the match deep into stoppage time, the Dons were hanging on in Perth and Gordon’s header looked destined for the net until Roos flung out a hand to tip it on to the bar.

He got up and held the follow-up, too, before the whistle blew for a vital three points.

Moment to forget  – Darvel

Darvel scorer Jordan Kirkpatrick is mobbed by teammates after making it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

The opposing club who will forever be synonymous with Aberdeen due to the biggest upset in the history of the Scottish Cup.

The 5-0 defeat at Hearts was horrendous, while the 6-0 rout by Hibs in the game after the cup exit spelled the end for Jim Goodwin in the Dons dugout.

But Darvel will never be forgotten. The night Aberdeen were humbled by a team from the sixth tier of Scottish football as the home side beat the Dons (deservedly) 1-0.

Quote of the season – Dave Cormack

Jim Goodwin’s last game in charge of the Dons was notable for being the club’s biggest defeat of the season.

His tenure was brought to an end after a crushing 6-0 defeat at Hibernian on January 28.

Jim Goodwin during the 6-0 defeat by Hibernian. Image: SNS.

An emotional Cormack explained the decision: “I am the chairman and take responsibility when things go like this, when you have to part company with managers.

“It doesn’t really matter that things off the field commercially and otherwise are going well; that our academy is going well.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was at Easter Road. Image: SNS

“At the end of the day, first-team results is what matters and our fans deserve better.

“I apologise to them. It has been a really tough period of being home here.”

A difficult decision which had to be made. However, time has shown it was 100% the correct call, no matter how tough it was.

Barry Robson at full time following Wednesday’s 3-0 win over St Mirren. Image:<br />Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

