Malt Mill memories: Readers reminisce as Brew Toon brings Aberdeen pub back to life

News that the Holburn Street venue will be reopened sent some of our readers on a trip down memory lane.

By Ben Hendry
Former Malt Mill bosses Gav Bassett and David McGhie, seen here in 2015.
Former Malt Mill bosses Gav Bassett and David McGhie, seen here in 2015. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

Generations of punters have shared their Malt Mill memories amid plans to reopen the Aberdeen pub after eight years lying empty.

Peterhead beer producer Brew Toon has been given permission to revive the Holburn Street venue as its very first bar.

There has been a pub on the site since at least 1900, and it was a distillery before that.

News of the upcoming change has sparked excitement in the city, and sent many on a trip down memory lane.

Our coverage of the upcoming change has awoken a lot of Malt Mill memories. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Malt Mill memories as long-awaited relaunch planned

The 82 Holburn Street premises has been part of Granite City life for more than a century.

It was known as The Great Western Bar and Aitken’s before becoming the Malt Mill in the 1960s.

Dons idol Joe Harper was invited to the Malt Mill to empty a sweetie jar full of cash donated by the pub's customers in 1976. Joe spilled out £75.66 which went towards buying a chair for a spina bifida child at Pitfodels School, near Cults.
Dons idol Joe Harper was invited to the Malt Mill to empty a sweetie jar full of cash donated by the pub’s customers in 1976. Joe spilled out £75.66 which went towards buying a chair for a spina bifida child at Pitfodels School, near Cults. Image: Aberdeen Journals

Many of our readers shared their recollections of the venue on social media, including some former bar staff.

Phyllis Kelman said: “I worked there in 1983-84, loved it. The place was brilliant.”

Melissa Adam added: “Worked there 18 years ago. Was a good laugh.”

A 21st birthday party at the Malt Mill in 2010. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson
William Millar at the Malt Mill in April, 2004. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson

Was Malt Mill a hotbed of romance?

But some have more special memories of the Malt Mill than simply enjoying a lot of good nights out…

Liz Hendrie said she had her first date with her now-husband there 47 years ago, during a gig by Aberdeen band Bunion.

And Fiona Dargie revealed that she and her fiance had their first date there 12 years ago, seeing the rock cover band Pie Shop.

Malt Mill music nights led to fateful noise row

While gigs at the accompanying Downstairs venue formed the backbone of many Malt Mill memories shared by our readers, they also led to its demise in 2016.

A neighbour complained about the noise from the music venue, and Aberdeen City Council imposed orders to keep it down.

However, the cost of sound-proofing would have been about £80,000.

And Star Pubs and Bars, which owned the premises, said the cost was prohibitive.

The Malt Mill as it looked in 2010. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

When the Malt Mill closed for the final time on August 19, 2016, its legion of fans “drank the bar dry”.

It was latterly run by Gavin Bassett and David McGhie, who hailed the “great send off and really busy night”.

Gavin Bassett and David McGhie behind the bar. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
We were there when it closed its doors for the last time. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Do you have fond memories of the Malt Mill? Let us know in our comments section below

‘New local for us’

Speaking to us earlier this week, Brew Toon boss Cammy Bowden said he was excited to get going on the project – but cautioned that it would be “a long road ahead”.

However, by the sounds of it, Mr Bowden can expect a lot of support once the bar reopens.

The Malt Mill will become a new Brew Toon pub.
The Malt Mill will become a new Brew Toon pub. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

On the Evening Express Facebook page, Lynne Gowans said: “Great news and fab beer too! New local for us indeed.”

The nearby Glentanar bar welcomed the plans, adding: “Awesome news!!! Looking forward to welcoming them to the neighbourhood!!”

And Geoffrey Chalmers said: “This is great news.

“Well done to the entrepreneur lad for making this happen. We need more like him in Aberdeen.”

