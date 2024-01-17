Malt Mill memories: Readers reminisce as Brew Toon brings Aberdeen pub back to life

Generations of punters have shared their Malt Mill memories amid plans to reopen the Aberdeen pub after eight years lying empty.

Peterhead beer producer Brew Toon has been given permission to revive the Holburn Street venue as its very first bar.

There has been a pub on the site since at least 1900, and it was a distillery before that.

News of the upcoming change has sparked excitement in the city, and sent many on a trip down memory lane.

Malt Mill memories as long-awaited relaunch planned

The 82 Holburn Street premises has been part of Granite City life for more than a century.

It was known as The Great Western Bar and Aitken’s before becoming the Malt Mill in the 1960s.

Many of our readers shared their recollections of the venue on social media, including some former bar staff.

Phyllis Kelman said: “I worked there in 1983-84, loved it. The place was brilliant.”

Melissa Adam added: “Worked there 18 years ago. Was a good laugh.”

Was Malt Mill a hotbed of romance?

But some have more special memories of the Malt Mill than simply enjoying a lot of good nights out…

Liz Hendrie said she had her first date with her now-husband there 47 years ago, during a gig by Aberdeen band Bunion.

And Fiona Dargie revealed that she and her fiance had their first date there 12 years ago, seeing the rock cover band Pie Shop.

Malt Mill music nights led to fateful noise row

While gigs at the accompanying Downstairs venue formed the backbone of many Malt Mill memories shared by our readers, they also led to its demise in 2016.

A neighbour complained about the noise from the music venue, and Aberdeen City Council imposed orders to keep it down.

However, the cost of sound-proofing would have been about £80,000.

And Star Pubs and Bars, which owned the premises, said the cost was prohibitive.

When the Malt Mill closed for the final time on August 19, 2016, its legion of fans “drank the bar dry”.

It was latterly run by Gavin Bassett and David McGhie, who hailed the “great send off and really busy night”.

Do you have fond memories of the Malt Mill? Let us know in our comments section below

‘New local for us’

Speaking to us earlier this week, Brew Toon boss Cammy Bowden said he was excited to get going on the project – but cautioned that it would be “a long road ahead”.

However, by the sounds of it, Mr Bowden can expect a lot of support once the bar reopens.

On the Evening Express Facebook page, Lynne Gowans said: “Great news and fab beer too! New local for us indeed.”

The nearby Glentanar bar welcomed the plans, adding: “Awesome news!!! Looking forward to welcoming them to the neighbourhood!!”

And Geoffrey Chalmers said: “This is great news.

“Well done to the entrepreneur lad for making this happen. We need more like him in Aberdeen.”

Read more like this:

Budz Bar revamp sends readers on noughties nostalgia trip to days of 50p shots and ‘jugs of voddy Red Bull’

‘Happy memories!’ Wordies staff and regulars reminisce as Aberdeen pub is stripped

Slains Castle gallery: Look back at nights out in Aberdeen’s horror-themed pub over the years