Joe Harper: Aberdeen must adopt Sir Alex Ferguson’s philosophy for Scottish Cup clash with minnows Clyde

Aberdeen must use the painful memories of last year’s Darvel disaster to make certain there is no repeat against Clyde.

The shocking 1-0 loss to sixth-tier Darvel in the Scottish Cup last January was the worst result in Aberdeen’s proud 120-year history.

It was arguably the biggest shock in Scottish Cup history and was embarrassing for the club and supporters.

A year on from that cup shocker, valuable lessons must be taken into the fourth round tie against League Two strugglers Clyde on Friday evening.

The lesson that no opponent, regardless of league, can be under-estimated.

The lesson that you have to be switched on and fired up from the first whistle to the last.

And the lesson that you must give your absolute all for the club in every game.

You have to win the fight to win the battle.

You do that by scrapping for every ball and going into every tackle fully committed and winning possession.

Aberdeen have to impose their authority from the outset and ideally score an early goal.

If they don’t, Clyde will start to grow in confidence.

This will be a huge game for Clyde – just as it was for Darvel.

Clyde are bottom of Scotland’s fourth tier, but this game will be a break from the pressures of league action.

And they have absolutely nothing to lose in the cup clash.

There is no pressure on them and that can be incredibly liberating.

In contrast, there is huge pressure on Aberdeen because as a Premiership club the expectation is they will coast through to the next round.

However, BBC Scotland obviously think there is the chance of another shock, which is why they have opted to broadcast the match live.

I don’t think there will be another shock against Clyde, because I’m sure manager Barry Robson will have Aberdeen in the right mindset.

That is what Sir Alex Ferguson was great at: getting that winning mindset into his players.

It was “win, win, win” under Sir Alex.

That drive to win regardless of the opposition was drilled into the team by him.

I’m sure Robson will have that hard-wired into his squad ahead of facing Clyde.

The only way there will be the possibility of an upset is if Aberdeen go in with the wrong attitude and think they will steamroller Clyde.

Celtic will go into their tie with Highland League Buckie Thistle determined to be professional and graft hard. I’m confident Aberdeen will do the same.

Clyde may be bottom of League Two, but they are scoring. They have netted in each of their last seven games, scoring 14 goals in the process.

So the Dons defence will have to be switched on and keep it granite solid at the back.

Hopefully Robson will stick with four at the bac, having gone with a 4-2-3-1 in the 3-0 win over Ross County before the Premiership break.

Aberdeen must treat the tie with Clyde with all the focus, respect and graft as if it were a cup final.

If they do it could be the first step on the road to a return to Hampden, having already played in the Viaplay Cup final.

Aberdeen need to sign Gartenmann up

Hopefully Aberdeen can secure centre-back Stefan Gartenmann beyond his current season-long loan deal from Danish club FC Midtjylland.

Dons boss Barry Robson has already confirmed he hopes to secure Gartenmann beyond this season.

Gartenmann is an example of how the loan system can be successful.

Captain Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson were also on loan last season before signing permanent deals last summer.

Hopefully it can be the same case with Gartenmann.

He has the right attitude as he is a strong fighter who gives his all in every game.

Gartenmann is also a very good defender.

Aberdeen secured three loan players last summer and Gartenmann has been the only success story.

The other two have had their loan deals cut short to return to their parent clubs.

Centre-back Rhys Williams returned to Liverpool earlier in the January transfer window.

Williams has since been sent out on loan to League One Port Vale.

Right-back Or Dadia also returned to parent club Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the Israeli top-flight earlier this week.

There was no surprise, as both Williams and Dadia failed to get any game time in the Premiership.

Dadia did not get any competitive game time for Aberdeen at all.

It was best for all concerned Williams and Dadia returned to their parent clubs.

Buckie Thistle will do the club proud

Good luck to Highland League Buckie Thistle in their glamour Scottish Cup clash with Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday.

I am sure the players and management will do the club proud.

Buckie Thistle is a great club and it is fantastic they have landed such a high profile match.

The players, management and fans should all enjoy the occasion.