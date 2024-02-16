Joe Harper: An admirable point in the circumstances but Aberdeen should be beating Motherwell

Aberdeen’s match against Motherwell on Wednesday proved to be a bit of a rollercoaster.

Neil Warnock admitted after the game that he made a mistake by going with three at the back so I don’t think that is going to happen again.

Aberdeen have been at their best this season when they play with four in defence.

I couldn’t believe how bad they were in the opening stages but Warnock deserves credit for recognising he had made a mistake and making that double change after only 30 minutes.

To concede three goals in the first 26 minutes is totally unacceptable.

The three at the back were left badly exposed and it was a real problems for the Dons.

I’m sure there were some Aberdeen fans ready to leave as soon as the third goal went in for Motherwell.

But the momentum quickly shifted as soon as they got the first goal back.

When the second goal went in you could see that Motherwell were spooked.

There were some positive performances from the Aberdeen players but I don’t think Shayden Morris did himself any favours.

He really struggled until he was substituted with only 30 minutes on the clock.

To come from 3-0 down and get a draw should feel like a very good point but it could have been even better.

I was very surprised the Bojan Miovski goal was chalked off for offside.

He looked onside to me.

It is another example of VAR having a negative impact on football. It is taking too long to reach these decisions and even when they do take their time, they don’t always get it right.

But Aberdeen had to settle for a point that looked very unlikely at 3-0 down.

What I like about Warnock is he tells the truth.

He admitted his mistake and he rectified it. He didn’t persevere with something that clearly wasn’t working.

He made the change and avoided a defeat.

We have to remember he has only been in the job a fortnight and he has said he wants to see his squad players in match situations.

He will certainly have a better idea of the players he has inherited.

That is now six games in the league without a win and the Dons are going to have to start winning games if they are going to move into the top six.

The games are running out and while it was admirable for the Dons to come from 3-0 down, Aberdeen should be winning home games against Motherwell.

I watched Morton play Motherwell off the park in the Scottish Cup on Friday night. I expected a reaction from Motherwell after that setback but I didn’t expect them to score three goals in the space of 26 minutes.

Next up is Hibernian – the team immediately above the Dons in the table. It is a huge game for two teams who have endured disappointing campaigns to date.

But Aberdeen need to start producing 90-minute performances. They just haven’t been able to do that this season.

Roos remains unconvincing

Warnock opted to bring Kelle Roos back in for the Motherwell match after Ross Doohan made his first appearance against Bonnyrigg Rose.

Doohan did well enough against Bonnyrigg. He didn’t have too much to do but he still handled everything that came at him.

I thought Kelle struggled coming out for crosses against Motherwell. For such a big guy, he doesn’t command his box as well as you would expect.

Warnock and his coaching team will see both of them in training and be basing his decision on who he thinks is going to do the best job on a Saturday.

Earlier this week the third choice goalkeeper Tom Ritchie went out on loan to Buckie Thistle for the rest of the season. He is a player who needs games so hopefully it is a good opportunity for them.

All to play for in Alloa

Cove Rangers have a big game this weekend.

They are sitting fourth in League One and take on Alloa, the side immediately above them.

They are only a point behind Alloa so it is a chance to move up to third spot.

Paul Hartley’s side did well against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup at the weekend, only losing 2-0 against one of the in-form teams in the country.

And with Rumarn Burrell and Mitch Megginson in their team they always have the chance of scoring goals.

Hopefully they can get a positive result against Alloa.