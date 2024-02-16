Joe Harper: An admirable point in the circumstances but Aberdeen should be beating Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: An admirable point in the circumstances but Aberdeen should be beating Motherwell

Dons legend admits the Reds gave themselves a mountain to climb against the Steelmen.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath is tackled by Motherwell's Paul McGinn. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath is tackled by Motherwell's Paul McGinn. Image: SNS.
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen’s match against Motherwell on Wednesday proved to be a bit of a rollercoaster.

Neil Warnock admitted after the game that he made a mistake by going with three at the back so I don’t think that is going to happen again.

Aberdeen have been at their best this season when they play with four in defence.

I couldn’t believe how bad they were in the opening stages but Warnock deserves credit for recognising he had made a mistake and making that double change after only 30 minutes.

To concede three goals in the first 26 minutes is totally unacceptable.

The three at the back were left badly exposed and it was a real problems for the Dons.

I’m sure there were some Aberdeen fans ready to leave as soon as the third goal went in for Motherwell.

But the momentum quickly shifted as soon as they got the first goal back.

When the second goal went in you could see that Motherwell were spooked.

There were some positive performances from the Aberdeen players but I don’t think Shayden Morris did himself any favours.

He really struggled until he was substituted with only 30 minutes on the clock.

To come from 3-0 down and get a draw should feel like a very good point but it could have been even better.

I was very surprised the Bojan Miovski goal was chalked off for offside.

He looked onside to me.

It is another example of VAR having a negative impact on football. It is taking too long to reach these decisions and even when they do take their time, they don’t always get it right.

But Aberdeen had to settle for a point that looked very unlikely at 3-0 down.

What I like about Warnock is he tells the truth.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock and Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes share a laugh at full time. Image: SNS.

He admitted his mistake and he rectified it. He didn’t persevere with something that clearly wasn’t working.

He made the change and avoided a defeat.

We have to remember he has only been in the job a fortnight and he has said he wants to see his squad players in match situations.

He will certainly have a better idea of the players he has inherited.

That is now six games in the league without a win and the Dons are going to have to start winning games if they are going to move into the top six.

The games are running out and while it was admirable for the Dons to come from 3-0 down, Aberdeen should be winning home games against Motherwell.

I watched Morton play Motherwell off the park in the Scottish Cup on Friday night. I expected a reaction from Motherwell after that setback but I didn’t expect them to score three goals in the space of 26 minutes.

Stefan Gartenmann celebrates his goal for Aberdeen in Wednesday’s 3-3 draw with Motherwell. Image: SNS

Next up is Hibernian – the team immediately above the Dons in the table. It is a huge game for two teams who have endured disappointing campaigns to date.

But Aberdeen need to start producing 90-minute performances. They just haven’t been able to do that this season.

Roos remains unconvincing

Warnock opted to bring Kelle Roos back in for the Motherwell match after Ross Doohan made his first appearance against Bonnyrigg Rose.

Doohan did well enough against Bonnyrigg. He didn’t have too much to do but he still handled everything that came at him.

I thought Kelle struggled coming out for crosses against Motherwell. For such a big guy, he doesn’t command his box as well as you would expect.

Motherwell's Adam Devine scores to make it 3-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Motherwell’s Adam Devine scores to make it 3-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Warnock and his coaching team will see both of them in training and be basing his decision on who he thinks is going to do the best job on a Saturday.

Earlier this week the third choice goalkeeper Tom Ritchie went out on loan to Buckie Thistle for the rest of the season. He is a player who needs games so hopefully it is a good opportunity for them.

All to play for in Alloa

Cove Rangers have a big game this weekend.

They are sitting fourth in League One and take on Alloa, the side immediately above them.

They are only a point behind Alloa so it is a chance to move up to third spot.

Paul Hartley’s side did well against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup at the weekend, only losing 2-0 against one of the in-form teams in the country.

And with Rumarn Burrell and Mitch Megginson in their team they always have the chance of scoring goals.

Hopefully they can get a positive result against Alloa.

Aberdeen fan view: Duk drags Dons out of darkest hour – and Neil Warnock won’t forget it

More from Aberdeen FC

New Aberdeen signing Junior Hoilett at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
'When the gaffer calls you can't say no': Junior Hoilett jumped at the chance…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Kilmarnock's Liam Donnelly in action in Killie's 1-0 win at Pittodrie in December.
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock Scottish Cup date and kick-off time confirmed
Canadian World Cup winger Junior Hoilett has joined Aberdeen until the end of the season.
Aberdeen confirm signing of Canada international Junior Hoilett
Stefan Gartenmann celebrates his goal for Aberdeen in Wednesday's 3-3 draw with Motherwell. Image: SNS
Stefan Gartenmann: It doesn't matter if it is Motherwell or Bayern Munich - Aberdeen…
Canada's Junior Hoilett applauds the fans during his team's 3-0 win over El Salvador in a World Cup qualifier in 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen weigh up move for Canada international Junior Hoilett
Dons interim boss Neil Warnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock calls for return to reserve team football
Referee Kevin Clancy goes to VAR to check a possible foul in the build up to Motherwell's Harry Paton's goal against Aberdeen which was chalked off. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch: Were the officials right to disallow Bojan Miovski's goal against Motherwell?
Aberdeen's Duk scores to make it 3-3 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: Duk drags Dons out of darkest hour - and Neil Warnock…
5
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock insists Bojan Miovski's goal against Motherwell should have counted
2
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates his equaliser with Jack MacKenzie after making it 3-3 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fight back from three goals down for a point in six-goal thriller against…
2