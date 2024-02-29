Angus MacDonald calls on senior Aberdeen players to lead Dons’ recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus MacDonald calls on senior Aberdeen players to lead Dons’ recovery

Aberdeen are slipping into a relegation mire, but defender MacDonald believes senior players must take the lead in hauling the club to safety.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald was dejected after the 2-0 defeat to St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald was dejected after the 2-0 defeat to St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Angus MacDonald believes the senior players at Aberdeen must lead the way and help their team-mates stop the rot.

Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to St Johnstone at Pittodrie leaves the Dons in ninth place in the Scottish Premiership, four points clear of 11th-placed Ross County.

Hopes of securing a European place next season have been replaced by a fear the Dons could be hauled into the play-offs at the bottom of the table.

MacDonald was captain at his former clubs Torquay United, Barnsley and Swindon Town, while full-back Nicky Devlin was captain at Livingston.

That experience, along with skipper Graeme Shinnie, will be vital in the weeks ahead as the Dons look to end their nine-match winless run in the league.

MacDonald admits confidence has been drained – but is determined to play his part in turning his club’s fortunes around.

He said: “We have some experienced lads. I would call myself one of those lads.

“We need to drag the lads through it.

“We will look bad at this as a bad run of games, but I am sure in a couple of weeks things will look a lot more positive.

“Confidence is low obviously. We need something to change – which can happen quickly in football.

“We have all seen it and been there many times in our career.

“The performance and to be beaten 2-0 at home just isn’t good enough.”

‘The boys are giving everything’

As a defender, MacDonald shares in manager Neil Warnock’s frustration at the soft goals being conceded by the team in recent weeks.

The 31-year-old believes a back-to-basics approach is the key to Aberdeen finding some defensive resilience.

He said: “It definitely isn’t through a lack of trying, because the boys are giving everything and things aren’t coming off for us.

“We need to get back to basics. We need to get back to getting clean sheets and being in the centre of the defence – that is something I need to look at. All us defenders do.

“All focus is on Saturday and trying to get three points.

“It is tough coming off the back of last season and doing so well.

“We are going into the end of the season and we can’t look backward. We need to look forward.

“All our focus is on Saturday, and if we can get three points, we can start building confidence and get back up that table.”

Defender MacDonald urges fed-up fan to stay with the team

Angus MacDonald challenges St Johnstone’s Benjamin Kimpioka during Wednesday’s game. Image: SNS.

The Aberdeen supporters vented their fury at the players following Wednesday’s Pittodrie defeat, chanting “you’re not fit to wear the shirt”.

MacDonald shares in the frustration at results, – but has called on the supporters to stay behind their team.

He said: “It is tough. We want to put on a performance for the fans and ourselves, and we know that wasn’t good enough.

“We should never get beaten 2-0 at home like that. This is our patch and we shouldn’t do it.

“These things happen and these runs happen. All teams go through bad spells, but I wouldn’t say it is easier playing away from home to home.

“The fans need to try and stick with us for as long as possible and we can turn it around.”

Is there anxiety among the players over free-fall?

MacDonald was asked if the run of results has led to anxiety within the dressing room at Pittodrie.

He said: “Not that we can tell, but there probably is deep down.

“It is tough when you go on a run like this. It is tough when you haven’t won and are not getting clean sheets.

“We have some experience in that dressing room. I am sure we will come out of the other side of it.

“We have to dust ourselves down, be men, pick ourselves up and go again Saturday.”

‘We know what is at stake’

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS.

Dons fans are becoming increasingly concerned about the prospect of relegation for the first time in the club’s history.

MacDonald, however, believes remaining focused on picking up points, starting with Saturday’s trip to St Mirren, is key to ensuring that does not happen.

He said: “We know what is at stake.

“It is not acceptable that we are joint-third-bottom of the table.

“We aren’t looking at that, we will go with a gameplan, hopefully stick to it and come out the other side with three points.

“All focus is on Saturday.

“There is no better time to go and change your luck. To go and get three points would be a big boost for us.”

‘Immediate corrective measures’ – Aberdeen fans react as St Johnstone loss intensifies relegation fears

Conversation