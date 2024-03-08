Joe Harper: Aberdeen should move to appoint Neil Lennon as manager

Aberdeen should consider appointing Neil Lennon as the club’s next permanent manager.

Lennon has revealed he is interested in the Aberdeen position and the Reds should open talks to see if he the right candidate to move the club forward.

When someone with Lennon’s CV says he is keen to manage Aberdeen the Pittodrie board have to stand up and take notice – and act.

Some Aberdeen fans would maybe be against appointing Lennon because he is a former Celtic manager and player.

Who cares?

The great Billy McNeill was a Celtic legend but was appointed Aberdeen manager in 1977.

And he did a fantastic job at Pittodrie.

Lennon can do the same and if he is interested in the position chairman Dave Cormack and his board must seriously consider appointing him.

He has a wealth of experience and knows Scottish football inside out.

Lennon has a proven track record of delivering trophies having won five league titles over two different periods as Celtic manager.

During his time in the Parkhead managerial hot seat Lennon also scooped four Scottish Cups and one League Cup.

He has also won trophies as a manager away from Celtic having led Hibs to the Championship title in 2017 and back to the Scottish top flight.

Lennon also secured the Cypriot Cup before being sacked by Omonia Nicosia in October 2022.

There are few managers in Scottish football with a CV as strong as that.

Despite that trophy haul Lennon is still only 52-years-old so he has probably not even reached his prime as a gaffer.

He is the type of manager Aberdeen need.

The Dons’ last three managers have all been inexperienced and had no track record of winning trophies as a boss – Barry Robson, Jim Goodwin and Stephen Glass.

Aberdeen do not need to go down that route again as they need a proven winner who still has a hunger to achieve so much more.

I believe Lennon could be that manager for the Reds.

Lennon has been out of management for 18 months since leaving Omonia.

He was heavily touted for the vacant Republic of Ireland managerial post – but is now open to taking on the reins at Pittodrie.

Neil Warnock was drafted in as interim boss to allow the Dons board time to complete a review of the club’s football operation and look to appoint a permanent boss.

How far on are they with that recruitment process?

What is absolutely clear is that the Pittodrie hierarchy must get their next permanent managerial appointment right.

There can be no gambles with rookie managers who have potential but no track record.

Aberdeen need a seasoned manager who is still fired up and motivated to win more trophies and secure more glory.

While the search for a new manager continues the freefall of the Dons’ season continues.

When Aberdeen appointed Warnock they were eighth in the Premiership table.

They are now 10th and the threat of being dragged into a relegation battle is very real.

Aberdeen are just four points off the relegation play-off zone, currently occupied by Ross County.

Warnock has yet to deliver a Premiership win as Dons boss after six league games so there has clearly been no ‘new manager bounce’.

They looked on course for that first win when leading 1-0 against St Mirren after 90 minutes.

To blow three points by conceding twice in stoppage time is a shocker.

Warnock must pick up his players after that brutal kick in the teeth and get them ready for the Scottish Cup clash with Kilmarnock.

Dons must not be bullied by Killie

The Scottish Cup is Aberdeen’s last opportunity to get any joy out of a season that has become troubled and concerning.

Former Dons boss Derek McInnes takes his Kilmarnock side to Pittodrie tomorrow for a quarter-final clash.

Sacked by Aberdeen in 2021, McInnes has the upper hand on the Reds having won all three of their league head to heads this season.

After the 2-0 loss at Rugby Park last month interim boss Warnock hit out at Aberdeen, saying they were too nice, lacked physicality and were bullied.

Hopefully the Dons will be fired up to respond to those comments by proving they are no pushovers.

If players cannot go out and fight for the shirt and supporters at home in a Scottish Cup quarter-final they don’t deserve to be at the club.

That is the bottom line.

Every Dons player must come off the pitch at the end of the cup tie drained having given their absolute all.

Progressing in the Scottish Cup and salvaging the Premiership campaign means everything to the fans.

Aberdeen players must go out and show the same passion to prove it means everything to them as well.

Impressive shift from loan midfielder

I was impressed with on loan Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips’ shift against St Mirren.

He brings a physicality and energy to the midfield and is a box-to-box player.

That dynamic has maybe been absent since Ylber Ramadani transferred to Lecce last summer.

Phillips must retain his starting slot against Kilmarnock to bring that physicality and presence.