Joe Harper: Aberdeen should move to appoint Neil Lennon as manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Aberdeen should move to appoint Neil Lennon as manager

The Dons need a permanent manager with a proven track record of delivering trophies who is still hungry for more success and Neil Lennon fits the bill.

Former Celtic and Hibs manager Neil Lennon. Image: PA
Former Celtic and Hibs manager Neil Lennon. Image: PA
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen should consider appointing Neil Lennon as the club’s next permanent manager.

Lennon has revealed he is interested in the Aberdeen position and the Reds should open talks to see if he the right candidate to move the club forward.

When someone with Lennon’s CV says he is keen to manage Aberdeen the Pittodrie board have to stand up and take notice – and act.

Some Aberdeen fans would maybe be against appointing Lennon because he is a former Celtic manager and player.

Who cares?

The great Billy McNeill was a Celtic legend but was appointed Aberdeen manager in 1977.

And he did a fantastic job at Pittodrie.

Omonia Nicosia manager Neil Lennon reacts during the UEFA Europa League group stage match against Manchester United. Image: Shutterstock. 

Lennon can do the same and if he is interested in the position chairman Dave Cormack and his board must seriously consider appointing him.

He has a wealth of experience and knows Scottish football inside out.

Lennon has a proven track record of delivering trophies having won five league titles over two different periods as Celtic manager.

During his time in the Parkhead managerial hot seat Lennon also scooped four Scottish Cups and one League Cup.

He has also won trophies as a manager away from Celtic having led Hibs to the Championship title in 2017 and back to the Scottish top flight.

Lennon also secured the Cypriot Cup before being sacked by Omonia Nicosia in October 2022.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon (right) with Callum McGregor. Image: SNS

There are few managers in Scottish football with a CV as strong as that.

Despite that trophy haul Lennon is still only 52-years-old so he has probably not even reached his prime as a gaffer.

He is the type of manager Aberdeen need.

The Dons’ last three managers have all been inexperienced and had no track record of winning trophies as a boss – Barry Robson, Jim Goodwin and Stephen Glass.

Aberdeen do not need to go down that route again as they need a proven winner who still has a hunger to achieve so much more.

I believe Lennon could be that manager for the Reds.

Lennon has been out of management for 18 months since leaving Omonia.

Then Celtic Manager Neil Lennon and Derek McInnes in a Premiership match against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Then Celtic Manager Neil Lennon and Derek McInnes in a Premiership match against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

He was heavily touted for the vacant Republic of Ireland managerial post – but is now open to taking on the reins at Pittodrie.

Neil Warnock was drafted in as interim boss to allow the Dons board time to complete a review of the club’s football operation and look to appoint a permanent boss.

How far on are they with that recruitment process?

What is absolutely clear is that the Pittodrie hierarchy must get their next permanent managerial appointment right.

There can be no gambles with rookie managers who have potential but no track record.

Aberdeen need a seasoned manager who is still fired up and motivated to win more trophies and secure more glory.

Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock (left) and St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock (left) and St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson. Image: SNS

While the search for a new manager continues the freefall of the Dons’ season continues.

When Aberdeen appointed Warnock they were eighth in the Premiership table.

They are now 10th and the threat of being dragged into a relegation battle is very real.

Aberdeen are just four points off the relegation play-off zone, currently occupied by Ross County.

Warnock has yet to deliver a Premiership win as Dons boss after six league games so there has clearly been no ‘new manager bounce’.

They looked on course for that first win when leading 1-0 against St Mirren after 90 minutes.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS.

To blow three points by conceding twice in stoppage time is a shocker.

Warnock must pick up his players after that brutal kick in the teeth and get them ready for the Scottish Cup clash with Kilmarnock.

Dons must not be bullied by Killie

The Scottish Cup is Aberdeen’s last opportunity to get any joy out of a season that has become troubled and concerning.

Former Dons boss Derek McInnes takes his Kilmarnock side to Pittodrie tomorrow for a quarter-final clash.

Sacked by Aberdeen in 2021, McInnes has the upper hand on the Reds having won all three of their league head to heads this season.

After the 2-0 loss at Rugby Park last month interim boss Warnock hit out at Aberdeen, saying they were too nice, lacked physicality and were bullied.

KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on February 24, 2024, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during the 2-0 defeat of Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.

Hopefully the Dons will be fired up to respond to those comments by proving they are no pushovers.

If players cannot go out and fight for the shirt and supporters at home in a Scottish Cup quarter-final they don’t deserve to be at the club.

That is the bottom line.

Every Dons player must come off the pitch at the end of the cup tie drained having given their absolute all.

Progressing in the Scottish Cup and salvaging the Premiership campaign means everything to the fans.

Aberdeen players must go out and show the same passion to prove it means everything to them as well.

Kilmarnock's Matty Kennedy scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Kilmarnock’s Matty Kennedy scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS

Impressive shift from loan midfielder

I was impressed with on loan Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips’ shift against St Mirren.

He brings a physicality and energy to the midfield and is a box-to-box player.

St Mirren's Mikael Mandron and Aberdeen's Killian Phillips in action. Image: SNS
St Mirren’s Mikael Mandron and Aberdeen’s Killian Phillips in action. Image: SNS

That dynamic has maybe been absent since Ylber Ramadani transferred to Lecce last summer.

Phillips must retain his starting slot against Kilmarnock to bring that physicality and presence.

More from Aberdeen FC

Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski addresses his future with the Dons
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on February 24, 2024, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock warns Kilmarnock 'it'll be different game on grass'
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS
Interim boss Neil Warnock demands Aberdeen stop feeling sorry for themselves
Neil Lennon while manager of Celtic. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits he is 'very interested' in the Aberdeen job
Junior Hoilett in action for Canada against Belgium.
Junior Hoilett - Expert on Vancouver Whitecaps spell and Aberdeen winger's 'outside shot' of…
St Mirren's Kwon Hyeok-Kyu and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie in action. Image: SNS.
Danny Law: Aberdeen are in the wrong situation but the right man is wearing…
Aberdeen fans during the Scottish Cup match against Bonnyrigg Rose in February. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen to make changes to the Red Shed for 2024-25 season
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender makes the case for Stephen Robinson to be the next Dons…
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on February 24, 2024, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Sean Wallace: Could Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty send Aberdeen's season spinning into disaster?
Aberdeen Interim manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Interim boss Neil Warnock admits to sleepless nights due to Aberdeen's form

Conversation