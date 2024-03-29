Interim boss Peter Leven believes any Aberdeen managerial target would be ‘crazy’ not to take the job

Interim boss Peter Leven reckons any Aberdeen managerial target would be “crazy” to turn down the Pittodrie job.

The Aberdeen hierarchy’s hunt for a permanent manager continues, 59 days after Barry Robson was axed.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill was linked with the Aberdeen post but insists his focus is on the national team.

Highly-rated Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin dropped out of the running for the Pittodrie hot-seat to remain with the Swedish top-flight club.

Rijeka boss Zeljko Sopic, who has led the club to the top of the Croatian league, was also linked to the Pittodrie vacancy.

However Sopic, 49, says he has no interest in becoming the next Aberdeen manager.

Aberdeen had aimed to appoint a new permanent manager during the international break but that timeline has passed.

Leven will remain in interim charge for the relegation battle against second bottom Ross County.

Chief executive Alan Burrows recently said the club are “entering the very final stages” of the hunt for the next manager.

Leven said: “Any manager looking at this job would be crazy not to take it, it’s a massive club with huge potential.

“We were in Europe at the start of the season, we beat Frankfurt at home and performed well in those European games.

“We’ve been in one cup final and have another semi coming up.

“There’s massive potential here, the club is a sleeping giant.”

‘A lot of people would jump at the chance to be Aberdeen manager’

Although the process has dragged on longer than anticipated Aberdeen remain confident of securing their number one managerial target.

Leven is happy to remain in interim charge until the new manager is appointed, even if that means further games beyond Ross County.

He said: “I have always said to the club I’m happy to step in when they need me.

“I said to my wife the other day, the amount of people who want to be Aberdeen manager and I have that privilege.

“I’m honoured to be here and I’m just going to enjoy it for as long as I’m sitting here.

“That’s the way to approach it, you get to a certain age and look back on your life thinking what you’ve done.

“A lot of people would jump at the chance to be Aberdeen manager.

“So I’m delighted to be here in interim charge and I’m going to enjoy it.”

Burrows’ message to the squad

Chief executive Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn held a meeting with the squad on Monday to explain the managerial situation.

They met first with senior players like captain Graeme Shinnie before addressing the entire squad where they confirmed Leven would manage the team against Ross County.

Leven said: “Alan and Steven spoke to us at the start of the week.

“They told us they’re going through a process and it’s taking a bit longer.

“They were happy with what we did against Motherwell (1-0 win) so just take it again for Ross County.

“It was important for them to get a bit of clarity from Alan and Steven over what’s happening at the moment.

“It told them who was in charge.

“The players are happy, they have worked hard in training this week and there has been a good attitude from them.

“They have always given me the focus and application I’ve been looking for.”

‘We’re expected to win every week’

Aberdeen’s game against Ross County carries huge significance to how the end of the season will play out.

Victory would open up a six-point gap on the Staggies who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Defeat would see Ross County move level on points with the Dons and ramp up fear of the drop.

Leven has urged the Reds to go on the front-foot at Pittodrie.

He said: “This weekend is a big game because of where we are in the league and where Ross County are in relation to us.

“Every game is massive at Aberdeen because we’re expected to win every week.

“The fans expect that, the club expects that and even people outside expect that.

“There is definitely more confidence in the team after Motherwell, I saw them being brave on the ball.

“And the clean sheet helps as well because we have lost too many goals this season.

“There were good signs there and I believe we can kick on from here.

“We have to score first, start early and fast so we can put Ross County on the back foot.

“Too many times this season we have conceded the opening goal and been chasing the game.

“So what I want to see is us starting fast.”