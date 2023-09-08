Barry Smith looking to impart his ideas on Elgin City in first game in charge against Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Smith looking to impart his ideas on Elgin City in first game in charge against Morton

Smith, who was appointed as City's new boss this week, takes charge of the Black and Whites for the first time - in the SPFL Trust Trophy tie at Cappielow.

By Andy Skinner
Barry Smith. Image: SNS
Barry Smith. Image: SNS

Barry Smith wants Elgin City to give themselves a platform to revive their League Two form when they travel to Morton in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday.

Smith will take charge of his first game as City boss this weekend, having been appointed as Ross Draper’s successor on a two-year deal earlier in the week.

Although it is a difficult test for the fourth-tier part-timers against Championship opposition, Smith is looking for a strong showing at Cappielow to take into next weekend’s visit of Dumbarton on league duty.

Smith said: “It’s a very tough game. They are in the Championship and Dougie Imrie has got them well rehearsed in the way he wants them to play.

Morton manager Dougie Imrie. Image: SNS

“It will be a real tough game, but we’ve just got to try and get some ideas across from myself.

“We want to go through in the tie, so we will be playing to win.

“Realistically, the more important game is the following week in the league.

“We want to start picking up points.”

Elgin have taken just two points from their opening five league games, and are aiming to bounce back from a chastening 5-1 loss to Bonnyrigg Rose last weekend.

Smith says the Moray outfit must find a route back to winning ways before they can plot a way up the table.

He added: “At this stage we just have to start picking up points, and then we can re-evaluate.

“Hopefully we can push for the play-offs and the top end of the league, but you’ve got to start somewhere.

“We are not looking any further than that game against Dumbarton in the league – and that will come after the cup game.”

Barry Smith during his stint in charge of Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

New manager well prepared for challenge ahead

Smith revealed he took in two of Elgin’s recent matches, prior to his appointment at Borough Briggs.

The former Dundee and Raith Rovers manager has seen encouraging signs from the squad, as he looks to turn their fortunes around.

Smith, who intends to keep defender Draper on as part of his coaching staff, added: “I saw them a couple of times through August. For large parts of the games, I saw they played well.

Ross Draper. Image: SNS.

“One of them was the cup game against Forfar which they went through on penalties. They drew both games I was at, and they gave a good account of themselves and worked hard.

“We just have to add wee bits and pieces, and put my spin on things to start to try and get results.”

