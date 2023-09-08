Barry Smith looking to impart his ideas on Elgin City in first game in charge against Morton

Barry Smith wants Elgin City to give themselves a platform to revive their League Two form when they travel to Morton in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday.

Smith will take charge of his first game as City boss this weekend, having been appointed as Ross Draper’s successor on a two-year deal earlier in the week.

Although it is a difficult test for the fourth-tier part-timers against Championship opposition, Smith is looking for a strong showing at Cappielow to take into next weekend’s visit of Dumbarton on league duty.

Smith said: “It’s a very tough game. They are in the Championship and Dougie Imrie has got them well rehearsed in the way he wants them to play.

“It will be a real tough game, but we’ve just got to try and get some ideas across from myself.

“We want to go through in the tie, so we will be playing to win.

“Realistically, the more important game is the following week in the league.

“We want to start picking up points.”

Elgin have taken just two points from their opening five league games, and are aiming to bounce back from a chastening 5-1 loss to Bonnyrigg Rose last weekend.

Smith says the Moray outfit must find a route back to winning ways before they can plot a way up the table.

He added: “At this stage we just have to start picking up points, and then we can re-evaluate.

“Hopefully we can push for the play-offs and the top end of the league, but you’ve got to start somewhere.

“We are not looking any further than that game against Dumbarton in the league – and that will come after the cup game.”

New manager well prepared for challenge ahead

Smith revealed he took in two of Elgin’s recent matches, prior to his appointment at Borough Briggs.

The former Dundee and Raith Rovers manager has seen encouraging signs from the squad, as he looks to turn their fortunes around.

Smith, who intends to keep defender Draper on as part of his coaching staff, added: “I saw them a couple of times through August. For large parts of the games, I saw they played well.

“One of them was the cup game against Forfar which they went through on penalties. They drew both games I was at, and they gave a good account of themselves and worked hard.

“We just have to add wee bits and pieces, and put my spin on things to start to try and get results.”