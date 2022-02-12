Keith look to extend winning run against Forres Mechanics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keith manager Craig Ewen says the test for his side is to keep their winning run going when they face Forres Mechanics.

The Maroons have won their last three Breedon Highland League games to move up to 10th in the table.

Ewen is looking for consistency of results and performances and hopes they can make it four in a row when the Can-Cans visit Kynoch Park.

He said: “If our boys play at their best, hopefully we can get a good result.

“I’m striving for consistency and that’s what sets the top seven aside from the rest.

“So the thing for us is: Can we keep pushing on and getting wins? Or are we going to get a couple of results we’re not wanting and drop back again?

“Forres are always a tough game and by all accounts they played well against Brechin and they’ll be desperate to get a win on the board.”

Results will come for Can-Cans

Forres are on a run of seven games without a win, with their last victory coming on November 13.

But, after an encouraging display in last weekend’s 1-0 loss against Brechin, manager Steven MacDonald is confident better results will come soon.

He added: “Looking at last week I was delighted with the way the boys played.

“That’s the important thing at the moment, the overall performance.

“The results will come if we keep playing like that – we showed more energy, more fight and more togetherness.

“If we keep doing that every week then we’ll be fine.

“It’s the little things you have to improve on, because it’s important we start getting some wins – but the performances will lead to that.”