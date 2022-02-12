Keith look to extend winning run against Forres Mechanics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Keith look to extend winning run against Forres Mechanics

By Callum Law
February 12, 2022, 6:00 am
Keith manager Craig Ewen hopes his side can make it four wins on the spin when they face Forres Mechanics
Keith manager Craig Ewen says the test for his side is to keep their winning run going when they face Forres Mechanics.

The Maroons have won their last three Breedon Highland League games to move up to 10th in the table.

Ewen is looking for consistency of results and performances and hopes they can make it four in a row when the Can-Cans visit Kynoch Park.

He said: “If our boys play at their best, hopefully we can get a good result.

“I’m striving for consistency and that’s what sets the top seven aside from the rest.

“So the thing for us is: Can we keep pushing on and getting wins? Or are we going to get a couple of results we’re not wanting and drop back again?

“Forres are always a tough game and by all accounts they played well against Brechin and they’ll be desperate to get a win on the board.”

Results will come for Can-Cans

Forres are on a run of seven games without a win, with their last victory coming on November 13.

But, after an encouraging display in last weekend’s 1-0 loss against Brechin, manager Steven MacDonald is confident better results will come soon.

He added: “Looking at last week I was delighted with the way the boys played.

“That’s the important thing at the moment, the overall performance.

“The results will come if we keep playing like that – we showed more energy, more fight and more togetherness.

“If we keep doing that every week then we’ll be fine.

“It’s the little things you have to improve on, because it’s important we start getting some wins – but the performances will lead to that.”

