Turriff United’s Kyle Gordon hoping cup hat-trick can revitalise fortunes in Highland League

Turriff United forward Kyle Gordon hopes his hat-trick in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup can inspire goalscoring form in the Breedon Highland League.

Gordon came on as a second-half substitute in the 10-0 win over Aberdeen University and scored his first goals of the campaign.

It was a welcome display in front of goal for Gordon, who has been out of action for the best part of a year with an injury.

He hopes finding the back of the net midweek will kick-start his comeback and will provide a foundation for him to build on throughout the season.

Gordon said: “It was good for me to get on the scoresheet, personally. I’ve been out injured for a while now, so it’s a massive confidence boost to get the three goals.

“Coming back into the team and scoring is exactly what you hope for when you’ve spent a long time on the sidelines – scoring a hat-trick was the perfect way to do it.

“I’m going to keep pushing myself towards full match fitness, but hopefully I’ve put out a statement with those goals – I want to be in about the goals in the league, too.”

A boost ahead of Clach clash

Scoring 10 goals in midweek did not just mean a confidence boost for Gordon, but for the whole Turriff squad, who return to Highland League action away to Clachnacuddin on Saturday.

Gordon added: “It’s an all-round confidence boost for the whole team. It takes the weight off the shoulders a bit, because we’ve struggled to score in the last few games.

“Hopefully it just loosens everyone off a little bit – I think we can feel more confident going into the game this weekend and be ready to get the three points.”

Turriff travel to Clach having lost their last league game, against Wick Academy – who the Lilywhites beat midweek – and Gordon is expecting another tough game.

He said: “It’ll be a challenge and a real battle. We’ll need to give 100% if we’re to get points, but we will try and do that.

“We’ve been a bit frustrated with how we’ve started the season and with some of the results, but it’s early days yet.

“Some things haven’t gone our way – like a few decisions against Wick – but we need to take the rough with the smooth and just keep working.”