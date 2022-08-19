Turriff United’s Kyle Gordon hoping cup hat-trick can revitalise fortunes in Highland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Highland League

Turriff United’s Kyle Gordon hoping cup hat-trick can revitalise fortunes in Highland League

By Sophie Goodwin
August 19, 2022, 11:45 am
Kyle Gordon, right, in action for Turriff United in the Highland League.
Turriff United forward Kyle Gordon hopes his hat-trick in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup can inspire goalscoring form in the Breedon Highland League.

Gordon came on as a second-half substitute in the 10-0 win over Aberdeen University and scored his first goals of the campaign.

It was a welcome display in front of goal for Gordon, who has been out of action for the best part of a year with an injury.

He hopes finding the back of the net midweek will kick-start his comeback and will provide a foundation for him to build on throughout the season.

Gordon said: “It was good for me to get on the scoresheet, personally. I’ve been out injured for a while now, so it’s a massive confidence boost to get the three goals.

“Coming back into the team and scoring is exactly what you hope for when you’ve spent a long time on the sidelines – scoring a hat-trick was the perfect way to do it.

“I’m going to keep pushing myself towards full match fitness, but hopefully I’ve put out a statement with those goals – I want to be in about the goals in the league, too.”

A boost ahead of Clach clash

Scoring 10 goals in midweek did not just mean a confidence boost for Gordon, but for the whole Turriff squad, who return to Highland League action away to Clachnacuddin on Saturday.

Gordon added: “It’s an all-round confidence boost for the whole team. It takes the weight off the shoulders a bit, because we’ve struggled to score in the last few games.

“Hopefully it just loosens everyone off a little bit – I think we can feel more confident going into the game this weekend and be ready to get the three points.”

Turriff travel to Clach having lost their last league game, against Wick Academy – who the Lilywhites beat midweek – and Gordon is expecting another tough game.

He said: “It’ll be a challenge and a real battle. We’ll need to give 100% if we’re to get points, but we will try and do that.

“We’ve been a bit frustrated with how we’ve started the season and with some of the results, but it’s early days yet.

“Some things haven’t gone our way – like a few decisions against Wick – but we need to take the rough with the smooth and just keep working.”

