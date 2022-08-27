Gordon MacNab happy to take on Wick’s striking burden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Gordon MacNab happy to take on Wick’s striking burden

By Callum Law
August 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 27, 2022, 10:35 am
Wick's Gordon MacNab, left, is set to lead the line against Strathspey.
Gordon MacNab is eager to become the striker Wick Academy can rely on.

The 28-year-old is set to be involved when the Scorries face Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park today in the Breedon Highland League.

MacNab has been deployed as Academy’s main striker this season following the departure of Steven Anderson with manager Gary Manson struggling to bolster his attack with new recruits.

Although he has netted two goals already this term MacNab says he’s still learning the role.

He said: “I’d be happier if I had more goals but I’m sure they’ll come.

“I got injured for a couple of weeks in pre-season and lost a bit of sharpness.

“But I feel I’ve got that back again, I’m trying not to get too frustrated and hopefully the goals will start to come.

Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown.

“I’ve been more of a utility player for Wick. I’ve played out wide, in midfield or up front.

“This season I’ve been the number nine and it’s good to know what I’m doing.

“I’m enjoying learning the position, it’s quite difficult doing that in the Highland League, but I’m enjoying the challenge.”

Meanwhile, Strathspey boss Charlie Brown believes they can pick up their first win of the campaign – provided they cut out defensive mistakes.

The Grantown-on-Spey outfit lost 4-2 to Lossiemouth in midweek.

Brown added: “I have told the boys they need to cut out the chances other teams are getting in our box.

“We need to go into the Wick game with the belief we went into Wednesday night’s game with.

“Basic errors have been costing us lots of goals this season and last year. We need to cut them out, and hopefully we can get something from the game.”

