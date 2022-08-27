Gordon MacNab happy to take on Wick’s striking burden

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordon MacNab is eager to become the striker Wick Academy can rely on.

The 28-year-old is set to be involved when the Scorries face Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park today in the Breedon Highland League.

MacNab has been deployed as Academy’s main striker this season following the departure of Steven Anderson with manager Gary Manson struggling to bolster his attack with new recruits.

Although he has netted two goals already this term MacNab says he’s still learning the role.

He said: “I’d be happier if I had more goals but I’m sure they’ll come.

“I got injured for a couple of weeks in pre-season and lost a bit of sharpness.

“But I feel I’ve got that back again, I’m trying not to get too frustrated and hopefully the goals will start to come.

“I’ve been more of a utility player for Wick. I’ve played out wide, in midfield or up front.

“This season I’ve been the number nine and it’s good to know what I’m doing.

“I’m enjoying learning the position, it’s quite difficult doing that in the Highland League, but I’m enjoying the challenge.”

Meanwhile, Strathspey boss Charlie Brown believes they can pick up their first win of the campaign – provided they cut out defensive mistakes.

The Grantown-on-Spey outfit lost 4-2 to Lossiemouth in midweek.

Brown added: “I have told the boys they need to cut out the chances other teams are getting in our box.

“We need to go into the Wick game with the belief we went into Wednesday night’s game with.

“Basic errors have been costing us lots of goals this season and last year. We need to cut them out, and hopefully we can get something from the game.”