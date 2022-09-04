Lossiemouth boss Joe Russell hails Nairn win as best of his reign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lossiemouth boss Joe Russell hails Nairn win as best of his reign

By Callum Law
September 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Baylee Campbell celebrates scoring Lossiemouth's fourth goal against Nairn County
Baylee Campbell celebrates scoring Lossiemouth's fourth goal against Nairn County

Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell rated their victory against Nairn County as the best of his tenure.

The Coasters romped to a 5-1 Breedon Highland League success at Grant Park against the Wee County.

It was Lossie’s third league win of the season and Russell, who has been in charge for four years, said: “We started a bit slow but once we got into the game I thought we dominated.

“After getting two goals in the first half I knew Nairn would test us in the second half.

“When they got their goal you think ‘oh no, here we go.’

“But we kept our discipline, patience and composure and thoroughly deserved the goals we got.

“I’m delighted for the boys because the effort they’ve put in has been tremendous.

“I think it’s as good (a result) as we’ve had in my time, I don’t think we’ve scored five goals in that time.

“It was the quality of the goals as well, the last one was outstanding and I’m delighted for the boys.”

‘As poor as it gets’

In contrast Nairn manager Ronnie Sharp described their display as the worst of his six-year reign.

The Wee County have yet to win or keep a clean sheet this season having taken only three points from their first seven fixtures.

Sharp added: “It was as poor as it gets. We were poor in the first half, Lossie were deservedly 2-0 up.

“It’s mistake after mistake, we’ve given away six penalties in four games which gives you no chance of winning.

“We changed the system at half-time and got back in it, but straightaway we fell two behind again with another defensive error.

“After that we couldn’t do anything right. It’s as poor a performance as I’ve had in my time.

Nairn goalkeeper Will Counsell brings down Baylee Campbell of Lossiemouth with the resultant penalty making it 3-1 to Lossiemouth

“Give Lossie their due they put us under so much pressure and we weren’t good enough with the ball.

“There’s not a lot you can do on the sidelines when boys are making basic errors week after week.

“You can work on it as much as you want, but if your football brain is not there you’re struggling.

“We’re struggling at the moment and it’s the same error after error after error.”

Coasters in command

After a scrappy first half an hour Lossiemouth assumed control of the contest and didn’t relinquish it until full-time.

Ross Elliott netted the opener at the back post after Nairn failed to clear Dean Stewart’s cross from the right.

County goalkeeper Will Counsell made a fingertip save to deny Ryan Stuart in the 36th minute after Elliott crossed from the left.

However, two minutes shy of half-time the Coasters did make it 2-0. Stuart evaded two challenges on the left flank and was pulled down by Scott Davidson after breaking into the box.

Referee Kevin Buchanan pointed to the penalty spot and Dean Stewart found the bottom right corner.

Dean Stewart, left, scores Lossiemouth’s second goal against Nairn County

Six minutes after half-time Nairn responded with Liam Shewan tapping home the rebound after goalkeeper Logan Ross parried John Grant’s strike from 20 yards.

Within seconds Ross Archibald sent a shot just wide as Lossie looked to restore their two-goal cushion.

On 55 minutes they did with Counsell tripping Baylee Campbell after the striker broke through on goal. This time Stewart fired the spot-kick down the middle.

Nairn never looked like come back after that and the fourth Lossie goal arrived on 72 minutes.

Adam Porritt failed to deal with a through ball and Campbell raced clear before slotting beyond Counsell.

It got even better for the home side with eight minutes remaining, sub Jack MacArthur crossed from the right and captain Liam Archibald volleyed high into the net.

