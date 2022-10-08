Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons

By Paul Third
October 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson knows his side is studying at the school of hard knocks but insists the painful lessons being learned will make his team stronger.

Donaldson’s young squad have lost their last two matches against Buckie and Fraserburgh by a combined score of 11-2 but the United boss has no plans on changing his attack-minded approach.

He said: “Buckie was never a 7-1 result but we take it on the chin. We’re in a transitional phase and we can absorb some of these results as we are still learning.

“If we give the ball away and concede a goal I take the blame for that as the players are doing what I’m asking them to do.

“We can’t do what other teams are doing. If we try to do that we will be in the same place every year.

“We have to try something different and that’s what we’re doing.”

Following matches against the top two teams in the league last season Turriff welcome Lossiemouth to The Haughs today.

Donaldson said: “Lossie had a good win against Keith so it will be another tough one for us.

“But we’ve just played Turriff and Fraserburgh, now we have Lossie then we have Huntly and Strathspey. There are no easy games.”

Broch boss wants more from Logan Watt

Fraserburgh ‘s Logat Watt scored twice in the midweek win at Turriff United. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie, meanwhile, has challenged Logan Watt to show the consistency to match his undoubted talent following his two goals at Turriff.

Watt included a stunning overhead kick in his brace in the 4-1 win at United and Cowie wants more of the same when Clach come to Bellslea today.

He said: “I’ve been saying for two years now Logan Watt needs to press on and he hasn’t quite done it but hopefully that’s him realised what he is capable of as he can be a big player for us.

“His second goal was crazy. He’s got it in in him but he needs to have that belief. He deserves the plaudits for his performance and goals against Turriff but he need to go and produce it again.

“Clach are a good side and there’s a lot similarities between them and Turriff. They like to get the ball down and play, they are young and enthusiastic.

“But we’re at home and we need to seriously kick on now. As I’ve said recently I think there’s a lot more from us to come. We need to show that consistency but also the drive.”

Injuries mount for Clach

Clach manager Jordan MacDonald.

Clach have injury concerns ahead of their trip to Bellslea.

Lilywhites boss Jordan MacDonald, whose side lost 4-1 to Buckie on Wednesday, said:  “Martin MacKinnon hurt his ankle in the warm-up which wasn’t ideal.

“Riley Mackenzie hurt his shoulder which he did last year, so that will be a wee while. Callum Black also hurt his jaw, so along with Martin we will need to check on him.

“It’s another difficult one against Fraserburgh. We need to go and play these teams at some point. We need to dust ourselves down and try to get back at it at a very difficult place, because it was not good enough against Buckie.”

Wick Academy will be hoping for the comforts of home at Harmsworth Park against Inverurie Locos as they bid to bounce back from their midweek loss at Forres Mechanics.

Locos, who drew 2-2 with Nairn County, are looking for their first win since their 2-1 victory at Fraserburgh on September 3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Craig Campbell urges his rampant Brora Rangers side to relish taking on unbeaten leaders…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart considers opponents Banks o' Dee Highland League title contenders
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - Could we have new leaders by Saturday…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Co-boss Roy McBain pleased after rusty Banks o' Dee claim three midweek points against…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Brora Rangers hit 11 without reply at Strathspey Thistle; Forres Mechanics and Keith pick…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Brechin's perfect start to the season ended by Huntly; Rothes fight back to take…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Logan Watt's spectacular effort the highlight as Fraserburgh beat Turriff
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Scott Adams nets hat-trick as Buckie Thistle triumph 4-1 against Clachnacuddin
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Banks o' Dee v Deveronvale: Jack Henderson's double seals 2-0 win for Spain Park…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Inverurie Locos respond to rob Steven Mackay of debut win as Nairn County boss

Most Read

1
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson
Whisky barrels over children? CalMac timetable cautiously accepted by Mull and Iona users, but…

Editor's Picks