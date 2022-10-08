Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson knows his side is studying at the school of hard knocks but insists the painful lessons being learned will make his team stronger.

Donaldson’s young squad have lost their last two matches against Buckie and Fraserburgh by a combined score of 11-2 but the United boss has no plans on changing his attack-minded approach.

He said: “Buckie was never a 7-1 result but we take it on the chin. We’re in a transitional phase and we can absorb some of these results as we are still learning.

“If we give the ball away and concede a goal I take the blame for that as the players are doing what I’m asking them to do.

“We can’t do what other teams are doing. If we try to do that we will be in the same place every year.

“We have to try something different and that’s what we’re doing.”

Following matches against the top two teams in the league last season Turriff welcome Lossiemouth to The Haughs today.

Donaldson said: “Lossie had a good win against Keith so it will be another tough one for us.

“But we’ve just played Turriff and Fraserburgh, now we have Lossie then we have Huntly and Strathspey. There are no easy games.”

Broch boss wants more from Logan Watt

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie, meanwhile, has challenged Logan Watt to show the consistency to match his undoubted talent following his two goals at Turriff.

Watt included a stunning overhead kick in his brace in the 4-1 win at United and Cowie wants more of the same when Clach come to Bellslea today.

He said: “I’ve been saying for two years now Logan Watt needs to press on and he hasn’t quite done it but hopefully that’s him realised what he is capable of as he can be a big player for us.

“His second goal was crazy. He’s got it in in him but he needs to have that belief. He deserves the plaudits for his performance and goals against Turriff but he need to go and produce it again.

“Clach are a good side and there’s a lot similarities between them and Turriff. They like to get the ball down and play, they are young and enthusiastic.

“But we’re at home and we need to seriously kick on now. As I’ve said recently I think there’s a lot more from us to come. We need to show that consistency but also the drive.”

Injuries mount for Clach

Clach have injury concerns ahead of their trip to Bellslea.

Lilywhites boss Jordan MacDonald, whose side lost 4-1 to Buckie on Wednesday, said: “Martin MacKinnon hurt his ankle in the warm-up which wasn’t ideal.

“Riley Mackenzie hurt his shoulder which he did last year, so that will be a wee while. Callum Black also hurt his jaw, so along with Martin we will need to check on him.

“It’s another difficult one against Fraserburgh. We need to go and play these teams at some point. We need to dust ourselves down and try to get back at it at a very difficult place, because it was not good enough against Buckie.”

Wick Academy will be hoping for the comforts of home at Harmsworth Park against Inverurie Locos as they bid to bounce back from their midweek loss at Forres Mechanics.

Locos, who drew 2-2 with Nairn County, are looking for their first win since their 2-1 victory at Fraserburgh on September 3.