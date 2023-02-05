Buckie boss Graeme Stewart pleased to triumph in vital encounter with Brora

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart pleased to triumph in vital encounter with Brora

By Callum Law
February 5, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 5, 2023, 7:06 pm
Buckie Thistle players celebrate scoring against Brora Rangers
Buckie Thistle players celebrate scoring against Brora Rangers

Boss Graeme Stewart believes Buckie Thistle may have to win all their remaining games if they want to claim the Breedon Highland League title after coming through a crunch clash with Brora Rangers.

The Jags came from behind to defeat the Cattachs 4-2 in a superb contest at Victoria Park which also had controversial moments within it.

Victory means Buckie trail leaders Brechin City on goal difference with the Hedgemen having two games in hand.

Stewart said: “To win the league we had to win this game. We’ve got a chance, but that’s all it is.

“Brechin are by far the favourites, but to have any chance we had to win.

“If we win every game we’ve got a chance and we are capable of doing that.

“But in those games we’ve got Brechin at home, Brora away, Banks o’ Dee away, Rothes at home, Formartine at home, Forres away – there’s no easy games in the Highland League.

“If we win every game we’ve got a good chance, but that’s almost impossible.

“There will be twists and turns, we need to try to keep the pressure on and hope Brechin go through a sticky spell, but right now it doesn’t look like they will.”

Marcus Goodall of Buckie, left, tries to get away from Brora’s Tom Kelly, centre

The biggest flashpoint in the game was the penalty awarded by referee Joel Kennedy with Brora leading 2-1 when Josh Peters went down under pressure from Ally MacDonald having initially appeared to stumble on the ball.

However, the Cattachs were also unhappy with things in the build-up to Buckie’s first and fourth goals.

When asked for his take on the big decisions, a smiling Stewart said: “I thought it was the best game Joel’s had.

“It looked a penalty from where I was, I thought we would go on to win the game anyway.

“I can see why Brora think it’s soft, but I thought it was a penalty and a bit rash – we’ll see it back.

“Brora are a top team, but once it went 2-2 I thought there would only be one winner and thankfully that was the case.”

Decisions disappoint Brora

Brora are now 13 points behind the top two in the division but have four games in hand on Buckie and two on Brechin.

Interim manager Stuart Golabek said: “I thought at 2-1 we were in control and it pains me to talk about officials and the referee.

“The big moment is the penalty, I was 60 or 70 yards away in the dugout, but if that’s a penalty then I’m needing my eyes tested.

“I don’t mean that in a bad way, but it’s two top sides going head-to-head chasing Brechin and I’m really disappointed with the officials.

“In terms of what happened during the game, the penalty decision which made it 2-2 was a key thing and that’s down to the standard of referee and linesmen.

Brora interim manager Stuart Golabek, left

“I understand at Highland League level it’s difficult for referees and linesmen, but when you can see something that’s obvious it’s quite worrying when they play on.

“Without being horrible, if that’s the standard of official you’re getting it’s quite worrying for the Highland League.”

On their position in the title race, Golabek added: “It’s going to be difficult for us, Brechin haven’t lost all season.

“We’ll hang in there, we’ve got a lot to play for between now and the end of the season, but I think it’s Brechin’s to lose.”

All action 90 minutes

Brora made the breakthrough in the eighth minute when Dale Gillespie’s deep corner was played back across goal by Martin Maclean and Andrew Macrae was free inside the six-yard box to flick the ball into the net.

Playing against the wind in the first period Buckie weren’t at their best, but equalised after half an hour.

It was a fine move with Hamish Munro and Joe McCabe starting it. The latter found Max Barry on the right, who played a one-two with Andrew MacAskill.

Barry then sent a pass infield for Peters, who Brora felt was offside, but linesman Will McKay didn’t flag and Peters squared the ball for Scott Adams to finish after Marcus Goodall had mis-kicked.

Within two minutes, the Cattachs were back in front.

Between them Cohen Ramsay and Max Barry lost possession cheaply on the Buckie left. Andrew Macrae capitalised, rolling the ball along the edge of the area for Tony Dingwall to finish after Jordan MacRae’s dummy.

Josh Peters, centre, scores Buckie’s fourth goal against Brora

The game turned around the hour mark, as referee Kennedy awarded the penalty in the 59th minute after Peters went to ground.

After desperate appeals from the visitors to Kennedy and linesman Paul Hendry, MacAskill converted from 12 yards in the 61st minute.

Two minutes later, the Jags went ahead when Mark Nicolson turned Adams’ left-wing cross into his own net at the near post.

Brora were inches away from equalising on 66 minutes, but Maclean’s strike from 16 yards, following an excellent lay-off by Jordan MacRae, drifted narrowly off target.

Buckie sealed victory on 78 minutes – but again Brora were unhappy with Kennedy.

Gillespie felt he’d been obstructed by the whistler as he went to challenge Goodall, which gave the Jags midfielder time to send a pass in behind for Peters, who cut in from the right and sent a low finish beyond goalkeeper Logan Ross.

