Buckie boss Graeme Stewart pleased to triumph in vital encounter with Brora

Boss Graeme Stewart believes Buckie Thistle may have to win all their remaining games if they want to claim the Breedon Highland League title after coming through a crunch clash with Brora Rangers.

The Jags came from behind to defeat the Cattachs 4-2 in a superb contest at Victoria Park which also had controversial moments within it.

Victory means Buckie trail leaders Brechin City on goal difference with the Hedgemen having two games in hand.

Stewart said: “To win the league we had to win this game. We’ve got a chance, but that’s all it is.

“Brechin are by far the favourites, but to have any chance we had to win.

“If we win every game we’ve got a chance and we are capable of doing that.

“But in those games we’ve got Brechin at home, Brora away, Banks o’ Dee away, Rothes at home, Formartine at home, Forres away – there’s no easy games in the Highland League.

“If we win every game we’ve got a good chance, but that’s almost impossible.

“There will be twists and turns, we need to try to keep the pressure on and hope Brechin go through a sticky spell, but right now it doesn’t look like they will.”

The biggest flashpoint in the game was the penalty awarded by referee Joel Kennedy with Brora leading 2-1 when Josh Peters went down under pressure from Ally MacDonald having initially appeared to stumble on the ball.

However, the Cattachs were also unhappy with things in the build-up to Buckie’s first and fourth goals.

When asked for his take on the big decisions, a smiling Stewart said: “I thought it was the best game Joel’s had.

“It looked a penalty from where I was, I thought we would go on to win the game anyway.

“I can see why Brora think it’s soft, but I thought it was a penalty and a bit rash – we’ll see it back.

“Brora are a top team, but once it went 2-2 I thought there would only be one winner and thankfully that was the case.”

Decisions disappoint Brora

Brora are now 13 points behind the top two in the division but have four games in hand on Buckie and two on Brechin.

Interim manager Stuart Golabek said: “I thought at 2-1 we were in control and it pains me to talk about officials and the referee.

“The big moment is the penalty, I was 60 or 70 yards away in the dugout, but if that’s a penalty then I’m needing my eyes tested.

“I don’t mean that in a bad way, but it’s two top sides going head-to-head chasing Brechin and I’m really disappointed with the officials.

“In terms of what happened during the game, the penalty decision which made it 2-2 was a key thing and that’s down to the standard of referee and linesmen.

“I understand at Highland League level it’s difficult for referees and linesmen, but when you can see something that’s obvious it’s quite worrying when they play on.

“Without being horrible, if that’s the standard of official you’re getting it’s quite worrying for the Highland League.”

On their position in the title race, Golabek added: “It’s going to be difficult for us, Brechin haven’t lost all season.

“We’ll hang in there, we’ve got a lot to play for between now and the end of the season, but I think it’s Brechin’s to lose.”

All action 90 minutes

Brora made the breakthrough in the eighth minute when Dale Gillespie’s deep corner was played back across goal by Martin Maclean and Andrew Macrae was free inside the six-yard box to flick the ball into the net.

Playing against the wind in the first period Buckie weren’t at their best, but equalised after half an hour.

It was a fine move with Hamish Munro and Joe McCabe starting it. The latter found Max Barry on the right, who played a one-two with Andrew MacAskill.

Barry then sent a pass infield for Peters, who Brora felt was offside, but linesman Will McKay didn’t flag and Peters squared the ball for Scott Adams to finish after Marcus Goodall had mis-kicked.

Within two minutes, the Cattachs were back in front.

Between them Cohen Ramsay and Max Barry lost possession cheaply on the Buckie left. Andrew Macrae capitalised, rolling the ball along the edge of the area for Tony Dingwall to finish after Jordan MacRae’s dummy.

The game turned around the hour mark, as referee Kennedy awarded the penalty in the 59th minute after Peters went to ground.

After desperate appeals from the visitors to Kennedy and linesman Paul Hendry, MacAskill converted from 12 yards in the 61st minute.

Two minutes later, the Jags went ahead when Mark Nicolson turned Adams’ left-wing cross into his own net at the near post.

Brora were inches away from equalising on 66 minutes, but Maclean’s strike from 16 yards, following an excellent lay-off by Jordan MacRae, drifted narrowly off target.

Buckie sealed victory on 78 minutes – but again Brora were unhappy with Kennedy.

Gillespie felt he’d been obstructed by the whistler as he went to challenge Goodall, which gave the Jags midfielder time to send a pass in behind for Peters, who cut in from the right and sent a low finish beyond goalkeeper Logan Ross.