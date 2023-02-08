Greenferns Landward: Lib Dems would vote to bin plans for 1,500 Newhills homes ‘at this point’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for more than 1,500 homes in Newhills in Aberdeen now look certain to be scrapped.

It was only last December that Aberdeen City Council rubberstamped the new local development plan, earmarking Greenferns Landward for housing.

A new primary school, shops, leisure and community facilities and a gypsy traveller site were also expected to be built there.

The 182-acre site, north of Bucksburn, is owned by the city.

Council planners have been drawing up blueprints for 1,570 homes – but could soon be told to stop.

Across the water, another site at Greenferns is being primed for another 1,650 homes.

The Press and Journal last week revealed an SNP pledge to bin the Greenferns Landward plans in the face of the climate emergency.

Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone SNP councillor Gill Al-Samarai said: “We need to be protecting green spaces and increasing biodiversity, to protect our planet and also protect amenity spaces for our citizens.”

Liberal Democrats would back scrapping Greenferns Landward home plans ‘at this point’

But while the nationalists are in charge of the council, they don’t have a majority.

It was unclear, until now, if their coalition partners the Liberal Democrats would back the move.

The promise emerged as campaigning heats up for the Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone by-election.

As such, it is understood the two ruling parties had not discussed Newhills before the SNP’s pledge appeared in The P&J.

Now, Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill has confirmed his councillors will back the SNP.

“Yes, at this point,” he told us.

The plans were described as “important” in the city’s work to meet housing demand by top officials last week.

Claims ‘staggering hypocrisy’ could put Aberdeen at risk of planning appeals

News that the homes plans face the chop has been branded a “staggering hypocrisy” by Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett.

He warned ruling out development at Greenferns Landward might allow other developers the opportunity to build on sites not earmarked for homes.

“They will bring forward their plans to replace it with a degree of certainty of success,” he said.

Aberdeen’s local development plan was unanimously backed by councillors in December.

It was first approved in March 2020 and then sent to Scottish ministers for oversight.

On its return before councillors in December, city officials reminded councillors that they were bound to accept changes from the government.

Despite this, Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone councillor Mr Crockett said: “It really is staggering that less than eight weeks on, the SNP wants to abandon the local development plan, and not proceed with Greenferns Landward.

“We will be asking council officials to clarify the detailed financial cost of the work to date on taking forward Greenferns Landward, including all costs associated with work done to get the project to this stage.

“Also, we want to know the impact, if any, this SNP decision could have, if supported by the council, on any appeal by those unsuccessful in their bid for allocation in the local development plan.

“How many affordable homes will no longer be built if the council agrees to this?”

Greenferns Landward pledge comes ahead of Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone by-election

Mr Crockett said the change of heart proved the SNP are “obviously worried” about the upcoming Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone by-election.

The Press and Journal understands the Greenferns Landward plans could be officially scrapped the day before polls open on February 23.

A by-election is being held to replace Conservative councillor Avril Mackenzie, who died last year.

The SNP holds two of the ward’s four seats, while Mr Crockett retained the other last year.

A full list of candidates standing for the vacant Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone seat:

Charlie Abel, Alba Party

Tomasz Brzezinski, SNP

Mevrick Fernandes, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Sylvia Hardie, Scottish Greens

Akila Kanthaswamy, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Graeme Lawrence, Aberdeen Labour

Simon McLean, independent

Amy-Marie Stratton, Scottish Family Party