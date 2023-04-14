Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview – will the title race be decided on Saturday?

This week’s Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is out now ahead of the second-last weekend of action… and the title race could be decided on Saturday!

Breedon Highland League title-challengers Buckie Thistle and Brechin City are both in action tomorrow, against Formartine United and Clachnacuddin, respectively, and a win for Buckie and loss for Brechin would see Graeme Stewart’s men crowned champions with a game to spare.

Will the league-leading Jags be champions by tea-time, or will Brechin – who still have three games left – take another step towards a final game showdown between the sides at Victoria Park?

As well as the build-up to our two Monday highlights games (including “Crystal Paul” predictions) the Friday show also includes the key info on the rest of Saturday’s action and another chance to come up with the right answer to last week’s tricky teaser and win a Highland League Weekly mug.

"To win titles, you've got to be animals… It'll be close" Mark Cowie thinks the @leaguehighland race between @BrechinCityFC and @BuckieThistle is going all the way. ️⚽️📺 Brechin v @FraserburghFC highlights with #HighlandLeagueWeekly EXTRA here: https://t.co/n9rrdeRLXL pic.twitter.com/PYypS69aEB — Highland League Weekly (@HighlandLW) April 13, 2023

