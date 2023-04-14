Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview – will the title race be decided on Saturday?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview – will the title race be decided on Saturday?

All of the build-up to the second-last weekend of Breedon Highland League action, including Buckie Thistle v Formartine United and Clachnacuddin v Brechin City.

By Ryan Cryle

This week’s Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is out now ahead of the second-last weekend of action… and the title race could be decided on Saturday!

Breedon Highland League title-challengers Buckie Thistle and Brechin City are both in action tomorrow, against Formartine United and Clachnacuddin, respectively, and a win for Buckie and loss for Brechin would see Graeme Stewart’s men crowned champions with a game to spare.

Will the league-leading Jags be champions by tea-time, or will Brechin – who still have three games left – take another step towards a final game showdown between the sides at Victoria Park?

As well as the build-up to our two Monday highlights games (including “Crystal Paul” predictions) the Friday show also includes the key info on the rest of Saturday’s action and another chance to come up with the right answer to last week’s tricky teaser and win a Highland League Weekly mug.

Monday’s main HLW highlights show – live Monday evening

Our main subscribers-only Highland League Weekly show is back bigger and better on Monday nights for the 2022/23 Breedon Highland League season, going live around tea-time every week.

On top of this, there’s the Friday preview show every week, as well as Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights games throughout the campaign.

Keep up to date with the latest episodes of Highland League Weekly – on social media and with our newsletters

Help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly – whether it’s the Friday preview show, main Monday show or EXTRA midweek highlights shows – by following our social media channels.

You can find Highland League Weekly on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok this season, while P&J Sport remains the hub for Highland League Weekly on Facebook.

We’ll be giving you plenty of chances to get involved in shows and join the debate using these platforms throughout the campaign.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

Throughout the week during the season, links to the latest episodes of our main Monday night Highland League Weekly show – featuring the latest Highland League football highlights, features, and a panel discussion about the weekend’s matches – and our Friday/EXTRA shows, will drop into your email inbox, as well as all of the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

Highland League Weekly is BACK – Find out what’s new, where to watch and how to get involved

 

