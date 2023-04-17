Forres look to build for the future with playing pair and coach signing new deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres look to build for the future with playing pair and coach signing new deals

Craig MacKenzie, Shaun Morrison and coach Fraser Bremner have all committed their future to the Can-Cans.

By Callum Law
Craig MacKenzie, right, has extended his Forres contract
Craig MacKenzie, right, has extended his Forres contract

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes Craig MacKenzie and Shaun Morrison can be part of a bright future at Mosset Park.

The duo, along with coach Fraser Bremne,r have signed contract extensions to stay with the Can-Cans.

Striker Morrison joined Forres in January of last year and the 18-year-old has netted 10 goals in his first full season in the Breedon Highland League.

Midfielder MacKenzie, 19, was signed from Strathspey Thistle last August and quickly established himself as a regular for the Can-Cans.

Boss MacDonald said: “For Shaun coming into pre-season, we were talking about having to put him out on loan to get him more game time.

“So it’s been a real bonus how Shaun has come on right throughout this season.

“His attitude has been brilliant and it’s him that’s forced his way into the team.

“He’s had a lot of minutes this season and reached double figures for goals, which is really good for his first full season.

“It’s important we try to keep the squad together and that’s the challenge.

Shaun Morrison, right, is also staying with Forres Mechanics

“It was an added bonus to get Craig in when we did, we thought we might have had to wait until this summer.

“We were fortunate to get him when we did and he’s done really well, his performances have been very good and he’s shown a lot of consistency.

“It’s easy to forget he’s only 19 and, with the talent Craig has, he could do anything he wants in football.

“We’re delighted he’ll be staying with us as well.”

Coach invaluable

On first-team coach Bremner committing his future, MacDonald added: “Fraser’s been very important, he does a lot of the training and is responsible for a lot of the organisation behind it.

“He’s always at training way before anyone else and his commitment to the club is really good.

“People like Fraser are invaluable and with the knowledge he passes on to me and the players, he’s a huge help.”

Forres completed their season with Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Fraserburgh. The Can-Cans have amassed 10 league wins and 36 points – two more victories and two more points than last season.

MacDonald said: “I think in the first half of the season, we exceeded expectations a little bit, and then in the second half of the season we fell below that.

“I’d be lying if I said we didn’t want more wins, especially considering how well we started.

“But it’s a young squad and there’s a lot of teams that are similar.

“The likes of ourselves, Clach and Turriff, we’re all quite similar. On our day, we can be really good, and then other days we aren’t as consistent and don’t quite get there.

“We have to be patient. It’s probably a three-year plan at Forres to keep adding to it.

“It’s vital we keep the squad together – we need to add a bit of experience, but it’s the most difficult thing to get in the Highland League now and it also seems to cost a lot of money.”

