Forres look to build for the future with playing pair and coach signing new deals

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes Craig MacKenzie and Shaun Morrison can be part of a bright future at Mosset Park.

The duo, along with coach Fraser Bremne,r have signed contract extensions to stay with the Can-Cans.

Striker Morrison joined Forres in January of last year and the 18-year-old has netted 10 goals in his first full season in the Breedon Highland League.

Midfielder MacKenzie, 19, was signed from Strathspey Thistle last August and quickly established himself as a regular for the Can-Cans.

Boss MacDonald said: “For Shaun coming into pre-season, we were talking about having to put him out on loan to get him more game time.

“So it’s been a real bonus how Shaun has come on right throughout this season.

“His attitude has been brilliant and it’s him that’s forced his way into the team.

“He’s had a lot of minutes this season and reached double figures for goals, which is really good for his first full season.

“It’s important we try to keep the squad together and that’s the challenge.

“It was an added bonus to get Craig in when we did, we thought we might have had to wait until this summer.

“We were fortunate to get him when we did and he’s done really well, his performances have been very good and he’s shown a lot of consistency.

“It’s easy to forget he’s only 19 and, with the talent Craig has, he could do anything he wants in football.

“We’re delighted he’ll be staying with us as well.”

Coach invaluable

On first-team coach Bremner committing his future, MacDonald added: “Fraser’s been very important, he does a lot of the training and is responsible for a lot of the organisation behind it.

“He’s always at training way before anyone else and his commitment to the club is really good.

“People like Fraser are invaluable and with the knowledge he passes on to me and the players, he’s a huge help.”

📑 ✍️ CANS DUO SIGN CONTRACT EXTENSIONS / COACH SIGNS NEW DEAL 📑 ✍️ Forres Mechanics FC are delighted to announce contract extensions for midfielder Craig MacKenzie,

and striker Shaun Morrison. See thread below for more information….. pic.twitter.com/AKAsvFFNyN — ForresMechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) April 17, 2023

Forres completed their season with Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Fraserburgh. The Can-Cans have amassed 10 league wins and 36 points – two more victories and two more points than last season.

MacDonald said: “I think in the first half of the season, we exceeded expectations a little bit, and then in the second half of the season we fell below that.

“I’d be lying if I said we didn’t want more wins, especially considering how well we started.

“But it’s a young squad and there’s a lot of teams that are similar.

“The likes of ourselves, Clach and Turriff, we’re all quite similar. On our day, we can be really good, and then other days we aren’t as consistent and don’t quite get there.

“We have to be patient. It’s probably a three-year plan at Forres to keep adding to it.

“It’s vital we keep the squad together – we need to add a bit of experience, but it’s the most difficult thing to get in the Highland League now and it also seems to cost a lot of money.”