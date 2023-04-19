Brechin win at Keith to set up final day title showdown with Buckie

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City beat Keith 2-0 to take the Breedon Highland League title race to the final day of the season.

The Hedgemen’s victory at Kynoch Park – secured courtesy of goals from Fraser MacLeod and Ewan Loudon – means they trail leaders Buckie Thistle by a point with the sides meeting at Victoria Park on Saturday.

City have to win at the weekend if they want to win the title, while a win or a draw will be enough for the Jags to be crowned champions.

Both sides made two changes from their weekend fixtures.

For Keith Michael Ironside and Liam Duncan dropped out with Stewart Hutcheon and Joey Wilson coming in.

Hamish Thomson and Kieran Inglis were omitted from the Brechin side with Anthony McDonald and Jamie Bain included.

Early openings

The Hedgemen had a couple of half chances in the opening exchanges.

Botti Biabi’s lay-off released McDonald but once he broke into the box his shot was tame and straight at goalkeeper Craig Reid.

Then Euan Spark headed over from a Bain free-kick.

Just after the quarter hour mark the Maroons were forced into a change. Wilson went down and was in some distress, having to be stretchered off, Ironside was his replacement.

Brechin tried to up the ante and on 18 minutes Reid tipped over Kevin McHattie’s deflected shot.

From the resultant corner the home custodian turned away McDonald’s cross-cum-shot.

Keith were dealt a blow in the 29th with manager Craig Ewen sent off, he disagreed with a decision made by referee Duncan Nicolson and was shown two yellow cards in the space of 10 seconds for his comments.

A minute later Brechin took the lead. Biabi skipped away from Demilade Yunas on the right flank and his delivery picked out Macleod who found the bottom right corner from 15 yards.

In the 32nd minute Keith threatened an equaliser with Gavin Elphinstone crossing from the right and Matthew Tough beating goalkeeper Lenny Wilson to it, but the Maroons striker couldn’t direct his header on target.

At the other end Reid fumbled a McDonald corner but his defence scrambled the ball to safety.

As the interval approached Reid made an impressive block to deny Grady McGrath, who let fly from another McDonald corner.

In first half stoppage time Keith had a spell of pressure which culminated in Tough heading over from another inviting Elphinstone centre.

Hedgemen hold slender lead

Shortly after the restart McGrath found himself in a good position on the left side of the area, but couldn’t pick out a team-mate.

Then Ewan Loudon – a half-time replacement for Biabi – tugged a shot wide from 15 yards.

However, Keith responded with Ewan Murray’s well-struck effort from 25 yards held by Wilson.

Chances were at a premium for a spell after that and the longer it remained 1-0 the more the Maroons were encouraged and Connor Killoh rifled over from 20 yards in the 77th minute.

But two minutes later Brechin sealed victory. Murray was short with a back-pass which allowed McGrath in on the right, his cutback evaded Loudon initially, but he soon gathered and blasted low into the net from 14 yards.

The Hedgemen did what they needed to do, however, Keith also deserved credit for their hard working and disciplined display.