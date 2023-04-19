Huntly end season on a positive note with victory at Rothes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Superb finishes from Andy Hunter and Robbie Foster helped Huntly end their season on a high with a 2-0 win at Rothes.

The victory saw Huntly leapfrog Rothes and Nairn County to move into seventh place in the Breedon Highland League.

Rothes were aiming to make it back-to-back wins after Saturday’s 4-2 triumph at Lossiemouth but the home side struggled to create chances during the 90 minutes.

The game’s first half chance fell to home striker Greg Morrison but his effort flew well wide of the target.

Huntly forced a couple of corners and from the second one Andy Hunter sent a towering downward header into the corner of the net in the 10th minute.

In the 34th minute Aidan Wilson saw his ferocious 30-yard drive whizz past the upright as Rothes went in search of an equaliser.

Huntly were just about worth their slender lead at the interval and the Speysiders were going to have to up their game to turn it around in the second half.

A Morrison effort from 15 yards which sailed over the top showed early promise after the restart but with an hour gone Huntly keeper Euan Storrier had yet to make a meaningful save.

With 19 minutes to go Robbie Foster netted with a superb 15-yard shot into the top corner – a goal fit to win any game and effectively ended any hope of a home comeback.

It took a great save from Sean McCarthy minutes later to stop Brodie Allen from adding a third.