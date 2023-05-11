Forres planning for the future as Ruari Fraser signs new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres planning for the future as Ruari Fraser signs new deal

The defender has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2025.

By Callum Law
Forres defender Ruari Fraser has extended his contract
Manager Steven MacDonald believes the future is bright for Forres Mechanics after Ruari Fraser extended his contract.

The defender’s new deal means he will be with the Can-Cans until the summer of 2025.

MacDonald is encouraged by the core of young players coming together at Mosset Park such as Fraser, Ben Barron, Craig MacKenzie, Shaun Morrison and Mark McLauchlan – who signed from Buckie Thistle earlier this week.

MacDonald said: “Ruari came through at Ross County and has been with both ourselves and Formartine and has decent experience in the Highland League.

“He’s got a really good attitude. He did well at the start of the season, but then got an unfortunate injury where he rolled his ankle at training and was out for a couple of months.

“He came back towards the end of the season, but it was a bit of a struggle to get back to full fitness.

“He thinks he’s over that now and it shouldn’t cause a problem going forward.

“Our main aim is to keep our young players together for the future of the club.

“The signs are promising and they’re all under contract for another season at least – and we’re working on getting some extended further.

“We’ve got the likes of Mark McLauchlan and Aidan MacDonald who have joined and signed three-year deals, which bodes well longer term.

“It takes a bit of time to get everything in place, but we’re planning for the future and, I think, in terms of the squad we’ve got, we’re ahead of where we were this time last year.”

