Forres planning for the future as Ruari Fraser signs new deal

Manager Steven MacDonald believes the future is bright for Forres Mechanics after Ruari Fraser extended his contract.

The defender’s new deal means he will be with the Can-Cans until the summer of 2025.

MacDonald is encouraged by the core of young players coming together at Mosset Park such as Fraser, Ben Barron, Craig MacKenzie, Shaun Morrison and Mark McLauchlan – who signed from Buckie Thistle earlier this week.

MacDonald said: “Ruari came through at Ross County and has been with both ourselves and Formartine and has decent experience in the Highland League.

“He’s got a really good attitude. He did well at the start of the season, but then got an unfortunate injury where he rolled his ankle at training and was out for a couple of months.

“He came back towards the end of the season, but it was a bit of a struggle to get back to full fitness.

“He thinks he’s over that now and it shouldn’t cause a problem going forward.

📑 ✍️ CANS DEFENDER SIGNS CONTRACT EXTENSION 📑 ✍️ Forres Mechanics FC are delighted to announce that defender Ruari Fraser has signed a one year contract extension keeping him at the club until 2025 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 See more at https://t.co/rxLpvSgVF8 🟤🟡⚽️ pic.twitter.com/2R7U00eQJ0 — ForresMechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) May 11, 2023

“Our main aim is to keep our young players together for the future of the club.

“The signs are promising and they’re all under contract for another season at least – and we’re working on getting some extended further.

“We’ve got the likes of Mark McLauchlan and Aidan MacDonald who have joined and signed three-year deals, which bodes well longer term.

“It takes a bit of time to get everything in place, but we’re planning for the future and, I think, in terms of the squad we’ve got, we’re ahead of where we were this time last year.”