Conor Gethins hoping for Nairn County silverware push after deciding to continue playing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Conor Gethins hoping for Nairn County silverware push after deciding to continue playing

The 39-year-old striker has agreed terms on a contract for next season.

By Callum Law
Nairn County legend Conor Gethins, left, isn't ready to hang up the boots yet
Nairn County legend Conor Gethins, left, isn't ready to hang up the boots yet

Conor Gethins would love to win silverware with Nairn County again after deciding to carry on playing.

The 39-year-old striker – who is the second-highest scorer in the Wee County’s history – has agreed terms on a contract for next season.

Gethins is in his second spell with Nairn.

During his first stint he helped the Station Park side win the North of Scotland Cup in season 2012-13.

As he looks towards next term, the Irishman believes County can pick up a trophy again.

Gethins said: “I still love playing, still love going to training and enjoy everything about it.

“Next season winning the league would probably be beyond Nairn.

“But I think our focus needs to be on the North of Scotland Cup and then the Highland League Cup because on our day we can beat anyone.

“We showed that this season with some of the results we got, on our day we’re capable of producing the goods.

“The quality of player we have is good and with a good pre-season under our belts, there’s no reason why we can’t hit the ground running.”

‘I don’t feel like a passenger yet’

Gethins says the main reason for continuing to play is because physically he still feels able to contribute to the Nairn side.

The former Ross County, Finn Harps, Peterhead and Formartine United man admits when that changes he’ll hang up the boots.

This season Gethins became just the second player after the late Davy Johnston to score 200 goals for Nairn.

He added: “The main thing is physically I still feel fine. I finished the season quite well.

“It all comes down to how the body is feeling. Obviously I don’t quite feel like I did when I was 20, but I still feel fine.

“The last four games of the season I scored in each one and felt I did well.

Conor Gethins, right, scoring for Nairn County

“I don’t feel like I’m a passenger yet – the day I feel like a passenger is when I’ll stop.

“I don’t want to just hang around for the sake of hanging around. If I’m there I’m fully committed and want to play every game.

“Steven Mackay (manager) knows that and it’s up to him who he picks in the team, but if I’m still fit and scoring, I don’t see any reason why I can’t keep going.

“My match stats are still good. I’m not just wondering around the park, I’m still covering about 10-and-a-half kilometres a game.

“If that tailed off to eight kilometres that would probably tell you to stop.

“But the stats are still good, and if I’m in the right areas and the supply is coming, I know I can still score.”

Striker doesn’t stop

In preparation for next season Gethins is spending the summer playing for amateur side Avoch and has also started a personal training programme with former team-mate Calum Howarth.

He said: “I’m playing for Avoch to keep me busy, (and) I’ve started a PT programme with Calum as well. I’m feeling pretty strong as a result of that.

“Even in the close season I don’t stop. I haven’t taken any weeks off this year.

“I don’t see the point. If I can keep myself fit and active, it gives me the chance to come back better next season than I ended this season.

“The close season is my time for getting prepared for next season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]