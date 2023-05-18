Conor Gethins hoping for Nairn County silverware push after deciding to continue playing

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Conor Gethins would love to win silverware with Nairn County again after deciding to carry on playing.

The 39-year-old striker – who is the second-highest scorer in the Wee County’s history – has agreed terms on a contract for next season.

Gethins is in his second spell with Nairn.

During his first stint he helped the Station Park side win the North of Scotland Cup in season 2012-13.

As he looks towards next term, the Irishman believes County can pick up a trophy again.

Gethins said: “I still love playing, still love going to training and enjoy everything about it.

“Next season winning the league would probably be beyond Nairn.

“But I think our focus needs to be on the North of Scotland Cup and then the Highland League Cup because on our day we can beat anyone.

“We showed that this season with some of the results we got, on our day we’re capable of producing the goods.

“The quality of player we have is good and with a good pre-season under our belts, there’s no reason why we can’t hit the ground running.”

‘I don’t feel like a passenger yet’

Gethins says the main reason for continuing to play is because physically he still feels able to contribute to the Nairn side.

The former Ross County, Finn Harps, Peterhead and Formartine United man admits when that changes he’ll hang up the boots.

This season Gethins became just the second player after the late Davy Johnston to score 200 goals for Nairn.

He added: “The main thing is physically I still feel fine. I finished the season quite well.

“It all comes down to how the body is feeling. Obviously I don’t quite feel like I did when I was 20, but I still feel fine.

“The last four games of the season I scored in each one and felt I did well.

“I don’t feel like I’m a passenger yet – the day I feel like a passenger is when I’ll stop.

“I don’t want to just hang around for the sake of hanging around. If I’m there I’m fully committed and want to play every game.

“Steven Mackay (manager) knows that and it’s up to him who he picks in the team, but if I’m still fit and scoring, I don’t see any reason why I can’t keep going.

“My match stats are still good. I’m not just wondering around the park, I’m still covering about 10-and-a-half kilometres a game.

“If that tailed off to eight kilometres that would probably tell you to stop.

“But the stats are still good, and if I’m in the right areas and the supply is coming, I know I can still score.”

Striker doesn’t stop

In preparation for next season Gethins is spending the summer playing for amateur side Avoch and has also started a personal training programme with former team-mate Calum Howarth.

He said: “I’m playing for Avoch to keep me busy, (and) I’ve started a PT programme with Calum as well. I’m feeling pretty strong as a result of that.

“Even in the close season I don’t stop. I haven’t taken any weeks off this year.

“I don’t see the point. If I can keep myself fit and active, it gives me the chance to come back better next season than I ended this season.

“The close season is my time for getting prepared for next season.”