Andy Kirk pleased to enhance Brechin pool ahead of Challenge Cup clash

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk is happy with the make-up of his squad after making a triple signing – but won’t rule out further additions.

The Hedgemen are in action tonight when Hibs B visit Glebe Park (7.30pm) in the second round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Breedon Highland League champions recruited Liam Duell, Ryan Ferguson and Ewan Murray prior to Saturday’s victory against Brora Rangers.

Former Kirriemuir Thistle attacker Duell signed after impressing as a trialist, midfielder Ferguson arrives from Broughty Athletic and defender Murray was loaned out by Dundee.

He said: “Liam is someone we’ve been watching for a season and we think he’s got the attributes that can help us.

“He did well coming in as a trialist and it’s good to sign him.

“Ewan on loan from Dundee is something we’ve been looking at for a period of time as well.

“Ryan is a player that was full-time when he was younger and he brings experience to the group.

🆕 3 debuts for City yesterday: ▪️ Ryan Ferguson – Made what was his 3rd debut for the club ▪️ Liam Duell – Made his first 'official' appearance after featuring twice as a trialist ▪️ Ewan Murray – Local lad recently signed on a loan deal from Dundee, came on as a substitute. pic.twitter.com/qa7uUCFwRR — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) August 13, 2023

“I’m delighted with the three of them and we’ll continue to keep looking to find players that can enhance our group.”

‘Whatever competition it’s in, you want to win it’

Kirk is keen to progress to the third round of the Challenge Cup by getting the better of Hibs B.

Should Brechin get through, they would be in the draw alongside Championship clubs as well as sides from Wales and Northern Ireland.

He added: “It’s another game of football and whatever competition it’s in, you want to win it.

“Every game gives you a problem to solve and you want to try to win every time you play.

“That’s the mindset we approach it with. These games are quite exciting, because we’re facing teams we don’t usually face.”