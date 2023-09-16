Wick Academy look to tighten up for visit of Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Wick Academy look to tighten up for visit of Fraserburgh

The Scorries have been porous in recent weeks and face the Broch at Harmsworth Park.

By Callum Law
Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson wants his side to tighten up against Fraserburgh
Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson is looking for a better defensive display when they face Fraserburgh at Harmsworth Park.

The Scorries have conceded 16 goals in their last three games in all competitions, the latest of which was a 5-1 reverse against Turriff United a fortnight ago.

Ahead of facing the Broch, Manson is keen for his charges to be tougher to play against.

He said: “We need to try to stop conceding so many goals.

“We’ve been working to try to be a bit more robust and sturdy, we’ve been too open and too easy to create chances against for my liking.

“It’s not just the goals, it’s the manner of them. Watching back our game against Turriff it was so easy for them to score.

“If we can tighten up at the back it’ll help, but obviously it’s easier said than done because we’re facing a very good side.”

Fraserburgh have won six games out of seven in all competitions this term, with their only defeat coming against Buckie Thistle.

Boss Mark Cowie has challenged his players to keep the good run going.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has been preparing to face Wick

He added: “We’ve scored some good goals and had some pretty emphatic victories.

“We could do better at the other end and we’ve given away some cheap goals which we need to work on.

“But on the whole since the Buckie defeat we’ve been very good and hopefully it continues for a bit longer.

“We’re playing well but sometimes in football you can be flying high and scoring goals and then you can get kicked in a place that hurts and you lose.

“We need to make sure we’re at it and give ourselves the best chance of getting three points against a good Wick side.”

