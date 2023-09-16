Wick Academy look to tighten up for visit of Fraserburgh

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson is looking for a better defensive display when they face Fraserburgh at Harmsworth Park.

The Scorries have conceded 16 goals in their last three games in all competitions, the latest of which was a 5-1 reverse against Turriff United a fortnight ago.

Ahead of facing the Broch, Manson is keen for his charges to be tougher to play against.

He said: “We need to try to stop conceding so many goals.

“We’ve been working to try to be a bit more robust and sturdy, we’ve been too open and too easy to create chances against for my liking.

“It’s not just the goals, it’s the manner of them. Watching back our game against Turriff it was so easy for them to score.

“If we can tighten up at the back it’ll help, but obviously it’s easier said than done because we’re facing a very good side.”

Fraserburgh have won six games out of seven in all competitions this term, with their only defeat coming against Buckie Thistle.

Boss Mark Cowie has challenged his players to keep the good run going.

He added: “We’ve scored some good goals and had some pretty emphatic victories.

“We could do better at the other end and we’ve given away some cheap goals which we need to work on.

“But on the whole since the Buckie defeat we’ve been very good and hopefully it continues for a bit longer.

“We’re playing well but sometimes in football you can be flying high and scoring goals and then you can get kicked in a place that hurts and you lose.

“We need to make sure we’re at it and give ourselves the best chance of getting three points against a good Wick side.”