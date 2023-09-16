Banks o’ Dee and Buckie Thistle bid to continue unbeaten Highland League starts

Banks o’ Dee and Buckie Thistle are determined to protect their unbeaten starts in the Breedon Highland League when they meet at Spain Park.

In five league fixtures Dee have collected 11 points, courtesy of three wins and two draws, while the Jags have won five and drawn one to amass 16 points.

Buckie were knocked out of GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup on penalties by Keith last weekend and manager Graeme Stewart is hoping for a reaction.

He said: “Nobody likes getting beat so we want to stay undefeated and keep the run going.

“But it will be a huge challenge, this is probably our hardest game of the season so far.

“Banks o’ Dee will be up for it, like ourselves they’re in the top six or seven teams and will want to challenge for the Highland League.

“We’ve had bad results and bounced back well in the past so we’re hoping we can get a response.

“There are a few things we need to do better, but the performance against Keith was reasonable, I didn’t think it was that bad.”

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton has been satisfied with the start they’ve made in the league, but says today’s clash with be their toughest encounter so far.

He added: “Our start has been OK, we’ve had a couple of blips with the draws (against Rothes and Lossiemouth).

“Overall we’ve been fairly pleased with how we’ve gone, but we also appreciate this is the toughest challenge we’ve faced so far.

“We’re keen to try to keep the run going and if we’re still unbeaten after this game that would be positive.

“But we’re under no illusions when it comes to the strength of Buckie and the challenge they pose.”