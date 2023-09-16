Banks o’ Dee and Buckie Thistle bid to continue unbeaten Highland League starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee and Buckie Thistle bid to continue unbeaten Highland League starts

The sides clash at Spain Park with neither having suffered defeat on league business so far this term.

By Callum Law
Banks o' Dee face Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League
Banks o' Dee face Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League

Banks o’ Dee and Buckie Thistle are determined to protect their unbeaten starts in the Breedon Highland League when they meet at Spain Park.

In five league fixtures Dee have collected 11 points, courtesy of three wins and two draws, while the Jags have won five and drawn one to amass 16 points.

Buckie were knocked out of GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup on penalties by Keith last weekend and manager Graeme Stewart is hoping for a reaction.

He said: “Nobody likes getting beat so we want to stay undefeated and keep the run going.

“But it will be a huge challenge, this is probably our hardest game of the season so far.

“Banks o’ Dee will be up for it, like ourselves they’re in the top six or seven teams and will want to challenge for the Highland League.

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart

“We’ve had bad results and bounced back well in the past so we’re hoping we can get a response.

“There are a few things we need to do better, but the performance against Keith was reasonable, I didn’t think it was that bad.”

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton has been satisfied with the start they’ve made in the league, but says today’s clash with be their toughest encounter so far.

He added: “Our start has been OK, we’ve had a couple of blips with the draws (against Rothes and Lossiemouth).

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton

“Overall we’ve been fairly pleased with how we’ve gone, but we also appreciate this is the toughest challenge we’ve faced so far.

“We’re keen to try to keep the run going and if we’re still unbeaten after this game that would be positive.

“But we’re under no illusions when it comes to the strength of Buckie and the challenge they pose.”

Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview – Build-up to camera games and another chance to win an HLW mug

More from Highland League

Banks o' Dee face Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League
Wick Academy look to tighten up for visit of Fraserburgh
Banks o' Dee face Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League
Ross Morrison reckons team spirit can propel Lossiemouth to first win when they tackle…
Brora Rangers Max Ewan in action.
GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup: Brora Rangers and Brechin City get semi-final home…
Banks o' Dee face Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League
Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview - Build-up to camera games and another chance…
Banks o' Dee face Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay happy to make playing return at 42
Banks o' Dee face Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League
Brora Rangers advance to North of Scotland Cup semi-finals with 7-3 victory against Clachnacuddin
Banks o' Dee face Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League
Nairn County beat Forres Mechanics 5-0 to progress in North of Scotland Cup
Banks o' Dee face Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League
Forres Mechanics and Nairn County set sights on semi-final spot
Banks o' Dee face Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League
Clach look for response on return to Brora in North of Scotland Cup
Banks o' Dee face Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League
Craig Reid chuffed his penalty tactics paid off for Keith against Buckie Thistle