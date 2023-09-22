Forres Mechanics ‘need to do better’ in Scottish Cup clash with Golspie Sutherland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres Mechanics ‘need to do better’ in Scottish Cup clash with Golspie Sutherland

The Can-Cans have lost their last three fixtures ahead of facing the North Caledonian League side.

By Callum Law
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald hopes his side can get back to winning ways in the Scottish Cup when they face Golspie Sutherland
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald hopes his side can get back to winning ways in the Scottish Cup when they face Golspie Sutherland

Manager Steven MacDonald says Forres Mechanics can’t feel sorry for themselves as they look to get back to winning ways in the Scottish Cup.

The Can-Cans face North Caledonian League outfit Golspie Sutherland tomorrow at King George V Park in round one.

Forres’ bright start to the season has been halted by three straight defeats in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup, North of Scotland Cup and Breedon Highland League.

MacDonald is looking for his side to bounce back, and said: “Golspie have a history of beating teams outwith their league so we’ve got to be on our guard.

“We need to do better. As much as we give Golspie maximum respect, it’s also about what we do and how we play.

“For us that’s the most important thing and we’ve got to do better than we did last week (2-0 loss to Turriff United).

“We can’t be feeling sorry for ourselves.

“I’ve said previously that we’ll be judged on our consistency throughout the season.

“We started the season well and got a good win against a top team in Banks o’ Dee in the Highland League Cup.

“But we’ve got to do it all the time and we’ve let ourselves down in that regard.

“We know we need to do much better and I’m sure we will do.”

‘Massive’ day for underdogs

Golspie reached this stage courtesy of a 2-1 victory away at Hawick Royal Albert in the second preliminary round.

Boss Mark McKernie says it is a big day for everyone connected with the club and hopes his charges have what it takes to cause an upset.

He added: “It’s massive for the players to be playing in the Scottish Cup and also for the club for the finance it brings.

“Even for the local supporters, it’s good for them to get to see a Scottish Cup game on their doorstep.

“The boys did well down at Hawick and it’s good to be rewarded with a home tie.

Golspie manager Mark McKernie is excited for their big day in the Scottish Cup.

“It’s definitely an important day in our season, especially because we’ve got what we feel is a decent tie where we’ve got a chance.

“It’s important to stay in the game as long as we can.

“People say Forres’ form has dipped, but I don’t believe that. I’ve had a lot of good reports about them and we need to be well-organised and put in a good shift.

“When we played Ross County last week in the North of Scotland Cup, the work-rate of the boys was immense.

“If we can replicate that, hopefully, if chances come, we can be clinical.”

