Forres Mechanics ‘need to do better’ in Scottish Cup clash with Golspie Sutherland

Manager Steven MacDonald says Forres Mechanics can’t feel sorry for themselves as they look to get back to winning ways in the Scottish Cup.

The Can-Cans face North Caledonian League outfit Golspie Sutherland tomorrow at King George V Park in round one.

Forres’ bright start to the season has been halted by three straight defeats in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup, North of Scotland Cup and Breedon Highland League.

MacDonald is looking for his side to bounce back, and said: “Golspie have a history of beating teams outwith their league so we’ve got to be on our guard.

“We need to do better. As much as we give Golspie maximum respect, it’s also about what we do and how we play.

“For us that’s the most important thing and we’ve got to do better than we did last week (2-0 loss to Turriff United).

“We can’t be feeling sorry for ourselves.

“I’ve said previously that we’ll be judged on our consistency throughout the season.

“We started the season well and got a good win against a top team in Banks o’ Dee in the Highland League Cup.

“But we’ve got to do it all the time and we’ve let ourselves down in that regard.

“We know we need to do much better and I’m sure we will do.”

‘Massive’ day for underdogs

Golspie reached this stage courtesy of a 2-1 victory away at Hawick Royal Albert in the second preliminary round.

Boss Mark McKernie says it is a big day for everyone connected with the club and hopes his charges have what it takes to cause an upset.

He added: “It’s massive for the players to be playing in the Scottish Cup and also for the club for the finance it brings.

“Even for the local supporters, it’s good for them to get to see a Scottish Cup game on their doorstep.

“The boys did well down at Hawick and it’s good to be rewarded with a home tie.

“It’s definitely an important day in our season, especially because we’ve got what we feel is a decent tie where we’ve got a chance.

“It’s important to stay in the game as long as we can.

“People say Forres’ form has dipped, but I don’t believe that. I’ve had a lot of good reports about them and we need to be well-organised and put in a good shift.

“When we played Ross County last week in the North of Scotland Cup, the work-rate of the boys was immense.

“If we can replicate that, hopefully, if chances come, we can be clinical.”