Scottish Cup: Huntly, Formartine United, Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh record first round victories

A dramatic stoppage time winner from an Andy Hunter free-kick earned Huntly a 1-0 victory over Lowland League side East Stirlingshire.

It was a first away win in the Scottish Cup since September 2016 for the Black and Golds.

Huntly manager Allan Hale said: “Andy Hunter has displayed that so many times.

“It was one of those days in the final third where it didn’t click for us, we got into good areas and it wasn’t coming off for us.

“Credit to the players as defensively we were excellent and apart from an outstanding save from Fraser Hobday that was the only chance of real note the opposition had.

“Despite not playing at their best, you’ve got to give praise to the players because they’ve found a way to win.”

Late winner needed

With three minutes gone, Robbie Foster broke down the right wing and crossed for Hunter but Neil Mitchell was on hand to keep out the forward’s effort.

With a minute of the first half remaining, Shire produced their only attempt on target as goalkeeper Fraser Hobday pulled off a great save to keep out a Jamie Penker header.

The visitors came close after the restart with a good save from Mitchell denying Foster.

In the 62nd minute Shire defender Sam Young was penalised for handball inside the home goalmouth.

Referee Ross Clark deemed it as denying a goalscoring opportunity and a red card offence.

Foster took the resultant penalty but Mitchell got down to save and keep the score level.

With a man advantage Huntly continued to threaten the opposition goal with substitute Brodie Allen coming close with three headed efforts.

Huntly would grab a late winner in the first minute of stoppage time.

The hosts were reduced to nine men when captain Jamie Pyper picked up a second yellow and then Hunter powered in a free kick from outside the box.

Formartine United 3-2 Threave Rovers

Formartine United edged out Threave Rovers 3-2 in a thriller at North Lodge Park thanks to a late Jake Stewart strike.

United manager Stuart Anderson admitted that his side had been in a dog-fight, and said: “We had them watched and we knew they were a good side so we’re delighted to be in the next round.

“They were well in the game when Jake Stewart scored the winner and it really could have gone either way but Jake has come up with a bit of magic and that’s why we’ve brought him to the club.

“However, with the chances we created we could have been out of sight by the time we scored the winner.”

Back and forth cup tie

The home side opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Ryan Spink’s deep cross was met by Julian Wade and the Dominica international’s downward header beat Threave keeper Graham Wright.

Shortly after Rovers’ Dean Brotherston tried his luck from 25 yards but United number one Ewen Macdonald got down well to hold confidently.

In the 20th minute Brotherston almost grabbed an equaliser but his drive from 22 yards cannoned back off the face of the crossbar.

Then Brotherston hit the side-netting as the visitors went in search of the equaliser.

At the other end Wade really should have made it 2-0 but with only Wright to beat he shot weakly past the post from 10 yards.

Five minutes from the break United did make it 2-0 when Paul Campbell’s bullet 10 yard header gave Wright no chance.

In the 62nd minute Threave were thrown a lifeline when Graeme Rodger handled in the box, Danny Dunglinson took the spot-kick and sent Macdonald the wrong way to reduce the leeway.

With eight minutes to go Formartine conceded another, substitute Dylan Cairnie hammering the ball high past the helpless Macdonald from 12 yards.

However, four minutes later United substitute Stewart drew keeper Wright and coolly planted the ball past him from six yards for a priceless winner.

Tayport 0-4 Buckie Thistle

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart was pleased to get back to winning ways by defeating Tayport 4-0 in the Scottish Cup first round.

The Jags ran out comfortable winners at The Canniepairt against their Midlands League opponents.

Andrew MacAskill’s left-footed finish got the ball rolling before Joe McCabe picked out the top corner from a Marcus Goodall feed.

A foul on MacAskill in the box allowed Jack Murray to make it three from the penalty spot before half-time and McCabe’s effort which was diverted into the net by a Tayport player completed the scoring after the break.

Stewart said: “It was an improvement on last week, but we can still play better.

“We needed a reaction and we got it, the boys worked hard and I still think there’s a lot more to come from us.

“Any result would have been good away from home against opposition we didn’t know too much about, but scoring four was really good.

“We also talk about clean sheets and they barely had a chance all game so I’m delighted with that.”

Caledonian Braves 1-2 Fraserburgh

Ryan Sargent’s brace helped Fraserburgh to a 2-1 first round victory against Caledonian Braves at Alliance Park.

The Broch broke the deadlock midway through the second period when Harvey Moyes tripped Paul Young inside the box and Sargent tucked away the resultant penalty.

In the 86th minute Sargent latched onto Sean Butcher’s flick on and finished with his right foot.

A couple of minutes later Braves pulled one back courtesy of Jack McDowall’s header.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie said: “We’re delighted to be in the next round, we should have put the game to bed in the first half with some of the chances we had.

“You thought it might be one of those days, but we got the goals and they threw everything at us.

“We stood up to the pressure and managed to get over the line. Ryan did well, as all the players did and they merited the victory.”